Parsons (NYSE:PSN), a leading engineering, design, planning, and construction management services company, recently announced the acquisition of BlackHorse, a company with strong information dominance capabilities across cyber, advanced electronic warfare, and machine learning. On paper, the acquisition looks sound - it considerably boosts PSN's scale and existing capabilities and also looks set to be accretive to financials due to the range of revenue synergies on offer. Post-deal, the balance sheet remains clean, and the added cash generation should be supportive of further M&A or capital return going forward. In turn, this should help to eventually narrow the valuation discount to peers over time

A Closer Look at the BlackHorse Solutions Acquisition

In a recent press release, PSN disclosed the proposed acquisition of Herndon, VA, headquartered BlackHorse Solutions for a total cash consideration of c. $203 million. BlackHorse adds revenues in the c. $100 million range for fiscal 2022 and a mid-teens % growth rate (implied revenue per employee stands at $500k – almost twice the PSN average), which fits well within PSN's strategy of acquiring companies growing their top-line at a 10+% pace. Considering the size of the deal, PSN also remains positioned to utilize its balance sheet to acquire more assets in fast-growing budget categories, with the pro-forma net leverage for the deal still well below peers. The deal, which was a negotiated transaction, is expected to close in early July.

Per the disclosed deal terms, the transaction is valued at 11.5x guided fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA, implying a c. $17 million EBITDA contribution (equivalent to a c. 17% margin on c. $100 million of revenue). Based on the EBITDA implied by the transaction multiple, BlackHorse should, therefore, add a full-year contribution of c. 5% to PSN's mid-point fiscal 2021 EBITDA guidance of $350-$375 million (see full guidance breakdown below). Relative to PSN's projected c. 9% EBITDA margins heading into fiscal 2022, the deal economics screen favorably as well. Excluding amortization and transaction, along with other integration expenses, the BlackHorse deal is guided to be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2021 and 2022. Should management opt to add debt to the financing mix, however, I think the accretion potential could surprise to the upside.

Source: Parsons Quarterly Investor Presentation Slides

Strategic Fit with the Parsons M&A Model

Strategically, the acquisition of Blackhorse adds several key benefits, including the addition of well-regarded CEO Mike Kushin (former CTO of Six 3) to the team. Under his leadership, BlackHorse has grown c. 15%/year and sustained 17+% adj EBITDA margin in recent years, both of which are well above PSN's current metrics. Net, the acquisition adds c. 200 employees to PSN's Federal Solutions business, most of which hold high-level security clearances.

The deal also expands its addressable market opportunities – post-acquisition, the added scale better equips PSN to bid on larger contracts and enter higher-growth markets. The addition of complementary new technologies to PSN's current portfolio (cyber, digital operations, artificial intelligence and machine learning, with a focus on electronic/information warfare) is a major positive as well. Notably, its technology applications are generally across next-generation military solutions, intelligence, and space operations. As a result, the addition of BlackHorse positions PSN well to go after new joint all-domain contracts. And having previously partnered with BlackHorse in prior bids, both companies know each other well and should be well-aligned post-deal.

Moderate Post-Deal Leverage Allows for Continued Balance Sheet Flexibility

Having ended its most recent quarter with $398 million of cash and net debt of c. $242 million (c. $590 million of long-term debt and c. $50 million of short-term debt), PSN's balance sheet looks healthy at c. 0.7x trailing net debt/adj EBITDA. Relative to the 3.0x net leverage target, this implies $1.2 billion of balance sheet capacity by end-2021. And post-deal, pro-forma net debt/EBITDA likely moves slightly higher to c. 1.2x, which still leaves plenty of flexibility for future M&A. As such, I expect more M&A announcements ahead, likely within the $100-$500 million revenue range (in line with its criteria for acquisition targets) in the software space. As the company does also have a robust pipeline of opportunities across cyber, and ML space, there remains plenty of room for an upside surprise going forward.

Source: Parsons Form 10-Q Filing

Final Take

Overall, Parsons' latest acquisition represents another positive step in its longer-term growth story. As the company continues to broaden its product portfolio and intellectual property to complement its existing service offerings, I see a clear path toward PSN expanding its EBITDA margin and outgrowing its government IT services peers. And with the infrastructure bill also set to catalyze additional upside to its financials in the medium-term, the company looks well-positioned. Looking ahead, I see more M&A with its balance sheet beefed up post-IPO and leverage well below target, leaving room for the company to deploy up to c. $1.2 billion of balance sheet capacity in the upcoming years. PSN shares currently trade at a relative discount to peers like Booz Allen (BAH), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), AECOM (ACM), and Jacobs (J) at c. 12x EBITDA, although I expect this to eventually close as management executes on the backlog and delivers on its M&A promises ahead.