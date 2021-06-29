imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH).

ContextLogic was negatively impacted by demand- and supply-related headwinds linked to COVID-19, and its stock price closed at an all-time low of $7.76 on June 7, 2021 which was -68% below its IPO price. But WISH's shares have subsequently surged by +86% in the past three weeks, thanks to significant retail investor interest in the stock. I view ContextLogic's shares as fairly valued now. Wish trades at a discount to its peers on forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples.

ContextLogic is not the next Amazon (AMZN) as it focuses primarily on serving the lower-income consumer segment with unbranded products and its average delivery times are still relatively long.

ContextLogic stock is not a good buy for me now, as its relatively low valuations are justified by its weaker revenue growth outlook as compared to its peers. I will consider upgrading ContextLogic to a Buy or a Bullish rating in future, if there are indicators that the global unemployment situation is improving, and the consumer sentiment for ContextLogic's lower-income users is getting better.

Company Description

At the JPMorgan's (JPM) Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference held on May 24, 2021, ContextLogic Inc calls itself "one of the largest global e-commerce platforms, connecting 100 million plus MAUs (Monthly Active Users) in 100 countries to more than 550,000 merchants." The company also highlighted at the conference that its Wish mobile application is "the #1 most downloaded shopping app 3 years in a row now."

WISH generated 72%, 8% and 20% of the company's fiscal 2020 revenue from its core marketplace, ProductBoost and logistics services, respectively. Europe, North America and South America contributed 46%, 40% and 5% of Wish's top line, respectively in FY 2020; while other international markets accounted for the remaining 9% of the company's sales last year.

An Overview Of ContextLogic's Various Service Offerings And Revenue Streams

Source: ContextLogic's FY 2020 10-K

WISH Stock Price

WISH was established in June 2010, and its shares were listed on Nasdaq since December 16, 2020. ContextLogic closed at $20.05 on the first day of trading, which was -16% below its IPO price of $24. Wish's stock price subsequently recovered in the next one and a half months to rise to an all-time high of $31.19 on February 1, 2021. But the recovery was short-lived, as ContextLogic's share price went into free-fall between mid-February 2021 and early-June 2021. The stock eventually closed at a historical trough of $7.76 on June 7, 2021, that represented a -68% decline from its IPO price.

ContextLogic's most recent 1Q 2021 financial results announced on May 12, 2021 was below market expectations with a larger-than-expected net loss for 1Q 2021 and lower-than-expected revenue guidance for 2Q 2021. This suggests that ContextLogic has not been that much of a beneficiary of Work-From-Home or WFH tailwinds relating to the coronavirus pandemic, unlike its peers.

On the demand side, ContextLogic's target market has been the group of people that has been the most negatively impacted by the economic fallout as a result of COVID-19. WISH primarily focuses on serving consumers or households earning under $75,000 each year. In its FY 2020 10-K, Wish stressed that the company's value proposition is its ability to offer products that meet "the affordability needs of these value-conscious consumers" who see price as "the single most important determinant when making a purchase."

As a significant number of ContextLogic's target consumers lose their jobs in the current challenging economic environment, it is inevitable that Wish's financial performance gets affected. The International Labor Organization or ILO has estimated that the number of unemployed people will increase from 187 million in 2019 to 205 million in 2022, which will be equivalent to a 5.7% unemployment rate that is the highest in almost a decade. WISH also acknowledged at the company's 1Q 2021 results briefing that "a recovery will be better for us as the world returns to full employment." However, the recovery in global employment could take a much longer-than-expected time, with ILO forecasting that "employment growth will be insufficient to make up for the losses suffered until at least 2023."

On the supply side, ContextLogic was hit by disruptions in logistics resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. WISH disclosed at JPMorgan's Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in late-May 2021 that the company had to either switch to other modes of transport or incur higher transportation costs, due to the suspension of flights between various countries in the early part of the pandemic. This meant that Wish was unable to meet the delivery times for products bought by consumers on its platform.

But there has been an improvement in delivery times subsequently as the company optimized its logistics networks & partnerships and increased inventories held at its retail partners' stores. ContextLogic revealed at its 1Q 2021 earnings call that "shipping-related refunds reached an all-time low" in the most recent quarter, but Wish also emphasized that it will be better for the company if "flights around the world get back to the same capacity as before the pandemic." This implies that logistics issues are still present, although they are not as bad as they were last year.

Taking into account ContextLogic's demand and supply issues, it is easy to understand why the company's stock price performance has been poor in the February-May 2021 period.

It is noteworthy that ContextLogic's share price recently jumped by +86% from $7.76 as of June 7, 2021 to $14.40 as of June 28, 2021. This is largely attributable to the "meme stock rally" with WISH turning into "a favorite among Reddit's WallStreetBets forum and Stocktwits for its high short interest", as per a June 21, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article.

Is WISH Overvalued?

Based on its last traded share price of $14.40 as of June 28, 2021, ContextLogic is trading at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 2.2 times and 1.9 times, respectively. Sell-side analysts expect WISH to continue to be loss-making at the EBITDA and net income level for FY 2021 and FY 2022, prior to turning profitable in FY 2023, according to S&P Capital IQ's market consensus' estimates. Wall Street analysts see Wish's top line expanding by +26% and +18% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

The market values ContextLogic at a discount to most of its peers on forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuations, but this is partly justified by the company's relatively lower forward revenue growth expectations as per the peer valuation comparison table below. WISH's slower revenue growth in the next two years as compared to the company's peers is understandable, given its focus on lower-income consumers (of which a meaningful proportion might be affected by the current challenging economic conditions) as mentioned in the earlier section of this article.

