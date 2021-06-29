Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a company that has grown its business successfully in the past, becoming a leading player in the EV space. The growth outlook over the coming years is not bad at all, but it seems pretty clear that growth will slow down from the rates we have seen in recent years. Growth prospects for a company or an industry do not equate to guaranteed share price gains, however, and the main reason for that is valuation. In Tesla's case, a lot of growth is priced in already, and it looks like massive success in the autonomous driving space is the only potential catalyst that could make Tesla a good buy -- and we don't plan to gamble on that, especially since other companies seem to be ahead of Tesla when it comes to AV tech.

Tesla Stock Valuation

At the time of writing, Tesla, Inc. trades for $690 per share, which results in a market capitalization of around $660 billion. This makes Tesla the highest-valued automobile company in the world by far, as the next in line, Toyota (TM), is valued at $250 billion right now. In other words, Tesla is trading at a market capitalization that is 2.6x as high as that of Toyota. This does, however, not yet account for the vast differences in the two companies' respective sizes, cash flow generation, asset footprint, output, manpower, R&D spending, and profitability.

Looking at Tesla and Toyota, we get a pretty clear picture about how much growth is priced into Tesla's stock right now:

Data by YCharts

Toyota generates EBITDA that is about 4x higher than that of Tesla, based on analyst estimates for 2021, which means that the price-to-EBITDA multiple of Tesla is more than 10x as high as that of Toyota. Looking at cash flows, we get a pretty similar picture, as Toyota is able to generate cash flows that are more than 3x as high as those of Tesla -- and yet Tesla is the company trading at a much higher market capitalization.

Last but not least, when looking at asset-heavy industrial companies such as automobile manufacturers, it makes sense to look at the total assets a company possesses. This includes machinery, factories, parts, materials, inventory, and so on. Toyota, with an asset base of well above $500 billion clearly is a global giant, whereas Tesla's asset footprint of $53 billion pales in comparison. When it comes to a global network of factories, dealerships, a massive amount of inventory, parts, and so on, Tesla just can't compete with Toyota. This also becomes pretty clear when we compare Tesla's 2 current automobile factories (Fremont and Shanghai) with Toyota's many dozens of factories distributed all over the world, including Japan, Brazil, Argentina, France, Mexico, the US, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Thailand, and many more. Whether Tesla bulls want to hear it or not -- Tesla may be the leader in the EV space for now, but the company is very far from becoming an automobile giant that is comparable to the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

The fact that Tesla is, nevertheless, the company that is trading at a much higher market cap can be explained by very optimistic growth assumptions. We will get to that later in the article.

Why Has Tesla's Price Dropped?

Tesla, Inc. is trading at a high market capitalization, but shares were even more expensive a couple of months ago. Shares peaked at $900 in January, and have dropped by 25% since then -- which is quite the underperformance relative to the S&P 500's double-digit gain over the same time frame.

There are several reasons for that, including an overall deflation of valuations across the EV pureplay stocks, while legacy auto companies saw increased shareholder interest and rising share prices over the same time. Volkswagen, for example, is up by an impressive 62% year-to-date, as investors have realized that buying shares of this company gets them exposure to the high-growth EV space at a significantly lower valuation, compared to buying shares of Tesla or other EV pureplays.

Other factors for Tesla's pullback include the crypto back-and-forth of Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, which made some investors worry about whether the company's leadership is dissipating its energy on side-projects.

Tesla's issues in China, where the government seems to be cracking down on foreign EV players, to some degree, in order to boost the country's companies such as NIO (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV) have also played a role in Tesla's recent share price underperformance.

Last but not least, we believe that an overall rotation from expensive growth companies towards less expensive value picks among the reopening trade has been a factor for Tesla's weak share price performance in 2021.

It should be noted that TSLA is not trading at this year's lows right now, and its shares have, in fact, done well over the last month, rising by 11% in June, even though this was, by far, not enough to erase the gap in Tesla's performance versus that of the broad market in 2021.

