Capital Spending: With Faster Economic Growth In Store

Could capital spending be starting to contribute more to economic growth this time around?

The last period of economic expansion worked primarily through the expansion of consumer spending. This was one reason given for the fact that the growth rate achieved following the Great Recession was the lowest of any post-World War II period.

The annual compound rate of economic growth during that period of expansion came in around 2.3 percent, not very robust at all.

It was the longest period of economic expansion following World War II, but economists and others always wished that the rate of growth could have been greater, more like other periods of economic growth since the 1940s.

The specific period following the Great Recession was special, however, and kept to the "game plan" supplied by former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke. Recently, I have written about this period in a little greater detail.

One consequence of this slow rate of economic expansion was that the growth of labor productivity remained low and this contributed to a very slow rate of growth of real wages.

Economists and others want to do better in the current period of economic recovery. This is one reason why the Biden administration is so intent upon creating a period of economic stimulation exceeding that of the previous period of expansion.

The Biden administration wants the economy to grow faster than 2.3 percent per year.

A Change In Store?

But, is this time going to be different?

There is some growing evidence that capital spending may play a bigger role in the current expansion.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic output, has been driving the early stages of the recovery.

Americans, flush with savings and government stimulus checks, are spending more on goods and services, which they shunned for much of the pandemic.

"Business investment has really been an important engine powering the U.S. economic recovery," said Robert Rosener, senior U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley. "In our outlook for the economy, it's certainly one of the bright spots."

Non-residential fixed investment, a proxy for business spending, rose at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 11.7% in the first quarter, led by growth in software and tech-equipment spending, according to the Commerce Department. Business investment also logged double-digit gains in the third and fourth quarters last year after falling during pandemic-related shutdowns. It is now higher than its pre-pandemic peak.

Notice further that it is this kind of spending that also has a greater impact on worker productivity, or output per hour. As noted above, this measure only grew at a very sluggish pace in the last period of expansion. This time, however, it is "showing signs of a resurgence."

One measure of the movement in physical capital spending is the series on "orders for nondefense capital goods, excluding aircraft. As can be seen from the accompanying chart, this measure of physical capital spending is really taking off. The hope is that this will be continued into the future adding some acceleration to overall economic output.

Change In Where Money Is Going

The longer-term issue that is of concern going forward is whether or not financial resources will go into this physical production. In the economic recovery following the Great Recession, stimulus monies flowed in greater amounts into the financial circuit of the economy, driving up asset prices. The monies flowing into the manufacturing circuit dropped out and this contributed to the only modest economic growth of real goods. After the financial crisis, businesses grew by adding workers, rather than investing in capital. Hiring was more attractive than capital spending because labor was abundant and relatively cheap. This is all a part of what I have described as "credit inflation."

Consequently, consumer price inflation remained very modest while asset prices showed quite a bit of exuberance. Stock prices rose as did the prices of housing and real estate. Commodity prices rose and did the prices of many other types of assets.

But, consumer price inflation remained low, lingering around the target rate of inflation adopted by the Federal Reserve System. The inflation rate remaining close in the neighborhood of 2.0 percent.

New Threats Of Inflation

This time around, the flows of funds seem to be slightly different. Furthermore, the supply of workers is tight. Companies are raising pay to lure employees. As a result, many firms have more incentive to grow by investing in capital.

So, the longer-term outlook for capital spending is bright. Though economic uncertainty tends to damp capital spending, an economic disruption such as Covid-19 can support investment. The pandemic forced companies to minimize contact between consumers and workers, resulting in a rapid increase in spending on productivity-enhancing digital technology that many economists predict will endure.

There is hope that the current economic expansion will, therefore, be different from the one that followed the Great Recession.

But, this raises the issue about where inflation might come out in the current period of economic growth. With more monies going into the purchase of real capital goods, more inflation may be forthcoming from purchasing the goods and services being newly produced and not assets that were already in place.

This is an important consideration in the current debate about the future of inflation introduced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve System. Mr. Powell is arguing that the current pickup in consumer prices is only a short-term phenomenon and will soon drop off.

This will allow the Federal Reserve to continue to be very accommodative in its efforts to stimulate the economy.

However, if the real capital spending picks up speed and continues to stimulate the economy, greater pressure may be felt on rising consumer prices. Inflation, truly, may be back.

So, how the current expansion proceeds are of great importance in several areas. The area getting the most attention now is the area of price inflation and if real capital investment picks up as many are expecting now, consumer price inflation may become more of a problem, a problem that the Fed will have to address in the near future.