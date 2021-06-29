2021 Second Half Outlook

Henadzi Pechan/iStock via Getty Images

Roll on. It has been more than a year and a half since the outbreak of COVID-19. While the world continues to grapple with the virus including the latest headline dominating battle with the delta variant, capital markets put the pandemic in the rearview mirror long ago. No doubt, it is a wonder what a $10 trillion increase in total assets on major central bank balance sheets can do to soothe even the most jittery of investor nerves. Given that we have come so far, so fast, what should we reasonably expect as we roll into the second half of 2021.

Insanity check. We could spend pages pouring over various economic data and market fundamentals attempting to parse what “should” happen across capital markets over the course of the rest of the year. But the past decade plus since the end of the Great Financial Crisis has definitively proven that what “should” happen really does not matter. For if investment markets effectively have a “Greater Fool” with an unlimited checkbook, markets can stay irrational longer than you can remain solvent or even sane for that matter.

After all, investors today get to indulge themselves in the likes of a movie theater company in AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) that had fallen by -60% before the onset of the COVID crisis and subsequently dropped by another -75% through the end of 2020, only to see it rally by as much as +3,700% so far in 2021 to levels that are nearly 10x the price it was trading before the crisis. Yeah, because the movie theater business is going to be ten times better than it was before we had a global pandemic, right? At least I can still buy a car rental company that is now trading nearly 3x the price it was trading before it declared bankruptcy. Because that’s a healthy long-term investment, except it's not. At all. I’ve been meaning to revisit that section on “meme stocks” in Security Analysis that Benjamin Graham and David Dodd wrote about back in the day, but for some reason, I can’t seem to find it. Curious indeed.

The only two words that matter. This brings us to a key point as we look ahead to the second half of 2021 and beyond. At the end of the day, only two words matter going forward.

The first is the Fed. They’ve created this game. They are effectively the “Greater Fool”. And it doesn’t matter how rich stock valuations get, how tight credit spreads become regardless of credit quality, or how speculative some of the trading activity across capital markets becomes. As long as the Fed remains committed to keeping monetary policy recklessly loose (do we really still need $40 billion in MBS purchases each month at this point with home prices rising at a blistering pace in many markets?), risk asset prices remain destined to rise. This leads to the second word that matters, because it is arguably the only force in the universe that will end the monetary policy madness that has defined our capital markets for more than a decade.

This second word is inflation. According to the Fed, recent inflationary pressures are only transitory. And they may very well be right. But this is the same Fed that stated in May 2007 that “we do not expect significant spillovers from the subprime market to the rest of the economy or to the financial system”. But we did, Ben, we DID have significant spillovers!

Let’s go straight to the bottom line. If it turns out that we DO have sustained inflation pressures that start to run hot, then the Fed’s endless game of “doing whatever it takes” to support the economy and its financial markets with zero interest rates and copious asset purchases would finally come to an end. It’s not a question of whether the Fed would want to at this point. Instead, the market may leave the Fed with no choice (read: sharply higher U.S. Treasury yields). And the more rapidly any such sustained inflation pressures take hold, the more abruptly the Fed could be forced to act by tightening monetary policy.

How would capital markets including the precious U.S. stock market likely react under such a scenario? Ugly does not even begin to describe it. Devastating is probably more like it.

Needless to say, the Fed and inflation are without peer and by far the most significant downside risk facing capital markets going forward. Nothing else, including the onset of another global pandemic, even comes close.

Countertrends. As investors, it is important to recognize the potential upside and downside risk scenarios that might play out at any given point in time. But just because we identify them as risks, does not mean that they are going to happen. Case in point – just because I see the “Slippery When Wet” sign when crossing a bridge does not mean that I am going to crash when driving on a rainy day. Instead, it makes me aware in advance that the bridge might be slippery so that I can take precautions if it starts to rain. If skies remain sunny, I’ve got nothing to worry about. The same principles hold true when it comes to capital markets.

The good news for investors as we enter the second half of 2021 is that despite the Fed’s relentless monetary largesse, once surging inflationary pressures are suddenly cooling. Consider the chart below of the 5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate, which is a measure of forward-looking inflation expectations. After skyrocketing from COVID lows in March 2020 that were quickly plunging into deflationary territory to highs last seen prior to the Great Financial Crisis just over a month ago in May 2021, the breakeven inflation rate has fallen back by as much as 0.4 percentage points in the weeks since.

Perhaps this cooling in expected inflation is fleeting, but a number of other indicators foreshadowed this recent change in inflationary trends several weeks earlier.

