AVUV strategy

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AVUV) implements a proprietary strategy to invest in small cap companies that have value or high profitability characteristics. The SEC Yield of AVUV is currently 0.86% and the total expense ratio is 0.25%.

As described in the prospectus by Avantis Investors,

Value companies may be defined as those with lower price relative to book value ratio or other fundamental value. High profitability companies may be defined as those with higher cash based operating profitability. The portfolio managers may also consider other factors when selecting a security including, industry classification, the past performance of the security relative to other securities, its liquidity, its float, and tax, governance or cost considerations, among others.

Aggregate valuation ratios of AVUV are much lower than for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM):

AVUV IWM Price/Earnings TTM 13.24 20.19 Price/Book 1.57 2.54 Price/Sales 0.87 1.54 Price/Cash Flow 6.07 10.98

Source: Fidelity

Portfolio

AVUV currently holds 658 stocks. The top 15 holdings represent about 10.7% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.

Ticker Name Weight P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield XEC Cimarex Energy Co 0.86% N/A 9.14 4.15 4.40 17.78 1.48 GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co 0.83% N/A 14.91 0.32 1.34 5.37 0.00 AA Alcoa Corp. 0.76% N/A 7.91 0.68 2.08 44.22 0.00 M Macy's Inc. 0.76% N/A 8.92 0.32 2.34 6.93 0.00 SIG Signet Jewelers Ltd. 0.74% 17.88 11.00 0.80 3.66 3.33 0.92 PDCE PDC Energy Inc. 0.72% N/A 9.49 3.77 1.90 10.12 0.97 DKS Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. 0.71% 9.57 11.82 0.96 4.13 5.76 1.43 AN AutoNation Inc. 0.69% 9.67 9.29 0.37 2.49 3.35 0.00 LPX Louisiana-Pacific Corp. 0.69% 8.07 4.75 1.93 4.43 7.50 1.10 FL Foot Locker Inc. 0.68% 10.46 11.28 0.78 2.28 4.87 1.26 MTDR Matador Resources Co. 0.68% N/A 12.97 4.54 3.23 N/A 0.27 CC Chemours Co. 0.67% 27.23 10.63 1.16 6.94 14.15 2.86 SLM SLM Corp. 0.64% 6.64 6.65 3.33 3.19 N/A 0.58 EQT EQT Corp. 0.63% N/A 31.44 2.76 0.67 15.36 0.00 RRC Range Resources Corp. 0.60% N/A 13.11 2.06 2.48 N/A 0.00

Ratios: Portfolio123

No holding weighs more than 1%, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited. The next chart compares sector weights in IVUV and IWM. We note a common pattern of mid- and small-cap value-oriented ETFs: financials are overweight and technology and healthcare are underweight.

Historical performance

Since inception (09/24/2019), AVUV's return is very similar to the Russell 2000 (IWM). The risk measured in drawdown and volatility is significantly higher.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility AVUV 29.95% -49.42% 0.93 36.82% IWM 29.41% -41.07% 1.03 27.96%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

However, this period is too short to evaluate the strategy performance.

Comparing AVUV with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares AVUV performance since inception with the Dashboard List model.

since inception Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility AVUV 29.95% -49.42% 0.93 36.82% Dashboard List 29.08% -41.32% 1.15 26.62%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List lags AVUV by a short margin, but beats it in risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe Ratio) thanks to a lower volatility. The risk measured in drawdown is also significantly lower. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.

Pros and cons of AVUV's strategy

I like the idea of mixing value and profitability, but the prospectus doesn’t say how they are mixed and doesn’t refer to an underlying index. It just quotes the Russell 2000 Value index as a benchmark. According to the strategy description, it seems some discretionary decisions are made by the managers. This lack of transparency makes it impossible to duplicate and backtest the strategy. The second shortcoming is using the price/book ratio (P/B) as the main value factor. It is a risky metric. Intuitively, a large group of companies with low P/B should have a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.61% -72.62% 0.46 21.32% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.13% -65.11% 0.56 19.15% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.41% -65.66% 0.59 20.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.55% -63.39% 0.62 19.34%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using P/E, P/S, P/FCF, but not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Conclusion

AVUV holds 658 small caps with good valuation and profitability characteristics. The idea of mixing value, quality and size factors makes a lot of sense. However, the strategy looks like a black box that is difficult to evaluate from its description and short performance history. Investing in AVUV needs a lot of trust in the management team and being comfortable with the risk related to a heavy weight in financials (29%). There’s a point I don’t like in the strategy description: it seems to use the price/book ratio as the main valuation factor. My Dashboard List model uses three valuation metrics, but not this one because I consider it too risky.