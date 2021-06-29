zhihao/Moment via Getty Images

Investing is complicated. Investors who follow my articles will understand that my “thing” is to look for and benefit from emerging themes, whether they be structural changes like electrification of everything, or decarbonization due to the need to address urgent climate change. My core investment thesis is qualitative analysis of emerging opportunities. However, I acknowledge that financial analysis and timing are also critical. Good examples of this are the (in my view) temporary turnaround in oil prices leading to short term opportunity for stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM) even though this company has huge structural issues ahead. It is now clear that the world is embracing exit from fossil fuels and adoption of renewable energy for both power and transport. In 2020 there was a major surge in prices of solar and wind stocks, which accelerated with the election of Joe Biden who is bringing a new focus on addressing climate change. In the first half of 2021 there has been a significant pull back in prices of solar and wind stocks due no doubt to concern about the speed of the stock price increases in 2020 and also supply constraints, but there are signs that this correction is coming to an end. When influential energy agencies like the IEA declare that solar has won the race and that wind energy (especially offshore) is beginning to experience a huge surge, it is time to assess whether this is the time to make the switch if you are heavily invested in oil and gas. The IEA suggests that 90% of electricity generation will come from renewable sources in 2050. I take issue with the IEA on hydrogen and nuclear power, so I suspect that solar PV and wind power may assume an even bigger role than the IEA projects. The IEA has a long track record of underestimating the rise of solar PV and wind power. Whatever, there is going to be massive expansion of solar PV and wind power immediately. Here I discuss solar investment opportunities. I shall probably complement this with an article with a parallel story on wind opportunities soon.

I’m restricting discussion in this article to solar stocks involved with energy generation and initial manipulation of the power. This provides a lot of opportunity for investors. Other areas like energy storage (especially batteries, but also other opportunities such as pumped hydro and various other energy capture mechanisms), power delivery (eg through HVDC cabling) and the infrastructure energy providers, also provide fertile investment opportunities, but there isn’t room to consider them here.

Solar stocks

Solar stocks can broadly be categorised in relation to power generation (solar PV either residential or large scale) or power management which involves managing and transferring the electricity from the capture source to energy authorities or directly to users.

The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) reflects the turnaround that is beginning to emerge. Having started the year above $120 and falling to below $70 in mid-May, it has now broken through $90. This ETF might be interesting to conservative investors who don’t want to risk the wild ride that investment in individual stocks can experience. TAN is still down 16.8% over the past 6 months.

Inverters and energy management

Enphase (ENPH)

Enphase is the Tesla (TSLA) of the inverter and energy management stocks. It has lots of highly innovative technology that it gets to market. It has critics who complain about the slow pace of release of innovative products (eg IQ8 still not released), but this reflects its cautious approach to getting it right. After struggling to get the financial side of the business solid, management is now sure footed and conservative. The company often overdelivers on its guidance and it is profitable.

Enphase’s business is less impacted by massive expansion, competition and price reductions that makes investing in solar PV more problematic (see below).

For the above reasons Enphase is the outstanding pick by a number of influential advisors. My take, as one who focuses on qualitative issues, is that Enphase is only just getting started. It has a global business opportunity, but 80% of its business is in the US currently. India in particular is a huge opportunity and it has barely started there.

Enphase also highlights my contention that outperformance comes from investing before success is apparent to the crowd. My problem with Enphase is when to take profits. With an entry price of $3.99, initially I had planned to exit at $40, then $60 and so on. I’ve not sold any Enphase yet, but might take some profits when it gets beyond $200 again, which might happen soon. Then again I might kick myself if/when it goes to $500.

With a high above $210 in early January, Enphase briefly fell below $120 in May to rise again to $188 now. I hear you market traders, why didn't I sell above $200 and buy back double the number of shares I have now?... It is now close to its level at the start of 2021 (down 3.3% over the past 6 months). Valueman has recently provided a bullish case for Enphase in comparison with SolarEdge (SEDG).

SolarEdge

SolarEdge has been the venture funded inverter company which has been highly successful. I’m not convinced that it has the same technology breadth and depth as Enphase and this is why I prefer Enphase. John D Edwards has produced a strong case for investment in SolarEdge.

Starting the year above $310, SolarEdge has been less affected by the down turn than Enphase, although it briefly fell below $210 in mid-May. It is trading at $284 now, which is down 17.4% over the past 6 months.