For example, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield that had previously surged from a low of 0.52% in early August 2020 to a peak of 1.74% at the end of March 2021 and had sustained surging inflation written all over it has since fallen back by 25 basis points to 1.49% as the second quarter draws to a close in late June. Perhaps this is a long-overdue consolidation following a recently strong rise in yields. But the moves below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages suggest something more sustained may be afoot.

Or consider the all-important U.S. Treasury yield curve, which has an uncanny track record of predicting future recessions when it inverts including its last successful signal in August 2019 months before the COVID-19 outbreak. The yield curve that had been dramatically steepening on the 2/10 spread through late March and had future inflation written all over it suddenly reversed course and has flattened by an equally notable 35 basis points in the months since.

As we enter the second half of 2020, these charts are no longer signaling a sustained inflation outbreak at this time. Instead, they are increasingly suggesting a robust economic recovery scenario that may prove more fleeting than sustainable. They are also hinting at a market that may be starting to revert back to the mind that we will eventually return to the sluggish economic growth environment that requires consistent monetary policy support to keep deflationary pressures in check. There is, after all, no shortage of persistent deflationary threats that have not only not gone away but instead have been compounded by the COVID pandemic including historically high sovereign debt levels as a percentage of GDP, historically high corporate debt levels as a percentage of total market capitalization, a chronically deteriorating demographic profile in many parts of the developed world, and the still unsettling reality that the long-term health issues confronting the global population are not likely to go away anytime soon even if and as the pandemic starts to fade.

Keeping a lid on these two words for now. Putting all of this together, while the threat of rising inflation and a shift toward tightening monetary policy from the Fed loom as the most significant risks confronting financial markets, they are likely to remain in check as long as current trends hold. Inflation pressures appear to be moderating at the moment, which will provide the Fed the flexibility to keep their foot fully on the monetary gas for the time being. This is supportive of risk assets including stocks, regardless of their high valuations, as we enter the second half of the year.

About those risk assets. Given this constructive backdrop for stocks heading into the second half of the year, it is worthwhile to take a closer look at the details. For the purposes of discussion, we will focus on the headline S&P 500 Index, which is also arguably more than any other stock market benchmark the primary beneficiary of the steady stream of Fed stimulus and the massive volumes of share buybacks that it inspires.

It is worth noting that the S&P 500 Index remains on a blistering uptrend since the start of 2018 save a rough 2018 Q4 and a downright scary 2020 Q1. Make no mistake, if the Fed did not intervene with a monetary policy atomic bomb in response to the COVID crisis, we’re probably looking at an S&P 500 trading below 2000 right now instead of above 4000. But the Fed did what it did (not necessarily a good thing in the long run, but the markets continue to love it in the meantime), and here we are today. Not only did the S&P 500 recover, but it has achieved a technical breakout above the high end of its previous trading channel.

The S&P 500 uptrend remains firmly intact as a result of an abundance of technical support to keep stocks moving to the upside. For example, since moving back above its 50-day moving average (blue line) in April 2020, the S&P 500 Index has found support and bounced from this level on ten different occasions including most recently the week before last. In the three instances when the S&P 500 Index broke below this 50-day moving average, it quickly found support at its 100-day moving average (orange line) to bounce and resume its ascent. And even if these two technical support levels were to break, the S&P 500 also has firm support at its 200-day moving average (red line) that also happens to be currently converged with the upward sloping trend line (green line) at around the 3824 level on the S&P 500 today. Then comes the 400-day moving average (pink line) at 3460 as yet another line of technical support. This is how good the S&P 500 is today – it could fall by nearly -20% from its current all-time highs, which for many is the technical definition of a bear market, and the uptrend in the benchmark index would still remain intact.

This raises an important observation that must also be considered amid all of this technical optimism. The S&P 500 Index is currently trading with historically high gaps between its various key moving average lines. In other words, the gap between the closing price of the S&P 500 Index and the 50-day moving average, the 50-day and the 100-day, the 100-day and the 200-day, and the 200-day and the 400-day, are collectively at among the widest gaps in market history. When the S&P 500 has reached even a fraction of these record-high gaps, a measurable correction eventually followed. This was true in January 2018, October 2018, and February 2020. Any such correction may ultimately present an attractive buy the dip opportunity if it happens at all going forward depending on the underlying market conditions, but it still remains worth mentioning that the threat of such a potential correction continues to exist given the current technical profile.

Bottom line. Capital markets are confronted with a clearly defined major downside risk as we enter the second half of 2021. But as long as this risk remains in check, and it appears that it will at least for now, the underlying backdrop remains constructive for risk assets at least for the time being including U.S. stocks despite their increasingly rich valuations. Stay long, but also don’t lose sight of the risks.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.