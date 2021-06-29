fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Our family are long term bulls on the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. To us, it's the most innovative sector for the future aided by the most reliable secular trend - people's desire to live longer and better. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) offers a great choice for exposure to the leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies at low cost, diversification, tradability, and liquidity.

This article performs a comparative analysis XLV against its closest competitor and the overall market in terms of growth, inflation, volatility to further examine its pros and cons. The results show that XLV has not only been outperforming the overall market by a large margin in the past, and but also has offered greater protection during market downturns and current income. If there is one disadvantage, it is its relative underperformance when compared to investment in smaller and more nimble biotech business in their early stage. I hope the close examination presented in this article would be helpful for potential investors to make a more balanced and informed decision on the use of XLV.

Basic information

The following chart summarizes the base basic information of this fund for readers who are not familiar with it yet. As seen, it is one of the popular SPDR sector funds. It holds 66 companies with a total asset over $27B. And it charges a 0.12% expense ratio. This information is provided in comparison to its close competing fund (a fund I actually hold), the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). And the implications of these differences will be elaborated later.

Source: ETF.com

For readers who are more active traders, the following chart compares the tradability of these two funds. As can be seen, they are pretty much equally treatable in terms of average daily volume, expense ratio, average % spread, and also absolute spread in dollars.

Source: ETF.com

Advantage 1: Excellent Performance

The next chart provides a recap of the fund's performance, compared to the overall market (represented by SPY) and the XBI since 2007 when XBI was launched (and XLV was launched earlier). As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, XLV returned more than 470%, significantly higher than the overall market. I do not believe such past performance was an accident; I believe it is fundamentally fueled by the innovation behind the healthcare industry and expect such trend will continue into the future also.

The next two charts compare the performance adjusted for inflation. As can be seen, XLV's performance also far outpaced the inflation. The inflation since 2007 has been relatively low, at a CAGR of 2.2%, to start with anyway. But with inflation picking up recently, XLV could offer a good hedge against it with its long term secular support. Healthcare costs have far outpaced inflation in the past, and I see no tapering let alone reversal of such trend in the future. As further illustrated in the next section.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author

Advantage 2: anti-crash

The next chart shows that the XLV fund not only outperformed the overall market by a large margin in the past, and but also has offered greater protection during market downturns due to the secular support of the sector. As seen in the region highlighted in the blue box, since 2007, the XLV fund has weathered much better than the overall market during major crashes. For example, during the 2008 crisis, the overall market suffered a more than 50% maximum drawdown, compared to about 35% for the XLV fund. Also the worst year performance for the overall market is a loss of more than 37%, but it was "only" about 23% for XLV.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Advantage 3: a good diversifier

As can be seen from the above chart, the healthcare sector also features one of the lowest correlation to the overall market. XLV features a correlation about 0.8 relative to the overall market, and XBI 0.61. Such levels of correlations are the lowest among all the major sectors. As a result, XLV (and/or XBI) can also serve as a good diversification to your overall portfolio against the overall submarket.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Advantage 4: excellent current income

Due to their secular support and stable profitability, XLV also offers relatively high current income. As can be seen from the following chart, the XLV fund provides consistently higher dividend income relative to the overall market. And the growth of the dividend has also far outpaced the inflation.

Note that the XBI fund delivered very high dividend income during some years. But that was mostly from capital gains, as to be discussed in the last election later.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Disadvantage: relative underperformance

With all the above positively, if there is one disadvantage, then it is XLV's RELATIVE underperformance when compared to investment in smaller and more nimble biotech business in their early stage. As shown in the earlier charts and the following table, XLV's total return has lagged XBI by about 5% CAGR since 2007, not a small amount. Though the extra return from XBI comes at the price of higher volatility as seen blow. XBI has displayed larger standard deviation, worst year loss, and max drawdown than XLV.

The differences in the above performance and volatility are rooted in the fundamental differences between XLV and XBI, as illustrated in the following two charts.

XLV is indexed by market capitalization, and as a result, it is top heavy and dominated by large companies. The top 10 holdings are listed below, and they are all well-established large business and they represent more than 49% of the total net asset, almost a half.

In contrast, the XBI fund focuses on smaller biotech companies and applies an equal weight indexing approach. The top 10 holdings occupy only about 7.5% of the total assets. And out of the 191 companies it holds, the median market cap is only around $1.5B.

At the same time, as seen in the second chart, XLV is also more diversified in terms of subsectors, spanning all subsectors in the healthcare industry ranging from equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, and biotech research. XBI is more of pure play on biotechnology.

Due to the above fundamental difference in the indexing method, a couple of implications directly of relevance to potential investors:

Due to XBI's focus on smaller companies, many of its holdings are targets for acquisitions and many have been acquired at a considerable premium. That was the reason for the large distribution income seen above, and part of the reason for its superior performance relative to XLV in the past.

With its focus on large cap companies and diversification across subsectors, XLV featured lower volatility than XBI as seen many times above. XBI is more like a venture capital type fund in many of its holdings, featuring an almost boom-or-bust binary outcome. And investors certainly have to make their individual evaluation of the trade-off between risk and return when deciding between these two funds.

Source: ETF.com.

Source: ETF.com.

Conclusions and final thoughts

The XLV funds offers a great choice for exposure to the leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies at low cost, diversification, tradability, and liquidity. The fund includes businesses that are at the forefront of innovations and enjoys the most reliable secular trend - people's desire to live longer and better. Thanks to these factors, XLV has not only been outperforming inflation and the overall market by a large margin in the past, but also has offered greater protection during market downturns and provided higher current dividend income.

If there is one disadvantage, it is its relative underperformance when compared to investment in smaller and more nimble biotech business in their early stage, such as those in the XBI fund. Though the extra return from XBI comes at the price of higher volatility and also lack of current income. And as a result, individual investors certainly have to make their own evaluation based on their risk tolerance, timeframe, and need of current income. In our case, we are long term bulls of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, but we prefer XBI because we are still in an accumulation stage and long term total return is of more importance to us.

Thanks for reading and let me know your comments and thoughts!