Tesla Stock Predictions

Looking at current analyst consensus estimates, we see that they predict a negative performance right now:

Data by YCharts

The consensus estimate stands at $650, which indicates a downside of a couple of percentage points from the current level. It should be stated, however, that analyst price targets for Tesla have moved in a very wide range in the past, and they may not be offering too much value. At least to me, it seems like analysts are sometimes adjusting their price targets to where the share price is right now, instead of staying with their convictions.

Analysts are thus seemingly agreeing that Tesla is not a buy right here, as they believe that shares will decline over the next year. We can set that aside in order to make our own estimates, based on scenarios that we deem likely.

Data by YCharts

TSLA is expected to generate revenues of $49 billion this year, which would be up by a little above 50% from 2020's revenues. This is still strong growth for sure, although it does not match with the growth rates that Tesla has delivered over the last decade -- Tesla grew its revenues by ~70% a year in that time frame. Even more telling, Tesla's revenue growth is expected to decline further over the next couple of years:

Data by YCharts

Current estimates call for a 37% revenue increase in 2022, while the revenue growth estimate is forecasted to drop to just 24% in 2023. In other words, Tesla's growth rate will be cut in half in just two years, relative to what analysts are forecasting for this year. This isn't too much of a surprise, however, as there are several factors working against Tesla:

- Law of large numbers. It becomes harder and harder to maintain high growth rates the larger a company gets -- no company in the world can grow at 50%+ forever. Many other companies, even those with great brands, have experienced the same, from Apple (AAPL) to Coca-Cola (KO).

- Growing competition. Tesla had much of the EV space for itself for much of the last decade, but more and more competitors are pushing into the space. EV startups like NIO are gaining share in China and European majors such as Volkswagen and Stellantis (STLA) are introducing many new EV models. Even in Tesla's home market, the US, competition from companies such as Ford (F) and LUCID (LUCIDM) (CCIV) is attacking Tesla's dominance in both the lower-end and the higher-end segments of the market.

- ASP compression. Tesla seeks to become a mass-market player eventually, and that is not possible if vehicles cost too much. In order to get to millions of cars sold annually, Tesla has to introduce lower-cost vehicles, which will naturally lead to ASP compression. That, in turn, will lead to revenue growth slowing down, all else equal.

What would be a fair valuation for a company that is expected to see growth rates compress to the mid-20s by 2023? For reference, that is not too different from the growth rates to what is expected from Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), etc. The difference, of course, is that none of these companies are trading for 690 times trailing net earnings -- unlike Tesla.

Toyota, Volkswagen, etc. are mostly trading for 0.5-1x forward revenue. If we say that Tesla, due to its higher growth, deserves a multiple that is 5x higher, then Tesla could trade at a market capitalization of $315 billion in 2023. Allow Tesla to trade at a valuation that is 10x higher than that of its auto peers, and you get a market capitalization of $630 billion. In that scenario, which gives Tesla massive credit for its above-average growth rates, Tesla's shares would decline over the coming years, even before factoring in the constant dilution due to secondaries and stock options [for reference, Tesla's share count has risen by 33% over the last three years alone, per YCharts].

Should You Buy Tesla Stock

Based on what we laid out above, Tesla doesn't look like a great buy at current prices. Analysts, who oftentimes err on the bullish side with their estimates, see downside potential, and based on Tesla's slowing growth and market share losses, it doesn't seem like the automobile business is worth $690 per share, or anything close to that.

This, in turn, means that the only way that I see for investors to make money in the long run is if Tesla is massively successful with its AV efforts. On that front, however, Tesla has historically overpromised and underdelivered, so I personally wouldn't bet on that. On top of that, it seems like other companies are easily ahead of Tesla when it comes to truly autonomous vehicles. Alphabet's Waymo has autonomous taxis on the road already, and so do Uber (UBER), Ford's Argo, etc. Tesla, in contrast, does not have any robo-taxis on the road so far, and it does not even hold a permit to test AVs in its home state California -- unlike literally dozens of other companies that have the permit.

Maybe CEO Musk is able to turn Tesla into the global AV leader in the near future, but so far, I don't see good reasons to think so, and I thus do not think it is a great idea to speculate on that by buying Tesla at a massive premium compared to other auto companies.