Introduction

We are downgrading our rating on Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY) from Buy to Neutral on valuation grounds after a 19.0% gain in 22 months. Pernod Ricard stock has recently hit an all-time high and is now 8% above its pre-COVID peak.

We originally initiated a Buy rating on Pernod Ricard in August 2019, a few months before COVID-19 started to appear in the news, and reiterated our rating repeatedly through 2019, 2020, and 2021 year-to-date. Despite the untimely start, Pernod Ricard stock has gained 19.0% since our initiation (including dividends, in EUR); Spirits stocks have done well in this period, with Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) (Buy-rated) and Brown-Forman (BF.B) (not covered) each returning 30%+, while Diageo (DEO) (Buy-rated) has been resilient:

Spirits Companies’ Share Prices (Since 25-Aug-19) NB. Share price performances in local currencies. Source: Yahoo Finance (28-Jun-21).

We are downgrading our rating on Pernod Ricard because we believe a combination of its current multiple and forecasted earnings growth means that investors will likely see an annualized return of less than 10%.

FY21 Trading Update

The main development this month was the trading update on June 23.

The update stated that FY21 Profit from Recurring Operations, or "PRO", is now expected to be 16% higher than FY20, instead of 10% higher previously; FY21 PRO would thus be organically "broadly in line" with the pre-COVID FY19.

The update did not refer to currency, which was guided to be a €250m headwind (11% of FY20 PRO) to PRO at Q3 FY21 results on April 22. We do not believe this has changed materially in the last 3 months of FY21. (The Euro has fallen by 5.0% against Russian Rouble and by 2.4% against the Indian Rupee since April 22, but by less than 1% against the U.S. Dollar and the Chinese Yuan, and actually has risen 3.0% against the Turkish Lira.)

The combination of a 16% organic growth and an 11% currency headwind should mean a reported PRO growth of 5% and a Net Income growth of 6%.

Likely High-Single-Digits Annualized Return

Our updated return forecasts for Pernod Ricard are below. With shares trading at €188.65, we expect an exit price of €214 and a total return of 21% by June 2024, or 6.6% annualized - below the 10%+ we typically require:

Illustrative Pernod Ricard Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

We have kept our forecasts largely unchanged since our April update (following Q3 FY21 results), but have made small adjustments based on Pernod Ricard's trading update on June 23 and the higher current share price.

The assumptions in our forecasts now include:

FY21 Net Income to be 6% higher year-on-year (was flat)

FY22 Net Income to be 5% above FY19 level (unchanged)

Thereafter Net Income to grow at 7.0% each year, roughly the mid-point of the range implied by pre-COVID management plans (unchanged)

FY21 share count to be 261m, reflecting the latest figure (unchanged)

Thereafter the share count to fall by 1.25% each year (was 1.5%), reflecting buybacks being done at higher prices

Dividends to be based on the 50% payout ratio target (unchanged)

FY24 year-end P/E of 27.0x, implying a 1.9% Dividend Yield (unchanged)

The new FY24 EPS forecast of €7.91 is 0.8% lower than previously (€7.97); the new June 2024 exit price of €214 is similarly 0.8% lower (was €215).

The most important assumptions are the long-term Net Income growth rate and the June 2014 P/E, which we will explain in more detail below.

Long-Term Net Income Growth of 7%

As a reminder, before COVID-19, management has set out targets for a 4-7% revenue growth and a 50-60 bps margin expansion during FY19-21:

Pernod Ricard Medium-Term Guidance (pre-COVID) NB. A&P margin target of 16% is after adoption of IFRS 15; corresponding figure before IFRS 15 is 19%. Source: Pernod Ricard results presentation (H1 FY19).

