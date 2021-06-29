imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) fell 8% following the release of Q1 results where its revenues declined by 16.3% to $26.93 million. Also, a comparison with peers Iridium (IRDM) and Orbcomm (ORBC) reveals that it is the only one whose revenues has plunged as it struggles to return to pre-COVID sales levels.

Data by YCharts

Adopting a more positive instance, the stock was up 5.2% after disclosing that it received an advance payment of $37.5 million from a customer tied to a Terms Agreement, with the proceeds to be used to repay part of the amount outstanding under its first-lien credit facility. Also, some analysts were upbeat about the company monetizing its assets.

Therefore, the growth prospects of this global provider of commercial satellite solutions deserves to be analyzed further. I start with sales figures.

Dissecting the revenues

The company saw negative sales impacts because of the pandemic as a result of downturn in the oil and gas industry, particularly with lower customer demand for its commercial IoT products. These enable remote sensors and automatic activation of control mechanisms.

Still, Globalstar continued product development efforts resulting in introduction of three new products, including the ST100 satellite transmitter as part of its family of Commercial IoT solutions in Q2-2020. This effort has now been rewarded with Q1-2021 results showing signs of recovery for IoT (Internet of Things), with both service and equipment revenue higher than the pre-pandemic levels of Q1-2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Commercial IoT effort is also progressing and showing increasing traction with large customers, helped by recovery in oil and gas.

Exploring further, according to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size for global IoT use in energy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2025. Major factors expected to drive the growth include business productivity, versatile systems, rising instances of cyberattacks, and enhancing the health and safety of employees.

This means that the IOT segment is bound to see further growth, but it is only at the third place in Services revenue generation, behind SPOT and Duplex.

The other segments

Subscriber-driven revenue streams decreased by $2.0 million primarily due to fewer Duplex and SPOT subscribers following a period of elevated churn during peak pandemic months in 2020.

On a cautionary note, the decline in Duplex subscribers is expected to continue as the company focuses on other revenue streams as Globalstar continues to see somewhat limited consumer demand for handsets. These devices are handy as enablers of communication where terrestrial links like cellular networks are not available or reliable.

As for SPOT's churn, it has recovered to normal levels based on the number of deactivations (opposite of activation which means subscribing to the channel) during the first three months of 2021. Additionally, despite the decline in SPOT service revenue, gross activations were up by 14% from the first quarter of 2020 and up 15% over the last twelve months.

These were propelled by retail store re-openings in mid-2020, enhancements in online product distribution strategy and more competitively-priced service plans. The latter measure ultimately means charging lower prices and lower ARPU. Now, with SPOT being the main Services revenue generating segment, at $10.98 million out of $23 million, this means lower overall operating margins.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, on a positive note, the company expects that the increase in volume of new subscribers will more than offset the revenue impact from lower ARPU. Exploring further, it faces competition for its SPOT range of products and how this price reduction strategy will play is also dependent on the way subscribers use their units in the field. There are also other dynamics to be considered like battery type and the number of messages which can be sent in difficult reception areas, as well as satellite coverage.

A noteworthy point is subscriber equipment sales increasing by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to Q1-2020, with the majority of the increase being driven by higher volumes of SPOT X in addition to Trace devices. This shows that a discount for the SPOT range of products could boost sales and help in restoring operating margins back. However, this could take time. In the meantime, I shed light on the cash position, taking into consideration that the satellite play had $404.3 million of total debt as at the end of March 2021.

Valuations and key takeaways

The company held cash and equivalents of $8.4 million. Additionally, it had restricted cash of $98.4 million, of which $47.3 million (the proceeds of an equity issuance) was recorded as a current item on the balance sheet as per its First Lien Facility Agreement requirement. This agreement also included a $51.1 million amount as non-current restricted cash.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The $51.1 million is to be used towards payment of the final principal and interest payment due upon maturity of the First Lien Facility Agreement in 2022. Net of restricted cash, the remaining principal payments due under this agreement are $5.8 million in December 2021 and $78.4 million in 2022.

In this case, according to a SEC filing, the $37.5 million I mentioned at the very start comes in handy to repay part of the amount outstanding under the first-lien credit facility. On a further positive note, the company's cash position will be bolstered and it also has receivables of $28.3 million, with the inventory level on a downtrend.

There is also the fact that the "customer may make additional advances to the company in the future on the same terms."

However, this statement also opens the door for uncertainty in the medium to long term and thus, it becomes important to highlight whether sufficient operating cash flows can be generated from the business to cover operating costs, capital expenditures related primarily to network upgrades, and interest payments.

There is a solution with more revenues achievable through diversification away from traditional satellite device and service offerings. For this matter, there has been some concrete moves in monetizing ground station and terrestrial spectrum assets.

First, to turn ground stations into revenue opportunities, Globalstar has recently executed leases allowing partners to host their equipment at its existing ground stations around the world, against payment of a leasing fee, just like for real estate. From just being an incremental revenue source, this could become a full-scale segment as the satellite industry's ground infrastructure need is accelerating.

Second, as for the spectrum effort, the company is finally entering the period of fulsome monetization, after getting approval for its S-band spectrum (Band 53 in the 2.4GHz spectrum range) in 2017. Here, Qualcomm's (QCOM) inclusion of band 53 in its upcoming modem paves the way for its wider utilization in devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets. Along the same lines, Globalstar formed an alliance with Nokia (NOK) in 2020 to use Band 53 for 4G and 5G private network deployments as well as at the Port of Seattle for a private wireless network.

Balancing out, full recovery may take some time to materialize, and growth focus may delay profitability targets, but the satellite services play still makes for a suitable investment, especially in view of its assets totaling $913 million, being monetized.

Talking valuations, the firm's Street-high target is $3.25, but a more reasonable surge to the $2.5 level is possible in early August after potential upbeat revenues coming ahead following last quarter's dip. Till then, in view of the sky-high valuations, it is advisable to wait for a dip to the $1.5-1.6 range before buying.

Finally, association to big names in the semiconductor and wireless network industries is likely to keep interest in the communication play's stock at a relatively higher level than for peers.