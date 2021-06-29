Trouble Is Brewing Beneath The Surface Of The Stock Market
Summary
- Slowing growth is here and already has been picked up by the more economically sensitive parts of the market.
- There are fewer and fewer stocks leading the markets higher.
- These divergences suggest that all is not well beneath the surface.
In recent weeks, several divergences have been noticeably taking place in the equity market that appears to grow more profound with every passing day. It appears as if everything is just fine with the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100 hitting record levels on the surface. However, it's beneath that suggest all is not well.
Fewer Stocks Leading The Charge
It starts with simple measures such as the advance/decline line, which despite the record close on the S&P 500 on June 28, did not reach a record of its own. In fact, the metric peaked on June 14 and then declined for five days in a row, something that doesn't happen very often. The last time this happened was at the very end of February in 2020. Other such examples go back to mid-and-late December and October of 2018 and then back to the summer of 2015. Those periods witnessed a massive amount of market volatility.
This falling advance/declining indicates that the number of stocks leading the market higher is falling and can be considered a bearish divergence if it persists.
Additionally, we can confirm this narrowing leadership with the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 above their 50-day moving average falling too. This can be notably when a divergence forms when the S&P 500 is trading near an all-time high. It signals that momentum in the overall index is being lost and that fewer stocks are pushing the market higher.
Sector Divergences
There aren't just technical divergence forming in the equity market. These same things are happening in very economically sensitive parts of the equity market. For example, the housing sector and the Dow Jones Transports are showing clear signs of weakness. The last time the housing sector saw such a broad divergence from the S&P 500 was in the summer and early fall of 2018. But this divergence also has been a prelude to other times, such as in 2011 and in 2014.
The Dow Jones Transports is showing that same divergence taking place, which also has happened before. For example, Transports peaked in September of 2018, nearly a month before the S&P 500. Additionally, Dow Transports started a deep decent at the beginning of 2015 ahead of a nearly two-year-long period of market volatility.
None of this is to say the market is about to bear witness to a horrible event, but it does suggest that something is going on in these more economically sensitive parts of the equity market. Perhaps they're picking up on the trends in the bond market due to 10-year yields drifting lower. Typically, lower rates are associated with fears surrounding a global growth slowdown.
Evidence of Slowing Growth
This past week, China reported that industrial profit growth slowed in May following peak growth in revenue from the effects of the pandemic. The National Bureau of Statistics cited industrial profit grew 36.4% in May 2021, down from 57% in April.
Additionally, we have seen guidance from UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) which has failed to impress investors. Recently, FedEx reported better than expected results and provided guidance that came in slightly ahead of expectations. The company guided fiscal 2022 earnings to $21 at the mid-point of the range. However, analysts think that may be a stretch and currently estimate that the company will earn $20.94 this year. That would lower the company's earnings growth rate to 15.3% in 2022 from 91.3% in 2021.
Additionally, housing data over the past few months has started to show signs of slowing. Existing and new home sales have fallen sharply and are likely weighing on the housing sector.
Growth does appear to be slowing both the global and US economies. This message is clearly getting picked up by different parts of the equity market. However, the index level is not displaying these concerns because of the rotation into the larger and more index dominant technology-oriented stocks.
However, in the second half of 2021, slowing growth will become a major theme of the market, and clearly, parts of it are already experiencing a big slowdown. Slowing growth will inevitably become a much larger concern for the broader S&P 500, it just hasn't yet.
