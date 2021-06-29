golero/E+ via Getty Images

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AWWH) is a multi-state cannabis operator with at-scale assets in attractive markets with 135% and 86% revenue growth expected in FY21 and FY22, respectively. Despite strong growth and margins, shares trade at 8.1x FY22 EBITDA, providing investors with a very attractive entry point.

Ascend was founded in 2018 in Massachusetts as a vertically integrated cannabis operator with a focus on adult-use or near adult- use cannabis states in limited license markets. Ascend has grown primarily through acquisitions, purchasing assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and New York (pending). As of May 2021, the Company had 16 operating retail locations which management expects to expand to 23 by the end of the year. Importantly, Ascend has focused on building its footprint across limited license markets whereby regulations restrict the number of licenses that may be issued to operate a cannabis business or limit the amount of canopy that can be produced. States that fall under this description are generally characterized by limited competition and attractive returns for market participants. Ascend's management has been clear that it intends to continue to focus its efforts on being a major player in limited license states going forward.

Ascend sells cannabis products through company-owned dispensaries and third-party retail stores. Its dispensaries offer customers a wide range of form factors including flower, oil, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, and edibles under its own house of brands as well as independent brands. Currently, the Company's retail/wholesale split is 65/35 but with more cultivation assets expected to come online, management is targeting a 50/50 split with 50% of its retail sales coming from in-house products which will bolster margins.

While its origins are in Massachusetts, the Company's crown jewel is its Illinois operations which generated 80% of revenues in FY20. In Illinois, the Company has a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Barry, which has an annual production capacity of 28,000 pounds (rising to 54,000 pounds after its current expansion project is complete), and eight open dispensaries. Management has done an impressive job of growing its cultivation output, identifying attractive locations, consistently supplying its stores, and efficiently serving its customers. As an example of Ascend's success, in the fourth quarter of 2020, Ascend's Collinsville location served 1,262 customers on average per day! The dispensary, which is a short drive from downtown St. Louis, MO generates annual run-rate sales of approximately $60 million. While results like these will not be maintained indefinitely, it demonstrates a strong ability to execute which is a recipe management should be able to roll-out into new markets that it enters.

Beyond Collinsville, Ascend has done a commendable job of opening dispensaries in high traffic locations. In Massachusetts, the Company will have three dispensaries open by the end of 2021 with locations in downtown Boston, Newton and New Bedford. The recently opened Friend Street dispensary in downtown Boston is located near the Boston Garden and Faneuil Hall which is the first adult-use dispensary location in the downtown area of a major Northeast city. Once its acquisition of MedMen NY is complete, Ascend will have a dispensary on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan near Bryant Park.

Like the U.S. cannabis industry at large, Ascend remains in the early innings of its expansion efforts. Its current facilities include 74,000 sq. ft. of operational canopy with total capacity of 38,000 pounds annually. However, as of year-end 2020, only one-third of Ascend's cultivation and dispensary assets were generating revenue. Management expects the balance of its cultivation assets to start producing sales over the course of the next year. It is on the back of this ramp up that Ascend is likely to experience strong revenue growth over the next few years. The Company will further benefit from the launch of adult-use sales in New Jersey (late-2021) and New York (sometime in 2023).

Despite being in the early phase of its growth, the Company has demonstrated an ability to generate strong margins. In the first quarter of 2021, Ascend reported adjusted gross profit margin of 49.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.9%. These results were significant improvements over the previous quarter when the Company reported a 44.0% adjusted gross margin and an 18.5% adjusted EBITDA margin. As shown in the table above, expectations are calling for superior margins from here over the next couple of years.

The Company's management team is experienced and led by Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Abner Kurtin. Mr. Kurtin previously founded a hedge fund, K Capital Partners (2000 - 2009), and a high-end real estate development firm, Ca2 Group (2010 - 2018). Mr. Kurtin started his career at The Baupost Group. Mr. Kurtin holds an undergraduate degree from Tufts University and a M.B.A. from Harvard University. In addition to leading the Company through its rapid growth, Mr. Kurtin was able to publicly list Ascend through a traditional IPO, the first of its kind in the U.S. cannabis industry. The IPO was a success as shares rose 22% on the first day of trading to $9.75 vs. its $8.00 IPO price. The Company raised $80 million through the offering to fund its pending acquisitions and provide it with dry powder for additional acquisitions in the future.

Ascend's performance to-date and future trajectory is very much tied to the success of the U.S. cannabis industry which is shaping up to be one of the great American growth stories.

U.S. cannabis industry still in its infancy, has a multiyear runway of double-digit growth ahead

Since 1996 when California legalized medical cannabis with the passage of Proposition 215, medical and adult-use legalization efforts have continued across the country. As of June 23, 2021, 19 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, while 37 states allow medical cannabis with more states expected to join the ranks in the coming years. The number of legal markets meaningfully increased in the past year as residents of Arizona, Montana, South Dakota, and New Jersey voted to legalize adult-use cannabis in their respective states and voters in Mississippi and South Dakota legalized medical cannabis. In 2021, legislatures in Virginia, New Mexico, New York and Connecticut, passed bills permitting adult use. At this point, over 70% of the U.S. population has access to some form of legal cannabis.

As legal cannabis markets open, supply from licensed operators will meet already strong consumer demand. The industry generated $17.5 billion in legal sales in 2020 which is only a fraction of total illicit sales in the country. Over the next ten years Cowen estimates the total (legal and illegal) U.S. cannabis market will reach $100 billion, representing an overall compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) of +5% and a +16% CAGR for legal adult-use retail sales as shown in the chart below.