Peer Valuation Comparison For ContextLogic

Stock Consensus Current Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Year Revenue Growth Metric Consensus Forward One-Year Revenue Growth Metric JD.com, Inc. (JD) 0.7 0.5 +28% +22% Amazon.com, Inc. 3.3 2.8 +27% +18% Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) 5.1 3.8 +30% +21% Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) 7.9 5.7 +94% +36%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The Wall Street analysts have a mean analyst target price of $18.30 for ContextLogic, which implies a decent +27% upside from the company's stock price of $14.40 as of June 28, 2021. I am not as Bullish as the Wall Street analysts with respect to Wish's capital appreciation potential, as I think that the stock does deserve to trade at a discount to its peers considering its lower-income consumer target market and relatively weaker revenue growth expectations. In other words, I think that WISH is fairly valued, rather than being overvalued.

Is WISH The Next Amazon?

WISH is often compared with Amazon, because of its long growth runway in the global e-commerce market, and the company's "proprietary logistics platform". But ContextLogic also differs from Amazon in areas such as the target consumer segment and user experience.

ContextLogic cites eMarketer's forecasts in its investor presentation slides which expect that the global e-commerce market will expand from $3.4 trillion in 2019 to $6.3 trillion in 2022. eMarketer also estimates that mobile as a proportion of total global e-commerce will grow from 63% to 71% over the same period. I noted earlier that Wish's mobile application is the shopping app most downloaded by consumers for the last three years.

Also, there are more than a billion households with earnings per year below $75,000 globally, even if large countries like India and China are excluded, according to Euromonitor's estimates. In contrast, ContextLogic currently only has around 100 million MAUs, suggesting significant room for growth. This makes ContextLogic a good play on global e-commerce growth, just like Amazon. However, WISH's focus on the lower-income consumer segment will likely hurt the company in the near-term, as highlighted above.

Similar to Amazon, ContextLogic also places a strong emphasis on logistics. The company established its proprietary logistics platform in 2019, and currently over 90% of products sold are delivered via its proprietary logistics platform. But ContextLogic only provides the full spectrum of logistics services for about half of these products, which implies further upside for its logistics services revenue in time to come. However, WISH's average delivery time is approximately three weeks, that is unlike Amazon's same-day or next-day delivery services. Amazon rents and owns warehouses, but Wish operates on an "asset-light" logistics business model and leverages on its partners' warehouses and stores for storage.

ContextLogic's Logistics Platform

Source: ContextLogic's May 2021 Investor Presentation Slides

There are also key differences between ContextLogic and Amazon in other aspects.

ContextLogic has three-quarters of its users with annual household income under $75,000, and the median household income of its buyers is approximately $50,000. The company's platform primarily offers discounted unbranded products. A March 13, 2019 Forbes article illustrates the difference between ContextLogic's and Amazon's users very well, highlighting that "Wish's customers are typically working-class Americans" that "find Amazon Prime's $120 annual membership too rich for their blood."

Although Amazon also wishes to target the lower-income segment, WISH is almost a pure-play on the lower-income consumers' e-commerce demand given its user profile. Due to the global economic weakness resulting from COVID-19, the purchasing power of ContextLogic's users could potentially be lower in the short-term, which is negative for the company's near-term financial performance.

In addition, unlike Amazon's reliance on search and personalized recommendations, ContextLogic focuses more on a "treasure hunt" user experience, where users of the Wish mobile application simply browse through the pages to find what interests them. At the May 2021 JPMorgan's Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, ContextLogic refers to this as a "discovery-oriented, navigation-based experience" similar to "dollar stores" that emphasizes on "servicing up products that consumers might not even be aware of their existence." It is not fair to say which approach (Amazon versus ContextLogic) is better, but ContextLogic's "treasure hunt" experience is more appropriate for its target consumers, who are accessing the Wish mobile application for good bargains.

ContextLogic's Differentiated User Experience

Source: ContextLogic's May 2021 Investor Presentation Slides

I don't think ContextLogic is the next Amazon. ContextLogic's focus on unbranded products limits its ability to target a wider consumer demographic. it is easier for Amazon to move down the curve and cater more to the lower-income consumer segment, but it is more challenging for ContextLogic to do the reverse. Also, WISH still has a long way to catch up with Amazon in terms of logistics & delivery. Although ContextLogic has certain products that are available for its Wish Express delivery service with delivery times less than five days, its average delivery times for products shipped on its platform is currently still long at approximately three weeks.

Is WISH Stock A Buy Or Sell?

In my opinion, WISH stock is a Hold, rather than a Buy or Sell.

ContextLogic's forward Enterprise-to-Revenue valuations are one of the lowest among its peers, which makes the company's shares look attractive. However, the company's revenue growth is expected to lag that of its peers this year and next year, as the purchasing power of its lower-income users is negatively affected by weak economic growth and high unemployment. This suggests that a Neutral rating for Wish is fair.

ContextLogic's key risks are a longer-than-expected period of time needed for the global jobs market to recover to pre-pandemic levels of employment, and a failure to reduce delivery times on its platform in the near-term as airlines continue to operate at low capacities.