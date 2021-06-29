U.S. Treasury Yields: The 10-Year Probabilities

LPETTET/iStock via Getty Images

One of the most fruitless exercises in finance is trying to predict interest rates. Most investors have proven this to themselves over the years by learning from their mistakes. In addition to my own mistakes, I learned this lesson from various wise and not-so-wise teachers and co-workers. Some of the most valuable ways of making this point about interest rate forecasting are hard to forget:

Key Maxim of the Harvard Economics Department

“Give ‘em a rate, or give ‘em a date, but never give ‘em both.”

Lehman Brothers

“Yeah, the head of fixed income is a genius. He’s the only one in the firm that has positioned us right for rate moves over the last 5 years. A year ago, there were two guys like that. And the year before that, there were 4 guys. And the year before that, there were 8 guys, and…well, you’ve got the message.”

Bank of America

From the legendary Wm. Mack Terry, who invented “funds transfer pricing,” the basic foundation of interest rate risk management in banking: “The reason we had to develop transfer pricing was that senior management was always betting the bank on interest rates. When they were right, they claimed credit. When they were wrong, they blamed it on someone else. This system shows, after the fact, who should get the blame.”

Legendary Finance Professor and Member of the RISK Hall of Fame

“Macro economists don’t really know what they are doing.”

Dean of Professors of Monetary Economics

“It is a good thing you are going to see the central bank of [that G7 country], because they need a lot of help.”

Forecasting the Odds of Getting Heads, Not Predicting Whether the Next Flip is Heads or Tails

The moral of these stories from wise men and women is that the interest rate risk focus should be on understanding the distribution of possible courses of interest rates, rather than betting the bank on a point forecast that predicts whether rates go up or down.

The graph below does just that for the 3-month Treasury bill rate for the next 10 years in semi-annual time steps.

Each cell of the table gives the probability, rounded to the nearest 10th of 1 percent, that the 3-month T-bill rate will fall in that cell at the point in time at the top of the column. For example, the red square in the column labeled with a 2 says that there is a 54.2% chance that the 3-month Treasury bill rate will be between 0% (the label on the y-axis) and 1% in 2 years. The probability that the 3-month Treasury bill rate will be negative in 2 years is the sum of the probabilities in the cells below the red cell: 20.3% plus 1.5% = 21.8%. Using this table, one can make an informed choice about the investment strategy to pursue.

Where did these numbers come from? At Kamakura Corporation we do interest rate risk and other risk management simulations for clients daily, but the most intensive simulations we do each weekend for this “Monday Forecast.”

We go through these steps on a fully automated basis:

We get the history of U.S. Treasury rates all the way back to January 2, 1962, daily, from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. We create a daily history of the present value of $1 for each day for each daily maturity out to the longest maturity reported by the Treasury. During this period, the longest maturity has varied among 10 years, 20 years, and 30 years. Using the approach outlined by Heath, Jarrow and Morton, we derive the average rate of change in yields and the volatility of yields that best explains the movements of Treasuries over this historical period. An example can be found at this link. We extract from this history the points on the yield curve whose movements drive the rest of the yield curve. 40 years ago, the three shocks were often called “level, slope and bend” in the yield curve. Using more modern techniques, we find that 10 points on the yield curve explain 99.99% of movements in the other yield curve segments. We use 120 quarterly segments to span the 30-year length of the curve. We then shock these factors N times for as many time steps as we need for the purpose at hand. The table shows 20 6-month time steps out to 10 years, but we actually used 120 time steps out 30 years for the full simulation. Because computers work for free on weekends, we took 1 million samples of these random shocks for all ten factors at each time step. Finally, after getting the results you see above, we double-checked that our simulation correctly priced the Treasury curve we used as input (shown below). Of course, it did.

We look forward to keeping investors up to date on the best estimate of the distribution for future interest rates in the weeks ahead.