As Pernod Ricard's CEO explained at the time, reaching the top end of the 4-7% revenue growth range would require all 4 of the company's key markets (the U.S., China, India, and Travel Retail) to do well:

Edward Mundy (Jefferies): "What's the key delta on raising the top end of revenue guidance … to 4% to 7%? What do you think would be the key difference for the higher revenue guidance?" Alexandre Ricard (Pernod Ricard CEO): "What drove us to revisit our top line ambition framework … is, if I had to summarize it, it's star alignment. So if all the stars are correctly aligned … if you have the U.S. growing mid-single-digit, if you have China growing, say, low-double-digit, if you have India growing double-digit, and if you have good growth in Global Travel Retail and all the stars are aligned, you could expect to see us perform at the upper end of that ambition” (Pernod Ricard H1 FY19 earnings call)

FY19-21 was also expected to include the benefits of Pernod Ricard's 3-year "Transform and Accelerate" restructuring program, adopted after the U.S. activist investor Elliot Management disclosed a €1bn stake in December 2018, and some of the benefits may not be repeatable.

Diageo, Pernod Ricard's closest peer, has a medium-term guidance of 4-6% p.a. organic net sales growth and 5-7% p.a. organic EBIT growth before COVID-19, albeit on a footprint that is less exposed to Emerging Markets.

Pre-COVID, Pernod Ricard organic PRO growth was in high-single-digits in some years, but low-single-digits in others. Spirits is a cyclical industry and Pernod Ricard has been periodically affected by regional downturns, including in the U.S. (reversal of the vodka boom), China (government anti-corruption drive) and India ("demonetisation" and a ban on alcohol sale near highways). Overall, for the decade FY10-19, organic PRO growth averaged 5.0%:

Pernod Ricard PRO Growth by Component (FY10-19) NB. FY ends 30 Jun. Source: Pernod Ricard company filings.

Taking all of these into account, we have assumed a long-term Net Income CAGR of 7%, roughly corresponding to the mid-point of the 4-7% revenue growth target and including the benefit of operational and financial leverage.

Long-Term P/E Multiple of 27x

We have assumed a long-term P/E multiple of 27x for a number of reasons.

First of all, as discussed above, Spirits is a cyclical industry and Pernod Ricard has been periodically impacted by downturns. While it can mitigate the impact of revenue declines with a cut on discretionary expenses such as Advertising & Promotion, there would still be some earnings impact. For example, due to COVID-19, Pernod Ricard ultimately reported an organic revenue decline of 9.5% and a PRO decline of 13.7% in FY20. With such earnings volatility, we believe a 27x P/E (and an implied 1.9% Dividend Yield) to be appropriate.

Secondly, the 27x P/E implies only a small de-rating from the current valuation, which seems to already include bullish investor sentiment around a post-COVID re-opening. At €188.65, Pernod Ricard stock is currently trading at 27.9x CY19 earnings, which in turn is 6.6% higher than FY19 earnings which FY21 is currently guided to be organically "broadly in line" with:

Pernod Ricard Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY18-CY20) Source: Pernod Ricard company filings.

(Pernod Ricard is also trading at a CY19 FCF Yield of 3.0% and a Dividend Yield of 1.5%, with dividends in the last twelve months totaling €2.81 per share).

Finally, we note that Pernod Ricard stock also traded at a 28x P/E at its last peak before the pandemic - the share price was €174.75 in September 2019, 28.0x the FY19 EPS of €6.23:

Pernod Ricard Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (28-Jun-21).

Taking all of these into account, we believe a 27x P/E at exit at June 2024 is a reasonable assumption.

Is Pernod Ricard a Buy? Conclusion

Pernod Ricard has gained 19.0% gain in the past 22 months, and is now 8% above its pre-COVID peak in September 2019.

A combination of its current valuation and forecasted future growth means the stock's annualized return will likely be below 10%.

We assume a long-term Net Income growth of 7.0%, 2 ppt higher than the FY10-19 average and corresponding to the mid-point of targets.

We assume a 2024 P/E of 27x, which we believe appropriate for a cyclical industry and only 1x below the present and the pre-COVID peak.

With shares at €188.65, we expect an exit price of €214 and an annualized return of 6.6% (total of 21% by 2024) below our target.

We downgrade our rating on Pernod Ricard to Neutral.

