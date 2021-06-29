The June NFP Report Is The Biggest Risk For The Market

Jay Yuno/E+ via Getty Images

What To Expect From The June NFP Report

With the June non-farm payroll report slated to be released later this week, it's time to start thinking about what we should expect. While the data and conditions suggest we will get a very strong number in excess of 1 million new jobs added, there is also a growing risk for the economy. There are more than 8.2 million open jobs at last report and an all-time record high. If these jobs can't be filled the GDP and earnings outlooks for the second half of 2021 are meaningless and may lead the broad market (SPY) to reset its valuation.

The current consensus is for 683,000 net new jobs to have been created in June and I think that is a low number but we'll see. The NFP is admittedly a highly flawed figure being the difference of 2 estimates so the revisions will be equally important. There are no consensus estimates available for NFP revisions but I expect them to be positive, and robust. Revisions to the May data added only 27000 more jobs to the headline 559,000 which was also a disappointment. Based on the JOLTs report and the number of lingering unemployed persons in America we should be filling far more positions on a month-to-month basis.

Job Gains Should Be Strong, Relatively Speaking

We have to remember that even if the NFP number is under 1 million, or misses. The consensus estimate, any number over 250,000 is still pretty strong relatively speaking. A monthly reading of 250,000 new jobs would have been something to crow about in both the Obama and the Trump Administration. Based on the latest reading of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Labor Market Conditions Index I expect to see jobs creation come in at a relatively strong figure at the very least.

The level of activity measured by the LMCI increased by 0.17 to 0.47 in May. This data is lagging in terms of its date but leading in regards to its implication and point to rising levels of employment activity in June. I also want to point out that the index has recently risen above 0 which is normally a very strong signal. Each time in the past the index formed the signal a period of strong economic growth punctuated by GDP spikes into the high single-digit range followed.

Source: KC Federal Reserve

The level of momentum is high as well, despite having edged lower over the past month or two. Even so, momentum in the labor market is trending above previous all-time highs and indicates strong labor market conditions and there's more. The Kansas City Fed has been issuing a special statement with the LMCI report that details how the data gets collected in the first half of the month and doesn't reflect improvement in activity or momentum that has occurred in the weeks since.

"These readings likely do not fully describe the state of the labor market at the end of May, as many of the input data series reflect conditions early in the month. In particular, the series do not include the effects of continued vaccine administration or the loosening of many states' COVID-19 restrictions that occurred later in the month. For example, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Household Survey are from the reference period of May 9 through May 15. Additionally, the most recent data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) are for April. Therefore, labor market developments in the latter half of May, including the labor market response to recent COVID-19 developments, will likely show up in the June 2021 LMCI readings."

The risks in this data lay in which parts of the labor market are driving the gains. In terms of activity, 4 of the 5 indicators (out of a possible 24) providing the biggest boost to activity involved job availability. The number one influencer of the level of activity is the number of firms with positions they're unable to fill which is both good and bad. This is good in that it is providing upward mobility for many within the workforce as well as opportunities they may not otherwise have received but it also highlights the fact America has a lot of jobs that it can't fill. A strong NFP number and drop in unemployment would help alleviate this concern.

The Unemployment Rate Should Fall To 5.2%

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 9.3 million unemployed Americans at the end of May. That's still nearly double the rate we saw before the pandemic struck and it can be seen in the jobless claims data. The total number of jobless claims spiked to over 30 million people on a week-to-week basis at the height of the pandemic and has sent subsided. Now, total unemployment is down to 14,845,000 or about 11 million more than it was before the pandemic struck but this data is lagging too. The total claims figure lacks the initial claims figure by 2 weeks which lags the current week by 7 days.

Own work, data sourced from BLS

Based on the recent rate of decline we can assume 600,000 to 1 million of these unemployed persons entered the workforce over the course of the last month. That should bring the unemployment rate down to about 8.3 million or about 5.2% assuming no change to the size of the labor force. That compares to the 5.8% reported in the previous month and the 5.7% currently expected by the economist consensus target. The size of the labor force and the labor force participation rate have both been fairly steady over the past few months and show only marginal improvement over the past year so I don't expect much change in them.

Wage Gains Will Beat Consensus, Too

Wages have been rising at a steady clip over the past year and should continue to rise well into the future. Along with the fact that upward mobility has returned to the labor market, businesses have discovered, and it's been no secret, that minimum wage isn't competitive. The most obvious examples of this are in the fast-food industry which is notorious for paying minimum wage or being a low wage-paying job.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced that it was raising wages for employees across the network in order to get employees. The company has been having trouble hiring and retaining employees due to wages and decided it was better to pay the money and make the necessary adjustments (raise prices to cover) and do the business than to let that business go somewhere else.

"We really prefer not to take pricing, but it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed, and make sure that we had the pipeline of people to support our growth. And then with that, we've taken some pricing to cover some of that investment. So - but, you know, to date, our value proposition is as strong as it was before we had to make some of these moves," said CEO Brian Niccol.

Other industries, like retail, have been steadily increasing their wages since the pandemic began. Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) are all on the list of retailers raising wages, and signs of rising wages don't stop there. The trucking industry has been wrestling with a shortage of drivers for years now it seems like and fighting the battle with higher pay, incentives, and benefits. All of which eventually will show up in our inflation data.

The Biggest Risk To The Economy Is…

The biggest rest of the economy right now is the labor market. If the June job gains are robust then no problem but if the June job gains are weak there very well could be. Not only is there the risk of the S&P 500 missing EPS, or the economy missing GDP expectations, there is also the risk of the Fed. The Fed has had its foot on the gas pedal stimulating the economy and by extension, the labor market, for over a year now, and inflation has definitely picked up but labor markets still show slack. If that slack doesn't get picked up the Fed may find itself backed into a corner with hyperinflation on one side and lingering high levels of unemployment on the other.

Own work; data sourced from BEA

The Fed doesn't see the recent inflation spikes as permanent and they may be right but inflation is here to stay. I do not expect to see core consumer-level inflation retreat below the 2% Fed target anytime soon. What I do expect to see is the FOMC steadily ramp the outlook for future rate hikes until they hiked rates at the end of this year or early in 2022 regardless of what the June NFP report tells us. My final thought, if these were still the days of an opaque FOMC a 100 bps rate hike would be a foregone conclusion, based on the recent inflation data.