In addition to the shift from illicit to legal sales, growth of legal cannabis consumption is coming from increasing incidence rates in legal markets and the introduction of form factors beyond traditional flower (e.g., edibles, topicals, and oils).

However, despite the industry tailwind, Ascend shares, like many other cannabis stocks, trade at a significant discount to fair value. This valuation disconnect can be understood through a currently limited investor base due to the following issues:

Restricted trading/clearing: Large banks including Bank of New York Mellon, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America have restricted clients from trading stocks of companies engaged in the plant-touching aspects of the cannabis business in the United States as they do not want to be party to any transactions that run counter to Federal law. In addition, platforms like Robinhood do not offer access to these stocks as they trade over-the-counter (OTC) which Robinhood does not support.

Compliance restrictions: As cannabis remains illegal at the Federal level, many asset managers have stayed clear of the industry. Some firms that have entered the industry, like Wasatch Global, have been forced to liquidate their holdings due to orders from compliance. The lack of institutional ownership reduces the pool of buyers substantially as compared to other companies.

Second-tier sell side coverage: While U.S. cannabis companies have received coverage from firms like Cowen, Piper Sandler, Canaccord and Stifel, large, U.S. banking firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, BoA, Citi, etc.) have yet to cover a single U.S. MSO further limiting the dissemination of the attractiveness of the industry.

Once these restrictions are lifted investors are likely to see a significant increase in demand for shares in Ascend and U.S. cannabis operators generally.

Potential legislation might allow Ascend to list on a primary exchange, improve its access to capital

There are multiple legislative efforts being pursued at the Federal level that if passed, will provide Ascend and other MSOs with improved access to capital and the ability to uplist, which would likely result in a flood of new capital entering the space.

In December, the House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would legalize cannabis at the Federal level. While the bill has yet to reach the Senate floor, the historic nature of the passage in the House should not be ignored. With its passage, Congress has made it clear that cannabis regulation is an important issue that they plan on addressing. The other two bills under consideration, the STATES Act and SAFE Act, would not go as far as the MORE Act but would still be beneficial to operators. The most likely of the bills to pass, the SAFE Act, would not legalize cannabis, but it would allow banks to work with cannabis operators and not risk punishment by Federal regulators. This would be extremely helpful for U.S. MSOs who have been forced to issue debt at high rates (+10%) or issue dilutive equity in order to raise capital.

Access to the banking system would reduce operators' cost of capital dramatically, resulting in better margins and higher returns on capital. Furthermore, the SAFE Act may also include changes to the 280E tax rule that currently is a major issue for cannabis companies, as it results in effective tax rates way beyond what these companies would pay if they were federally legal businesses. A split Senate may make passage of a more limited bill like the SAFE Act difficult, but with cannabis now legal in many "red" states, it will only be a matter of time before Congress acts.

Valuation

While investors would expect a company like Ascend with its growth and margins to trade at a premium to most companies, shares of Ascend, like the shares of most of the U.S. cannabis operators, trade at a significant discount to fair value due to the technical, not fundamental, reasons previously discussed.

We believe that Ascend shares should trade at least as well as CPG companies with similar growth and margins like Boston Beer Co. (SAM) which trades at 17.5x FY22 EBITDA. At that level, investors would realize a 117% return from current prices. However, it is more likely that U.S. MSOs trade in-line with NASDAQ-listed, non-plant touching cannabis companies like Hydrofarm (HYFM) and Grow Generation (GRWG) which trade at 33.2x FY22 EBITDA on average. At this multiple, investors are looking at over a 300% return.

Risks

Federal illegality

Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug and all uses (medical and otherwise) are illegal at the Federal level. While cannabis operators in states where cannabis is legal have been left alone, the administration's policy could change and the business of the U.S. MSOs may be at risk.

Section 280E

As cannabis is illegal at the Federal level, all U.S. MSOs are subject to the 280E tax rule. In short, Section 280E disallows companies that engage in illegal activities to deduct operating expenses from their taxable income. As such, U.S. MSOs are taxed on their gross profits which creates a significant tax burden and limits net income profitability. If cannabis remains illegal or other measures are not passed to address this issue, Ascend and other cannabis companies will continue to have very high effective tax rates.

Access to capital markets

As cannabis is illegal at the Federal level, cannabis operators are unable to access typical capital markets including the debt markets. Rating agencies have yet to rate U.S. MSO debt and as such the audience to lend to MSOs is limited. Since operations began, U.S. MSOs have been forced to raise capital through dilutive equity raises or expensive debt instruments. While this has improved in recent months, lack of access to traditional capital markets will weigh on these firms' profitability and cost of capital.

Coronavirus pandemic

While nearly all states that legalized cannabis deemed cannabis an "essential service" in the early days of the pandemic, this could change. If the pandemic worsens with new shutdowns cannabis firms might see a significant impact to sales in the near term if they are not allowed to stay open for business.

Illiquidity

Since it began trading OTC, Ascend has not been an actively traded stock. Average daily value traded has been ~$140k per day which will limit many investors from being able to establish a position in the Company. Liquidity should improve as lock-ups begin to expire later this year.

Conclusion

Ascend Wellness provides investors with a rare opportunity to buy into a high growth business at a value price. The U.S. cannabis industry will be a tailwind for the foreseeable future and with assets in strong markets, Ascend should perform well. With significant upside potential, Ascend shareholders are likely to be well rewarded.