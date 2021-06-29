2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

The First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) is a high-risk & high-reward fund that invests in the key initial public offerings, as well as spin-offs and equity carve-outs in the U.S.

With its $2 billion AUM and 0.57% expense ratio, FPX is an excellent choice to gain exposure to freshly listed players that are yet to unlock value and achieve their peak revenues and thus have material room for capital gains.

The assumption that investors should have relatively high-risk tolerance looks valid since overappreciated IPOs that set a price tag too high have a risk of a quick and devastating capital decline when investor confidence is evaporating driven by deep disappointment with actual results a player is demonstrating.

Now let us look under the hood and discuss this investment vehicle in greater detail.

Investment Strategy

FPX's purpose is to track the market-cap-weighted IPOX 100 U.S. Index as precisely as possible, before fees and expenses. The benchmark itself represents a fraction of the IPOX Global Composite Index that screens for the most recent initial public offerings as well as spin-offs and carve-outs across the globe. From this cohort, one hundred U.S. companies that have amassed the largest market values go to the U.S. benchmark. A constituent cannot account for more than a tenth of the index's portfolio, with no sector-weight restrictions applied.

FPX has a slightly stricter capital allocation policy by the alternatives ETF space standards, as it normally allocates no less than 90% of its net assets to securities presented in the underlying index, while most funds I have analyzed prefer to invest north of 80%.

Rebalancing and reconstitution happen on a quarterly basis, which is reasonable given the fund should capture freshly IPOed players as soon as possible to reap short-term gains if supervene. On the negative side, this leads to higher turnover and higher trading expenses that eat into total returns. The fluidity of the portfolio and high turnover is one of the fund's inherent features an investor should keep in mind when considering going long.

A freshly IPOed stock can join the benchmark on the sixth trading day and remain in the portfolio for its first one thousand trading days, which is approximately four years: that is much longer if compared to the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) which has a two-year restriction.

The bar for the market cap was set as low as possible, which is not coincidental considering the fund's focus on newly IPOed players that are typically in the early stages of the business cycle and thus might have microscopic market values. For them, a public offering is a way to raise cash that can fuel the growth story. So investors should not be surprised to see the nano-cap portfolio holdings that have a market value equal to or marginally north of $50 million. These companies typically have fragile balance sheets together with much weaker market positions if compared to their small- or mid-cap counterparts. They are also more sensitive to economic headwinds and may even go out of business in case the headwinds turn severe. However, as far as FPX weights stocks according to their market caps, it looks like a plausible assumption that its exposure to this risky echelon is always marginal. Sometimes FPX has no exposure to nano-caps, at all. To corroborate, the stock with the lowest valuation in the basket as of June 25 was TheRealReal (REAL), a consigned luxury goods marketplace, valued at just below $2 billion.

The fund is remarkably top-heavy, with the top ten stocks accounting for over 40%. That is the direct consequence of its conventional market-cap-weighting approach. At the moment, it has a large-cap tilt, with over 74% of the net assets parked in the upper-echelon stocks.

Likely Candidates for Inclusion This Year

Overshadowed by the most severe economic crisis in a few decades, 2020 was quite a productive year regarding initial public offerings. This year should also be rich with remarkable listings. A few highly anticipated debuts include the following:

Rivian Automotive (RIVN), an EV company that is reportedly seeking a $70 billion valuation, Instacart (ICART), a grocery-delivery heavyweight that might go public with a market cap above $50 billion, Nextdoor (NDOOR), a social networking platform for neighborhoods, which might achieve a $5 billion valuation, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (DNUT), with its $3.8 billion valuation.

What Quant Data Tells Us

Now, let's talk about fundamentals. While analyzing funds, I frequently use the Quant data since that fastens and simplifies the process and allows me to gain a deeper understanding of the portfolio structure and sometimes reassess the thesis mulling over new facts coming to light that were not noticed at first blush.

It's worth remarking that unfortunately, not all the holdings have a QR given some have been IPOed only recently. Those with no Quant data account for 13% of the portfolio.

The key finding is that at the moment, FPX has a growth tilt, with close to 55% of the NAV deployed to stocks that have B- or better Growth Grades. That is rather expectable for a market-cap-weighted IPO fund.

Stocks with the strongest growth stories (A+ rating) have north of 16% weight in the portfolio. Among them are Zoom (ZM), a perfect example of a Covid winner, which largely contributed to FPX's massive price gains last year, but fell out of favor with investors in autumn when the vaccines triggered the historic capital rotation to the cyclical sectors or the Covid losers.

Data by YCharts

Regardless, analysts are still confident ZM will be capable of more than doubling revenue from 2022 to 2026. Another member of the blistering growth club is Twilio (TWLO), a cloud communications company that is forecast to increase revenues with the above 30% rates in the medium term.

Expecting a major allocation to underappreciated companies from a fund like FPX that is more about much-hyped tech growth names is at least strange. That is true, FPX's footprint in the value stock universe is rather insignificant. We see only 16 companies with around 12% weight that sports characteristics of underappreciated equities (B- rating or above). One of the examples is Atkore (ATKR), a mid-cap electrical equipment & components company, which boasts a 5.1x Forward EV/EBITDA which is more than 2x smaller than the industrials sector median. ATKR has a less than 1% weight in the portfolio.

Meanwhile, FPX is rife with grossly overvalued stocks. Frankly, I have not encountered a fund that has 32% of the assets deployed to the companies with F Grades and 65% invested in those with a D+ rating or worse.

Yet, profitability is something of a bright spot. The holdings close to 53% have a PG of B+ or better, which is fairly a nice result for an IPO fund.

Additionally, FPX scores nicely regarding momentum, with over 66% of the NAV deployed to the stocks with B+ or better MGs. Also, a relatively strong EPS revisions rating (over 55% in stocks with a B+ score or better) also should bode well for capital gains going forward.

Total Returns Discussion

2020 with all its market anomalies is long in history books. For FPX, that year appeared to be one of the most successful in its more than a decade and a half history, close to the success of 2013 when it delivered an almost 48% growth in the NAV.

However, it still underperformed the Renaissance IPO ETF that delivered an over 2x increase in the NAV. FPX was also slightly weaker than this fund in 2019 when its NAV rose by ~30.5% while IPO delivered a 34.3% total return. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 31.3%.

5-year cumulative total return looks more attractive but it seems that the banner 2020 has had the greatest effect on it.

Data by YCharts

Since the beginning of 2021, both have been lagging badly behind the U.S. blue-chips as the capital rotation and inflation fears have taken their toll.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

FPX is a textbook example of a high-risk, high-reward fund. Newly listed companies can soar in a few months after their debut pushing the fund's NAV radically higher. At the same time, it is also exposed to a plethora of risks mostly stemming from the inability of ambitious players to live up to investor expectations which results in sharp valuation resets. So I personally opt for a neutral rating.