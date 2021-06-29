Anna Bliokh/E+ via Getty Images

The DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) is a leveraged CEF focusing on high-quality low-risk utilities stocks. DNP offers investors a strong, safe 7.3% distribution yield, capital preservation, and market-beating NAV returns. DNP also generally trades with double-digit premiums to NAV, although these have narrowed to 9.8%. Premiums were lower when I first discussed the fund with CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers, but still much lower than their historical average. DNP is a strong investment opportunity, particularly appropriate for income investors and retirees, and a buy at these prices.

DNP - Basics

Sponsor: Duff & Phelps

Distribution Yield: 7.3%

Expense Ratio: 2.0%

Premium to NAV: 9.8%

Total Returns CAGR (NAV 10Y): 11.4%

DNP - Overview

DNP is an actively-managed leveraged CEF focusing on high-quality low-risk utilities stocks, with some smaller investments in corporate bonds, and tiny investments in MLPs. The fund's holdings are as follows; common stock refers to utilities:

As can be seen above, DNP's holdings are reasonably well-diversified across industry segments. This serves to lower portfolio risk and volatility, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

DNP's holdings themselves are also quite diversified, with the top ten of these accounting for only 25% of the value of the fund. This is roughly comparable to the figures of most equity indexes, including the S&P 500.

DNP, like most CEFs, uses leverage. DNP also invests in bonds and other fixed income securities, and a tiny bit in MLPs. Although these are technically two completely different aspects of the fund, analyzing them as a whole should prove instructive.

In essence, DNP got a loan, equivalent to 28% of the value of the fund, at a 3% interest rate, and invested the proceeds in higher-yielding bonds and MLPs. Investors pocket the proceeds, in the range of 1-2%. I think this is a fantastic strategy, although the fund's use of leverage does serve to increase portfolio risk and volatility.

To summarize, DNP focuses on utilities, with some smaller investments in bonds and MLPs, financed through debt.

Besides the above, nothing else really stand out about the fund's holdings.

DNP - Investment Thesis

DNP's investment thesis rests on the fund's:

High-quality low-risk holdings , which reduces risk and volatility

, which reduces risk and volatility Strong, safe 7.3% distribution yield , which directly boosts shareholder returns

, which directly boosts shareholder returns Stable NAV , as preservation of capital is paramount

, as preservation of capital is paramount Market-beating NAV returns, due to a strong yield and stable NAV

The above makes DNP a strong, well-rounded fund.

Let's have a look at each of the points above.

High-Quality Low-Risk Holdings

DNP focuses on utilities, which are safer than average companies. Utilities tend to be heavily regulated by the government, which ensures stable, and growing, revenues and cash-flows. Utilities have little exposure to economic conditions, and generally see reasonable strong financial results under downturns, recessions, and the like.

On the flipside, utilities tend to only see moderate growth, due to the capital-intensive nature of the business, and due to the aforementioned regulatory environment. The possibility of significant market-beating returns is quite low. Expect utilities in general, and DNP in particular, to underperform during strong bull markets.

DNP itself has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, but almost all of the underperformance occurred in the past five years. This is because tech has outperformed these past few years, but DNP, being a utilities fund, has no tech holdings. I don't see these issues as significant negatives, or even really see them as relevant, but they do mean that the fund is an inappropriate choice for investors who are very bullish about tech.

DNP's high-quality, low-risk holdings make the fund a perfect fit for retirees and income investors, for whom safety and stability is paramount.

Which brings me to my next point.

Strong, Safe 7.3% Distribution Yield

DNP offers investors a strong 7.3% distribution yield, backed by the fund's high-quality low-risk holdings. DNP's yield is stronger than that of the broader equities market, the utilities industry in particular, its peers, and the broader CEF investment universe. It is a strong yield, and much stronger than average.

Strong distributions directly boost shareholder returns, and are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Importantly, DNP's distribution is strong, safe and stable. In fact, the fund has paid the same $0.065 monthly distribution since 1997. DNP has never cut its distribution or missed a payment, not once in the fund's decades-long history. DNP's stable distribution is at least partly the result of focusing on utilities, as these companies provide the fund with consistent income and capital gains.

DNP's strong, safe 7.3% distribution yield is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and should be particularly attractive for income investors and retirees.

Stable NAV

For some funds, strong distribution yields come at the expense of net asset values and capital preservation, but that is not the case for DNP. The fund has maintained a stable NAV since inception, more than 30 years ago. There have been losses, this is an equity fund after all, but these have mostly proved short-lived, and DNP has always recovered.

DNP offers investors a 7.3% distribution yield, and a decades-long track record of dividend and NAV stability, a solid combination.

Market-beating NAV returns

DNP's strong distribution yield and stable NAV combine to create a fund with relatively strong NAV returns. DNP generally outperforms its index, the S&P 500 utilities sector, on a NAV basis although inconsistently so, and only by a little. Still, outperformance is outperformance, and the fact that DNP offers investors stronger NAV returns than the index is a (small) benefit.

DNP - Risks and Negatives

DNP seems like an outstanding investment opportunity, and this perception is, somewhat paradoxically, the fund's biggest negative and risk. Specifically, the fund almost always trades with sky-high double-digit premiums to NAV, as investors are willing to pay premium prices for the fund's strong, safe distributions.

Double-digit premiums to NAVs reduce the fund's effective distribution yield, directly lowering shareholder returns.

Double-digit premiums to NAVs could also lead to significant shareholder losses if / when premiums normalize, and this has been a relatively common occurrence in the past. These losses can easily outpace DNP's NAV outperformance or alpha.

As an example, DNP outperformed its index on a NAV basis by 13% from 2012 to 2014, but underperformed the same on a price basis by 14%. That is a 27% performance differential, and exclusively due to the fund's premium.

DNP's excessive premium has been a consistent, and significant, drag on the fund's performance. In fact, DNP consistently underperforms its index on a price basis, even as it outperforms on a NAV basis, as the fund's excessive premiums reduces its distribution yield, capital gains, and sometimes leads to losses.

DNP's excessive premium is generally its Achilles heel but, for the first time since mid-2016, the fund is trading with a relatively modest 6.2% premium. For DNP, this is a very compelling premium, and a small price to pay for the fund's strong, safe 7.3% distribution yield, and its distribution and performance track record.

Investors should consider an investment in DNP, to lock-in the distributions.

Investors should also consider the (possible) capital gains that could be had if the fund's premium normalizes into the double-digit. There is precedent, with DNP posting significant capital gains last time its premium dropped to single-digits, during mid-2016.

Buying DNP at single-digit premiums has worked quite well in the past, and I believe it will work out quite well in the future as well.

DNP - Looking Back

Finally, I wanted to have a quick look at my previous article on DNP. In that article, I said that DNP was an outstanding fund, but not a buy at $12.4 per share, equivalent to a 20% premium.

Since then, the fund has underperformed its index by about 14%, mostly due to a narrowing premium.

Lower premiums means lower share prices, and the fund went from trading at $12.4 per share to $10.6, a very significant drop.

Lower share prices, in turn, boost yields. DNP went from trading with a 6.1% distribution yield, to a 7.3% distribution yield.

As DNP's premium has narrowed, and its distribution yield risen, I've grown more bullish about the fund.

Conclusion - Buy

DNP offers investors a strong, safe 7.3% distribution yield, capital preservation, and market-beating NAV returns. It is a strong investment opportunity, and a buy.