Solar PV

Solar PV stocks are much harder to make sense of because the competition is extreme and China has a huge influence; the massive decline in price of solar PV has been driven by China. The complexities of China’s rising assertiveness and concern about investment in stocks heavily influenced by China makes this more challenging from an investor perspective. As I indicate above, this provides a reason for more risk averse investors to use investment in the Invesco Solar ETF.

My own experience with solar PV stocks is a bit mixed because I’ve been too early to the party with SunEdison (which had huge ambitions very early in the emergence of renewable energy stocks and fell over through an inability to execute), successful with two other early investments (SunPower (SPWR), which led to issuance of free Maxeon shares (MAXN) on its spinout, and First Solar (FSLR)), but so far too late with two recent solar PV investments (Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and JinkoSolar (JKS)) although both of these companies seem poised for major revaluation. My overall position in solar is dramatically positive and I’m confident that all of my solar PV stocks will grow substantially given the massive expansion coming.

First Solar

First Solar is a profitable thin film US solar panel manufacturer with a major capacity to provide overall solutions for solar PV projects. It is seen as a conservative solar PV company and that has been my experience as an investor. Moritz Hemsing has provided a confident view of First Solar’s prospects. Concerns about China seem to be a positive for First Solar.

SunPower

SunPower has a major footprint concerning domestic and commercial solar PV across the US and Canada. It is still very early days for solar penetration in the US. I became interested in SunPower when Total (NYSE:TTE) assumed a major shareholding in the company. It hasn’t been a smooth ride, but SunPower is now getting a bullish treatment from the market. SunPower started 2021 at $21.30 and it more than doubled at the end of January (peaking at ~$54) before it fell back to where it was at the start of the year. Like other solar stocks it has risen substantially recently (up 11.8% yesterday).

Maxeon Solar Tech

In 2020 Sun Power spinout Maxeon Solar Tech was listed on the NASDAQ and SPWR investors (me included!) received a happy bonus in the form of MAXN shares. Maxeon makes panels, SunPower deals with the customers. Maxeon had a spectacular rise after IPO at the end of August 2020 from $19 to above $50 in early February 2021, to below $15 in mid-May. Like other solar stocks it has risen substantially recently, closing at $22.75 yesterday.

Canadian Solar

Canadian company Canadian Solar is a puzzle because it is profitable yet unloved. This may be because it has close Chinese association and has major Chinese manufacturing of solar panels. Like First Solar, Canadian Solar both manufactures solar panels and also manages major solar PV projects around the world. Canadian Solar is projecting major revenue increases in 2021 and 2022. Investing Hobo has provided an optimistic view of Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar has just announced its majority owned subsidiary CSI Solar has submitted documents to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR market (China’s equivalent to NASDAQ). CSI Solar has a major role in Canadian Solar’s China Energy business.

Currently Canadian Solar owns 80% of CSI Solar. This will reduce to ~64% of CSI Solar’s shares after listing. Canadian Solar is up 12.5% on the Chinese IPO announcement.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar is a major Chinese solar company. It is one of the largest solar PV manufacturers. JinkoSolar has been unloved in the US. Its shares more than halved between January and mid-May of 2021. Investing Hobo has provided an optimistic view of this stock recently.

JinkoSolar, like Canadian Solar, has also applied to IPO on the Shanghai STAR market through its principal operating subsidiary Jiangxi Jinko. After listing JinkoSolar will hold ~55% of Jiangxi Jinko shares. JinkoSolar’s shares have surged by 22.9% on the announcement.

Conclusion

I’ve briefly summarised why I think that now is a good time to visit (or revisit) investment in solar stocks, mostly based on investments that I have made. The curious thing about my quick survey of some important solar stocks is that they are all benefiting from positive sentiment, although there are a variety of reasons for the stock price increases, many specific to the individual company. There is however an overarching reason for optimism about solar stocks. This relates to the increasing acknowledgement of the need to reduce emissions and decarbonize energy and transport. Solar PV is increasingly being seen as a crucial element for this to happen. Residents of both Northeastern and Northwestern US might be very closely focused on the need to address climate issues at the moment. Your investment portfolio might end up being very happy if you choose to explore what possibilities there are for you in solar investment. I’m certainly a happy investor.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely the dramatic changes happening as solar PV starts to have a central role in the electrification of everything. I hope that my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to think about adding solar investment to your portfolio.