JoeyCheung/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Neutral rating assigned to CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CHKGF) [1113:HK].

My prior update on the company was published on August 27, 2020, and CK Asset's stock price has increased by +26% in the last 10 months to close at HK$53.60 on June 28, 2021.

CK Asset's key investment merit is its willingness to return capital to shareholders; it has committed to higher dividends for the next two years, and it continues to repurchase shares which has more than offset the equity dilution associated with the recent acquisition.

The post-deal announcement share price performance of CK Asset has been decent (+14% in past three months) which implies that the market is largely happy with the recent acquisition, but positives are also priced in.

The market currently values CK Asset at 0.55 times trailing P/B and 8.5 times consensus forward normalized P/E, which are more or less in line with the stock's historical trading averages. I think that a Neutral rating for CK Asset is justified.

Readers might be interested in trading CK Asset's more liquid Hong Kong-listed shares using US brokers like Interactive Brokers (IBKR) or Fidelity. The average daily trading value for CK Asset's OTC shares was under $70,000 in the past three months, while the three-month average daily trading value of CK Asset's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was much higher at $60 million.

Dividends And Shares Buybacks Draw Attention

In my earlier August 2020 article on CK Asset, I had cautioned that "CK Asset's status as a defensive yield play is in doubt, given Covid-19 headwinds and a likely increased allocation of capital to acquisitions." I also noted the "negative surprise" associated with a -27% YoY reduction in the company's 1H 2020 interim dividend.

It seems that my earlier fears were overblown. Although CK Asset's full-year FY 2020 dividend did come in -14% lower YoY at HK$1.80 per share, CK Asset's dividend payout ratio actually increased from 27% in FY 2019 to 34% in FY 2020 based on my calculations. Looking ahead, sell-side analysts are forecasting that CK Asset will increase its full-year dividend per share to HK$1.98 and HK$2.07 for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively, based on S&P Capital IQ data. This translates to consensus forward dividend yields of 3.7% and 3.9% for CK Asset in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

Notably, CK Asset has committed to paying out at least HK$7,558 million in annual dividends for both FY 2021 and FY 2022, which is calculated based on FY 2020's dividends amounting to HK$6,648 million, and an additional $910 million (equivalent to approximately HK$0.25 per share assuming no change in share count) relating to the distributions from the company's recently acquired assets. This is equivalent to a +14% increase in total dividends for FY 2021 and FY 2022 as compared to FY 2020.

On March 18, 2021, CK Asset announced the proposed acquisition of certain companies holding infrastructure assets from Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited or LKSF for HK$17 billion, which will be financed via the issuance of 333.3 million new shares at HK$51 per share. The acquisition was completed on May 21, 2021, and the commitment to higher dividends for FY 2021 and FY 2022 was likely put in place to "sweeten the deal" for shareholders.

Companies Acquired As Part Of CK Asset's Recent Deal

Source: CK Asset's Announcement Dated March 18, 2021

Another deal sweetener was a share repurchase program to offset the dilution effects associated with equity financing for the acquisition. Initially, CK Asset proposed to buy back 333.3 million of its own shares (same amount as new shares issued to finance the deal) at HK$51 apiece. On April 14, 2021, CK Asset updated shareholders that the company decided to increase the total number of share repurchases to 380 million shares. The share buyback was completed and 380 million shares were cancelled on June 4, 2021. This implies that CK Asset's shares outstanding declined by -1.3% from 3,693,400,500 prior to the recent acquisition to 3,646,733,833 post-acquisition as of June 4, 2021.

It is noteworthy that CK Asset continued to buy back its own shares. In mid-June 2021, the company repurchased an additional 3.15 million shares at an average price of HK$51.88 each.

In a nutshell, CK Asset's key investment merit is its willingness to return capital to shareholders via both dividends and share repurchases.

Positives Associated With Recent Acquisition Priced In

I have a mixed view of CK Asset's recent acquisition that was done last month, and highlighted in the prior section of this article.

On the positive side of things, CK Asset has managed to add to its recurring income streams with the acquisition of key infrastructure assets, without incurring additional debt or diluting its existing shareholders (the share buybacks more than offset equity dilution). The company disclosed that the acquired companies achieved HK$978 million in profit before tax for 2020 (as compared to CK Asset's recurring income of HK$8,695 million last year), and noted that the earnings from these assets are stable as they are secured by either regulatory moats or long-term contracts.

Details Of The Four Underlying Assets Acquired As Part Of CK Asset's Recent Transaction

Source: CK Asset's Announcement Dated March 18, 2021

On the other hand, this is a related party transaction. CK Asset's controlling shareholders have increased their equity interest in the listed company from 41.29% pre-acquisition to 45.60% post-acquisition, by selling the companies & assets owned by LKSF to CK Asset in exchange for 333.3 million new shares.

It is positive that the alignment of interests between the controlling shareholders and minority shareholders is further improved with the controlling shareholders having a larger stake in the listed company following the deal. But there is also a concern with regards to the fair valuation of the companies & assets that CK Asset acquired in the recent transaction. Information asymmetry is at play here, as the controlling shareholders will have a better understanding of the quality and value of the assets involved in this deal as compared to minority shareholders. Certain shareholders might ask if the company would be better off buying other third-party assets for the same price tag (HK$17 billion).

Nevertheless, CK Asset's share price rose by +14% from HK$47.05 as of March 18, 2021 (deal announcement date) to HK$53.60 as of June 28, 2021, which implies that most investors are reasonably satisfied with the merits of the company's recent acquisition. But the good share price performance in the past three months or so also suggests that much of the positives have been priced in.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values CK Asset at a trailing P/B multiple of 0.55 times, according to its last traded price of HK$53.60 as of June 28, 2021. CK Asset also trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 9.5 times and 8.5 times, respectively.

CK Asset seems fairly priced as compared with its historical trading averages. The stock's three-year and five-year average trailing P/B ratios were 0.56 times and 0.66 times, respectively. Separately, its three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 8.0 times and 9.2 times, respectively.

CK Asset's key risks are a failure of the company to allocate capital in the best interests of minority shareholders, and a spike in COVID-19 cases which delays the company's recovery.