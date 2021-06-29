krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We've seen an impressive first half of the year for the S&P-500 (SPY), and the Retail Sector (XRT) has been a major factor, up 50% year-to-date, making it one of the best performing indexes. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has lagged the Retail leaders, but the stock has easily outperformed the S&P-500, up 22% vs. 11% in the past six months. This outperformance has been driven by an insatiable appetite for re-opening stocks and the company's solid Q4 report in early March. While Burlington should be able to ramp up unit growth with its 2.0 Strategy, the stock is no longer cheap at 36x forward earnings. Therefore, I don't see any reason to chase the stock here above $323.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Burlington Stores ("Burlington") released its Q1 results in late May and reported revenue of $2.19 billion, translating to 174% growth year-over-year thanks to easy year-over-year comps related to the pandemic. However, Burlington smashed its Q1 2019 sales figures on a normalized basis, with revenue up 35% and comp sales growth up 20%. The company noted that the government stimulus likely helped in the quarter, but this is still an impressive performance given that things have yet to return to normal in the period vs. pre-COVID-19. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Website)

Burlington Stores reported 20% comparable-store sales growth in Q1, which was well ahead of its peer group, with a 700 basis point beat vs. Ross Stores (ROST) at 13%, and a 400 basis point beat vs. TJX (TJX) at 16%. Meanwhile, comparable-store inventories were down 19% thanks to the company's strategy of leaner inventories in line with its new Burlington 2.0 Model. The Burlington 2.0 Model discussed last year targets higher comparable-store sales growth, higher merchandise margins, lower occupancy & operating costs, and an expansion in new store openings. If successful, this could provide a healthy boost to unit growth rates for the company, with the ~25,000 square foot prototype unlocking additional white space.

(Source: Company Presentation)

During the quarter, Burlington opened 23 net new stores, which brought its total store count to 784, with this healthy unit growth driven by the company's ability to post 9 straight years of comp sales growth pre-pandemic. Burlington would have been getting closer to bumping up against its long-term target of 1,000 stores by 2023 without a new growth plan, but Burlington 2.0 has supercharged the growth potential. As noted earlier, this new store footprint should open up additional whitespace and reduce upfront capital expenditures per store, allowing the company to potentially ramp up unit growth. Most importantly, operating margins should increase for the store base with the leaner inventory model allowing for lower square footage and reduced occupancy costs.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Q1 was mostly positive, the one thorn in Burlington's side was the supply chain, with the company enduring higher freight and supply chain expenses due to industry-wide issues. Strong merchandise margins partially offset this, but the supply chain has not improved much since the last conference call. The company noted that demand for ocean freights exceeds supply, affecting its vendors and driving up rates, and domestic supply chain congestion isn't helping. This drove a 110 basis point increase in freight expense vs. Q1 2019.

The other issue for the supply chain has been wage inflation due to labor shortages at distribution facilities. Fortunately, Burlington began raising wages last year and providing incentives to retain its workers to make sure there weren't any material disruptions. Burlington is confident that the larger supply chain issues are cyclical and will correct themselves. However, wage inflation could be permanent, so Burlington will need to find ways to offset this through automation, productivity, and or process changes. Given the robust Q1 performance, the headwinds weren't noticeable this quarter, with gross margins up 230 basis points to 43.3%. However, with what will likely be the strongest quarter of the year behind, these headwinds could be more prevalent in H2 2021.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Burlington has seen a solid recovery in sales since the pandemic, with revenue soaring from ~$0.8 billion in Q1 2020 to ~$2.19 billion. This continued recovery combined with much higher margins has set Burlington up for a strong FY2021 for annual earnings per share, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $8.80, translating to ~20% growth vs. FY2019 levels ($7.35). Despite the massive headwind from the global pandemic, Burlington would maintain its 25% compound annual EPS growth rate since FY2014 if it can meet or beat these estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While these growth metrics are exceptional relative to the industry average and Burlington has a long growth runway ahead if it can execute on Burlington 2.0 successfully, the stock looks to be getting closer to fully valued short-term. As is shown below, Burlington previously traded in a range of 20 - 35x earnings pre-COVID-19 (2016 to 2019), and the stock was typically much more prone to corrections when trading above 35x earnings. Based on current forward estimates, Burlington is trading at more than 36x FY2021 estimates at a share price of $323.00 and at 36x earnings even if the company beats estimates by 2% ($8.96). This suggests an elevated risk for investors starting new positions above $323.00.

(Source: YCharts.com)

The other issue is that while Burlington had a blowout Q1 helped by government stimulus but also solid execution, the company won't have this tailwind going forward. This should translate to softer results through the remainder of the year, with the best quarter of the year likely behind us. This doesn't suggest that Burlington can't go higher and trade up to $350.00 if we remain in an ebullient market environment, but it does suggest the best move looks to be waiting for a correction so that a margin of safety can be baked into the stock. In summary, I see no reason to chase Burlington here above $323.00, and I would view any rallies above $350.00 before year-end as an opportunity to book some profits.