AVUV: Small Cap Value ETF Review
Summary
- AVUV strategy and portfolio.
- Comparing AVUV with my value model.
- Pros and cons of the strategy.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Quantitative Risk & Value get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
AVUV strategy
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AVUV) implements a proprietary strategy to invest in small cap companies that have value or high profitability characteristics. The SEC Yield of AVUV is currently 0.86% and the total expense ratio is 0.25%.
As described in the prospectus by Avantis Investors,
Value companies may be defined as those with lower price relative to book value ratio or other fundamental value. High profitability companies may be defined as those with higher cash based operating profitability. The portfolio managers may also consider other factors when selecting a security including, industry classification, the past performance of the security relative to other securities, its liquidity, its float, and tax, governance or cost considerations, among others.
Aggregate valuation ratios of AVUV are much lower than for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM):
|
AVUV
|
IWM
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
13.24
|
20.19
|
Price/Book
|
1.57
|
2.54
|
Price/Sales
|
0.87
|
1.54
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
6.07
|
10.98
Source: Fidelity
Portfolio
AVUV currently holds 658 stocks. The top 15 holdings represent about 10.7% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight
|
P/E ttm
|
P/E fwd
|
P/Sales
|
P/Book
|
P/FCF
|
Yield
|
Cimarex Energy Co
|
0.86%
|
N/A
|
9.14
|
4.15
|
4.40
|
17.78
|
1.48
|
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|
0.83%
|
N/A
|
14.91
|
0.32
|
1.34
|
5.37
|
0.00
|
Alcoa Corp.
|
0.76%
|
N/A
|
7.91
|
0.68
|
2.08
|
44.22
|
0.00
|
Macy's Inc.
|
0.76%
|
N/A
|
8.92
|
0.32
|
2.34
|
6.93
|
0.00
|
Signet Jewelers Ltd.
|
0.74%
|
17.88
|
11.00
|
0.80
|
3.66
|
3.33
|
0.92
|
PDC Energy Inc.
|
0.72%
|
N/A
|
9.49
|
3.77
|
1.90
|
10.12
|
0.97
|
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|
0.71%
|
9.57
|
11.82
|
0.96
|
4.13
|
5.76
|
1.43
|
AutoNation Inc.
|
0.69%
|
9.67
|
9.29
|
0.37
|
2.49
|
3.35
|
0.00
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corp.
|
0.69%
|
8.07
|
4.75
|
1.93
|
4.43
|
7.50
|
1.10
|
Foot Locker Inc.
|
0.68%
|
10.46
|
11.28
|
0.78
|
2.28
|
4.87
|
1.26
|
Matador Resources Co.
|
0.68%
|
N/A
|
12.97
|
4.54
|
3.23
|
N/A
|
0.27
|
Chemours Co.
|
0.67%
|
27.23
|
10.63
|
1.16
|
6.94
|
14.15
|
2.86
|
SLM Corp.
|
0.64%
|
6.64
|
6.65
|
3.33
|
3.19
|
N/A
|
0.58
|
EQT Corp.
|
0.63%
|
N/A
|
31.44
|
2.76
|
0.67
|
15.36
|
0.00
|
Range Resources Corp.
|
0.60%
|
N/A
|
13.11
|
2.06
|
2.48
|
N/A
|
0.00
Ratios: Portfolio123
No holding weighs more than 1%, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited. The next chart compares sector weights in IVUV and IWM. We note a common pattern of mid- and small-cap value-oriented ETFs: financials are overweight and technology and healthcare are underweight.
Historical performance
Since inception (09/24/2019), AVUV's return is very similar to the Russell 2000 (IWM). The risk measured in drawdown and volatility is significantly higher.
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
AVUV
|
29.95%
|
-49.42%
|
0.93
|
36.82%
|
IWM
|
29.41%
|
-41.07%
|
1.03
|
27.96%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
However, this period is too short to evaluate the strategy performance.
Comparing AVUV with my Dashboard List model
The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.
The next table compares AVUV performance since inception with the Dashboard List model.
|
since inception
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
AVUV
|
29.95%
|
-49.42%
|
0.93
|
36.82%
|
Dashboard List
|
29.08%
|
-41.32%
|
1.15
|
26.62%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123
The Dashboard List lags AVUV by a short margin, but beats it in risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe Ratio) thanks to a lower volatility. The risk measured in drawdown is also significantly lower. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.
Pros and cons of AVUV's strategy
I like the idea of mixing value and profitability, but the prospectus doesn’t say how they are mixed and doesn’t refer to an underlying index. It just quotes the Russell 2000 Value index as a benchmark. According to the strategy description, it seems some discretionary decisions are made by the managers. This lack of transparency makes it impossible to duplicate and backtest the strategy. The second shortcoming is using the price/book ratio (P/B) as the main value factor. It is a risky metric. Intuitively, a large group of companies with low P/B should have a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
Cheapest quarter in P/B
|
9.61%
|
-72.62%
|
0.46
|
21.32%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/E
|
11.13%
|
-65.11%
|
0.56
|
19.15%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/S
|
12.41%
|
-65.66%
|
0.59
|
20.70%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/FCF
|
12.55%
|
-63.39%
|
0.62
|
19.34%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
This explains my choice of using P/E, P/S, P/FCF, but not P/B in the Dashboard List model.
Conclusion
AVUV holds 658 small caps with good valuation and profitability characteristics. The idea of mixing value, quality and size factors makes a lot of sense. However, the strategy looks like a black box that is difficult to evaluate from its description and short performance history. Investing in AVUV needs a lot of trust in the management team and being comfortable with the risk related to a heavy weight in financials (29%). There’s a point I don’t like in the strategy description: it seems to use the price/book ratio as the main valuation factor. My Dashboard List model uses three valuation metrics, but not this one because I consider it too risky.
With the coming back of the Value investing style, QRV Dashboard List has beaten the market in the last few months. Members get updates on it and other time-tested strategies, plus risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
This article was written by
Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.