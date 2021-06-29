Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) recently reported results from its phase 1a/1b study using AB-729 to treat patients with Hepatitis B. It presented these results at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2021. There were a total of five abstracts that were presented at this medical conference over the weekend, but one in particular is what should get investors excited. There was one abstract as part of a late-breaker oral presentation shown on Saturday June 26, 2021. This had the title of "Repeat dosing of the GalNAc-siRNA AB-729 in subjects with chronic hepatitis B results in robust and sustained HBsAg suppression". The efficacy data was robust and the safety profile of the drug continued to be good throughout a 48-week period. Another drug that was highlighted in an abstract was AB-836, which is a capsid inhibitor being developed for patients with Hepatitis B. All five abstracts presented were not only robust in terms of clinical data, but they received a great honor at this medical conference. That is, all five abstracts were selected for "Best of ILC 2021." It's good that Arbutus achieved positive data at this medical conference but even more important is that ILC itself deemed them to be the Best of ILC 2021. As I will explain below, the company is setting itself up to become a major competitor in the Hepatitis B space. Besides the RNAi drug AB-729, along with a capsid inhibitor AB-836, it's taking it one step further by developing its own PD-L1 inhibitor. Based on progress to date, I believe that this biotech is still greatly undervalued compared to many of its peers. Not only that, but it's the only RNAi biotech thus far to not have yet partnered out its Hepatitis B drug. Two phase 2 combination studies are expected to start in the 2nd half of 2021 and I believe there is tremendous value for investors here to look at Arbutus as a long-term investment.

RNAi drug AB-729 For The Treatment Of Patients With Hepatitis B

As I alluded to above, the main abstract entitled "Repeat dosing of the GalNAc-siRNA AB-729 in subjects with chronic hepatitis B results in robust and sustained HBsAg suppression" was chosen as a late-breaker. I'm going to break down why the data was significant and why it likely was chosen as a late-breaker. The results came from the phase 1a/1b study which used AB-729 to treat patients with Hepatitis B. The company had multiple cohorts because of different doses and different dosing schedules used. I want to zero in on two key pieces of data from the results. It was shown that 60 mg of AB-729 dosed every four weeks was comparable in terms of efficacy to 60 mg of AB-729 dosed every eight weeks at week 44. This is shown directly below with data that had been updated:

60 mg AB-729 given once every 4 weeks - had achieved a mean HBsAg decline of -1.81 log10 IU/mL at week 44

60 mg AB-729 given once every 8 weeks - had achieved a mean HBsAg decline of -1.87 log10 IU/mL at week 44

The bottom line here is that even though patients were being dosed once every eight weeks, they saw a similar HBsAg decline in the same amount of time compared to those who were dosed more often. Based on this efficacy data, the company has chosen to move forward with two phase 2 combination studies that will incorporate the 60 mg AB-729 dose once every eight weeks, along with other treatments. Such combination studies are expected to start at some point in the second half of 2021. Not many details have been released at this time, but it has been said before that the company wants to explore this RNAi drug with several other regimens in a triple combination. Based on the HBsAg declines shown above, Arbutus has obtained great data. However, there was another finding which I find quite remarkable. It was shown that about 75% (15 out of 20) of treated patients who took AB-729 had achieved an HBsAg < 100 IU/ml. Not only that, but there were about three out of five patients who had an HBV-specific immune response. On the safety front, the drug is also doing great. After 48 weeks of patients being dosed with this drug there was a favorable safety and tolerability profile noted. How so? There were no serious adverse events (SAEs) or discontinuations due to adverse events (AEs) in the phase 1a/1b study.

AB-836 Capsid Inhibitor Is The Next Piece Of The Puzzle

Looking at Arbutus' pipeline, it intends to develop several drugs that could possibly be used together with AB-729. One such drug that it's developing is AB-836, which is an oral capsid inhibitor. The intention of this drug is a daily oral treatment for patients with Hepatitis B. This is a next-generation capsid inhibitor which is highly differentiated compared to Arbutus' prior internal and all other existing capsid inhibitors. The company did have an old capsid inhibitor, which was known as AB-506. However that drug fell into safety problems and development of this capsid inhibitor had to be stopped. Bad news from a few years ago when it was stopped. On the other hand, there was a lot of learning from this problem. That's because this next generation capsid inhibitor, AB-836, is 33X more active compared to Arbutus' other prior capsid inhibitors. Not only that, but this novel next generation capsid inhibitor has the potential for:

Favorable resistance profile compared to earlier generation capsid inhibitors

Improved potency of the drug might provide a second mechanism of action of inhibiting cccDNA replenishment at clinically relevant doses

Arbutus received regulatory approval to start its phase 1a/1b study of AB-836 in healthy subjects and subjects with chronic Hepatitis B Virus infection. Even better news is that investors are going to get a glimpse of this drug in action in the coming weeks/months. That's because the company intends to release initial results from this phase 1a/1b study in the second half of 2021.

The eventual goal is to see if AB-729 can be used with AB-836. AB-836 in the phase 1a/1b study still has to be tested for quite some time. However, Arbutus did something forward looking in my opinion. It formed a partnership with Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) so that it may use their core inhibitor vebicorvir. Why would it do this? In my opinion, it comes down to showing some proof of concept of AB-729 in a combination study. A phase 2 proof of concept triple combination study was initiated February of 2021. The three drugs to be used in combination are:

AB-729 (Arbutus' RNAi drug) + vebicorvir (Assembly's core inhibitor drug) + Nrtl (standard of care therapy for Hepatitis B patients)

This triple combination will be compared to the double combinations of either:

AB-729 + Nrtl

Vevicorvir + Nrtl

The reason why I said that this was forward looking is because it provides proof of concept of combining AB-729 with a core inhibitor that was ready to be deployed in a combination trial. If this combination goes well, then it will inform Arbutus on how it may use its capsid inhibitor AB-836 when it possibly adds it with AB-729 + Nrtl. The phase 2 proof of concept study will recruit about 60 virologically-suppressed patients with HBeAg negative chronic HBV. Patients are being dosed for a total of 48 weeks. The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints will look at HBV viral biomarkers like: HBV DNA, HBV pgRNA and HBsAg.

