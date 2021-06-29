Kiyoshi Hijiki/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Not all sector ETFs are created equal, and this couldn't be more true when comparing the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) with the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH). Small-cap investors would end up earning an annualized 4.27% more per year from 2011-2020, and the reasons are clear: innovation drives growth, and we've certainly had our fair share of growth in the last decade. Still, with growth comes valuation risk, and if you're looking for a place to park your cash in anticipation of a market crash, large-cap health care stocks may be the better bet.

This article will compare ETFs in the areas of their composition, performance, risk, financial health, and growth prospects. While both funds can play important roles, the main takeaway is to keep a high exposure to health care stocks in general. Increased spending is all but guaranteed, and health care ETFs are easy ways to ensure you get the diversified exposure you need.

Composition

The selection process for both ETFs is straightforward, based on and weighted by market capitalization with some liquidity constraints. XLV tracks the Health Care sector of the large-cap S&P 500 Index, while PSCH tracks the Health Care sector of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Since small-cap stocks have a place to "graduate" once their valuations are high enough (e.g., the S&P MidCap 400 Index), there's no such place for large-caps to go. As a result, we get large companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), making up over 17% of the fund today. XLV's top ten holdings alone account for 50% of the ETF, while the remaining 50% is split between 54 others. One-third of PSCH is concentrated in the top 10, while the remaining two-thirds are divided across 65 others. The top ten of each is shown below.

Another high-level differentiator is in the industry allocations. XLV has 38.23% allocated to Drug Manufacturers, while PSCH's allocation is only 7.49%. PSCH appears much more diversified and includes double-digit allocations to Biotechnology, Diagnostics & Research, Health Information Services, Medical Care Facilities, and Medical Devices.

Performance & Risk

To date, this increased diversification has served the small-cap segment well. Since PSCH's first whole month since its inception in 2010, it has returned an annualized 20.53% compared to 15.41% for XLV. Both are good options, though, as they have outperformed the primary indexes from which they were selected. The S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), for example, returned 14.38% annualized, while the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) returned 13.75% annualized.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

While the returns were higher for PSCH, XLV's risk was lower. Its maximum drawdown of 13.21% is significantly less than 28.70% for PSCH. In addition, XLV's downside risk-adjusted return (as measured by the Sortino Ratio) of 1.96 is better than 1.78 for PSCH. A look at the historical drawdowns between the two is below.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As shown, the drawdowns for PSCH can be pretty significant. From September 2018 until March 2020, PSCH dropped 28.70%, while XLV fell just 1%. For me, this is evidence that the timing and reasons for adjusting your health care exposure are of extraordinary importance. The sector is full of innovation in the long run and is best capitalized on by investing in small-cap stocks via PSCH. However, if using the Health Care sector as a risk management tool, XLV appears more desirable.

We see this risk differentiation by analyzing the current constituents of each ETF by their market betas. This metric, which measures volatility compared to the broader market, is quite different for almost all industries.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

On a weighted-average basis, XLV's five-year beta is 0.87 while PSCH's is 1.08. In other words, XLV is generally going to be risk-reducing, while PSCH will likely add to your portfolio's risk. Depending on your strategy and goals, keep this in mind.

One of the biggest reasons XLV is a risk-reducing ETF is its high allocation to the low beta General Drug Manufacturers industry. Consider how this hypothetical equal-weight portfolio of the eight large-cap stocks (with sufficient trading history) fared during market disruptions.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The strategy is to simply win by not losing. This hypothetical equal-weight portfolio, which I set to rebalance quarterly, jumped 44% in 2000 while SPY lost 10%. In 2008, it fell just 10% vs. SPY's 37%. While XLV may not deliver the type of growth PSCH can, its usefulness is in risk reduction via a significant allocation to these drug manufacturing stocks. You could purchase these stocks individually, but low-cost ETFs are best for quick tactical asset allocation decisions.

Cash & Revenue

A downside to PSCH is that several of its constituents aren't in great financial health. Consider that 14% of its allocation is in companies that didn't generate positive operating cash flow over the last twelve months. Glaukos (GKOS), for example, has a 3.11% allocation but a potentially long path to profitability. In contrast, all of XLV's constituents have positive operating cash flow and positive forward earnings. XLV's components also utilize their assets more efficiently, with a weighted-average return on assets of 7.74% compared to 2.81% for PSCH.

PSCH's recent upside has come from extraordinary revenue growth. In the last year, its average growth has been 34.52% compared to XLV's 13.57%. For example, Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) grew revenues from $32.50 million in 2019 to $774 million in the last twelve months.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Analysts are expecting much more muted growth next year, though. If growth does indeed slow down, I'd be much more comfortable holding the lower risk option in XLV. However, analysts are often wrong. According to revenue surprise data provided by Seeking Alpha, analysts underestimated PSCH's constituents' revenues to the tune of about 5% in the most recent quarter. Revenue estimates were only off by about 2% for XLV's constituents.

Growth Potential

Increases in health care spending are all but a guarantee for the foreseeable future. Despite attempts to get costs under control:

U.S. health care spending grew 4.6 percent in 2019, reaching $3.8 trillion or $11,582 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.7 percent.

Source: Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services

Increases are across the board, too:

Data Source: National Health Expenditures Data Table 17, Table Source: Created By Author

The 4.6% growth in 2019 was not an anomaly either. The CMS is projecting annual increases in the 5 to 6% range going forward. Selecting an ETF or a combination of ETFs gives you a good chance of being part of that growth without having to concern yourself with individual company valuations.

Data Source: National Health Projected Expenditures Data Table 2, Table Source: Created By Author

Investment Recommendation & Conclusion

XLV and PSCH are both good selections, but for different reasons. On the one hand, PSCH gives exposure to high-growth, innovative companies that are likely to be as volatile, if not more volatile, than the market. On the other hand, XLV is a quick and cheap way to de-risk your portfolio thanks to its high allocation of low beta stocks like Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer (PFE). I imagine both have functions in many investors' portfolios.

Another option is to own both, or a ready-made blend of the two with Vanguard's Health Care ETF (VHT), which has about a 20% exposure to small and mid-cap stocks. My portfolio is defensive enough already, so I'm looking to capture some growth with the small caps. However, it's likely many others have portfolios that are already sufficiently risky with high allocations to Technology and Consumer Cyclicals. In these cases, efficient de-risking with XLV probably makes more sense. No matter your decision, I think it's wise to have a sizable investment in the health care sector. The sector has experienced solid historical growth, is projected to grow more in the future, and has beaten its S&P 500 and 600 peers over the last ten years. What's not to like?