COVID-19 Antiviral Drug In Preclinical Process

This involves Arbutus developing a possible pan coronavirus antiviral drug. This is still being researched for the time being. The ultimate goal is to have an oral antiviral drug that not only targets the current coronavirus, but any other emergent strain that may arise. What the company is an expert on is targeting nsp12 Viral Polymerase-nucleotides and nsp5 Main Viral Protease - de novo design. Since it has expertise on both of these targets it can potentially achieve its pan coronavirus drug. At the moment it's still in the early research phase where the company has an ongoing proprietary library screening through the COVID R&D consortium. Why I'm bullish for this program is because despite many treatments for COVID-19, it's quite possible that a new strain may come about several years from now. Hopefully, the vaccines adjust to the new strains, but a pan coronavirus antiviral drug that can target all spike proteins regardless of mutation might be necessary to have. Therefore, I view the pan coronavirus antiviral drug program as having great long-term potential as well.

The most recent update on this program is that Arbutus was able to craft a deal with a few other biotechs by the name of X-Chem, Inc and Proteros biostructures GmbH. This deal includes a research and license agreement to develop inhibitor drugs targeting the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (Mpro). The main goal is to not only help with the current coronavirus taking place now, but with any other future strain that may arise. Mpro is an important protein for SARS-CoV-2 because it's what allows the virus to replicate. If these companies can develop a novel antiviral drug that can inhibit the viral replication of Mpro, then it would be huge in terms of a clinical finding. Financial information wasn't disclosed as of yet. My guess is right now all three companies are working together to advance a drug in lead optimization testing. Each company brings its own expertise to the table, which is why the collaboration is good. They each bring something different such as:

Arbutus has extensive antiviral development

X-Chems DNA encoded library (DEL) technology

Proteros' biological structures of proteins and science

It's not guaranteed that something will be discovered from these partnerships, but I would honestly view it as a huge bonus on top of the Hepatitis B program.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Arbutus Biopharma had cash, cash equivalents and investment totaling $132 million as of March 31, 2021. The one thing to keep in mind is that this company has ATM programs in place, which it has been using to generate additional proceeds to fund its pipeline. In the most recent earning report it is stated that it raised approximately $26.4 million from issuing shares from this ATM in the three months ending March 31, 2021. It believes it has enough cash to fund its operations through Q3 of 2022. As you know, most biotechs tend not to wait until the very end to raise cash. I'm inclined to believe that it may likely continue to use up the rest of its ATM and then possibly raise cash again in the beginning of 2022.

Risks To Business

There are a few risks that investors should be aware of. The first risk is what I highlighted above in that the company has been using its ATM to fund its operations. There were two agreements issued to sell shares from time to time. As of March 31, 2021 there was approximately $14.2 million under the August 2020 Prospectus Supplement and then $75 million available under the March 2021 Prospectus Supplement to use. Another risk involves the Hepatitis B space itself. It's a competitive space, especially with several other RNAi biotechs working on their very own Hepatitis B drug. Some of these companies are: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR). A few of these companies already are testing phase 2 combination studies. In addition, all of these companies already have partnerships to help fund there respective studies. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is partnered with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Alnylam is partnered with Vir Biotechnology and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). While Arbutus is a bit behind, since it's not expected to start its phase 2 combination studies until some point in the second half of 2021, there's one positive that exists. The fact that it has not yet partnered with any pharmaceutical company for its Hepatitis B drug AB-729. This leads me to believe that it may be possible to establish a partnership with another big pharmaceutical company that wants to get a footprint into this sector. I believe the latest data presented at EASL reinforces this notion. Ultimately, I think it's going to take a triple combination of drugs to even possibly come close to finding a possible functional cure for Hepatitis B. At this point in time, it's too early to say who will come out on top in the end. However, I like that Arbutus has ongoing development of its own in house capsid inhibitor AB-836 and its very own PD-L1 drug. I believe these other drugs may help enhance the efficacy observed with AB-729.

Conclusion

I believe that the data shown at the EASL 2021 medical conference shines a great light on Arbutus' pipeline. Especially for AB-729 which was featured in a late-breaker oral presentation. I think it is going to be important to see what approved or investigational agents the company chooses for its phase 2 combination studies. What's known right now is that it intends to run two phase 2 combination studies using AB-729 for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B. Both of these are expected to start in the second half of 2021. I think that preliminary data of AB-836 in the phase 1a/1b study will also be an important outcome. As long as there are no safety issues found for AB-836, along with potent activity observed, then I believe it can eventually be added with AB-729. Initial proof of concept of a triple combination will be shown in the ongoing partnered phase 2 study using AB-729, Assembly's vebicorvir (core inhibitor) plus Nrtl. I believe that Arbutus' pan coronavirus program also provides another possible valuable program into the mix. I believe that proof of concept of using AB-729 for Hepatitis B has been established. The goal now is to find a few other investigational/approved agents that may be used together in the upcoming phase 2 combination studies. Based on all these pipeline advancements, I believe that Arbutus Biopharma is a good long-term investment.