AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

This article was prepared by Navyanshi Nayan in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is an American company that specializes in the design, development, and maintenance of residential solar panels, battery storage units, and other energy services designs. Solar panels are installed, monitored, and maintained on the rooftops of homeowners to provide solar electricity, and the company has emerged as a leading player in this industry in the United States. Sunrun sells its products to homeowners through retail, in-home sales, canvassing, partner networks, and online. The energy service solutions are provided through its lease and power purchase agreements. The company was founded in 2007 with the goal of making renewable energy more accessible to everyone.

Sunrun stock surged 15% on June 16 after Morgan Stanley (MS) raised its price target for Sunrun from $86 to $91 per share. According to analyst Stephen Byrd, Sunrun has the potential to become a major player in the electric vehicle industry as solar power solutions can be used to charge electric vehicles. The outlook for the company is promising, and the lackluster market performance this year (the stock is down 18% YTD) makes Sunrun a good bet for contrarian investors looking for high risk-high reward opportunities.

First-quarter earnings recap

Sunrun released first-quarter earnings on May 5 that topped revenue estimates but missed the earnings estimates of Wall Street analysts. The company reported a loss of 12 cents per share whereas analysts were expecting a loss of just 4 cents per share. The total revenue was $334.8 million, up 59% year-over-year with customer agreements and incentives generating $174.6 million and solar energy systems and product sales generating $160.2 million of revenue. Sunrun added 23,556 new customers in the first quarter of 2021, which lifted the total customer base to over 573,000. The annual recurring revenue from subscribers now stands at $683 million with an average remaining contract life of 17 years.

Commenting on the company's first-quarter performance, CEO Lynn Jurich said:

This year is on track to be the best in the company's history. With an accelerating growth rate and expanding market reach, Sunrun is leading the country to a clean energy future. Now is the time for us to move to a distributed energy system to meet the increased demands placed on our energy system from broad-based adoption of electric vehicles and improve the resiliency of our aging energy system.

The company is benefiting from favorable macroeconomic conditions, and the continued increase in the number of customers is a testament to how Sunrun is converting the favorable industry outlook into good numbers.

Sunrun is pursuing sustainable goals

In the first quarter, Sunrun took various impactful steps including the launch of Sunrun Academy to expand work opportunities and promote career growth. The company was also chosen as the first national solar company to participate in the Department of Defense's SkillBridge Programme and became the first solar company to be approved for the Military Spouse Employment Program which provides employment opportunities for military spouses.

Sunrun's fourth annual Impact Report published in April highlights its sustainability goals including offsetting more than 600 million metric tons of carbon emissions from the company's systems. In addition, the company aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2040, convert one-third of its vehicle fleet to electric or hybrid within 5 years, and deliver at least 500 megawatts of solar power to low-income households across the country by 2030. Sunrun has also highlighted its commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce with women accounting for 50% of the top management team and 44% of the Board of Directors as of December 31, 2020.

The investment landscape is changing dramatically as investors are increasingly getting behind companies that are promoting sustainable development goals, which is a secular trend that is expected to be a major factor that determines investments returns in the coming decades. Going by Sunrun's formidable policies discussed above, it would be reasonable to assume that the company will attract high valuation multiples in the future once the plans set in motion deliver the expected goods.

Sunrun is expanding its horizons

Sunrun and Ford Motor Company (F) entered into an agreement on May 19 to provide a seamless installation of 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Charging Systems for the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck. The F-150 Lightning, an electric version of Ford's most famous pickup truck, can serve as a backup domestic power source during a power outage as well, providing low-carbon electricity to households. Under this partnership, customers are also offered the opportunity to install a household solar and battery system allowing them to power their homes with clean, affordable energy and charge their F-150 Lightning at the same time. Ryan O'Gorman, Ford's head of energy services, said that the automaker is the first in the United States to offer this additional power supply opportunity for buyers of vehicles.

Commenting on this partnership, Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich said:

Ford is a trusted brand that's been at the forefront of American innovation for over 100 years, and it is exciting to see them electrifying their most popular truck in company history. We're at the beginning stages of a partnership that can bring energy resilience to millions of Americans across the country.

This partnership could open up new doors for Sunrun in the future as many other electric vehicle manufacturers could look to embrace this strategy to compete with Ford.

Industry outlook

The electric vehicle market has grown at stellar rates over the last 5 years and President Biden's announcement of EV adoption in federal fleets is boosting the electric ecosystem even further. Electric car registrations grew by 41% in 2020 according to the International Energy Agency, despite a 16% decline in automobile sales caused by the virus-induced recession. Global EV sales increased by 140% in the first quarter of 2021, aided by the sale of around 500,000 vehicles in China and 450,000 in Europe.

Exhibit 1: Global electric vehicle stock by region, 2010-2020

Source: IEA

The majority of Original Equipment Manufacturers in the world are speeding up the transition to electric mobility by upgrading fleets and establishing charging stations. In 2020, consumer spending on electric vehicles reached $120 billion and governments around the world spent $14 billion to promote electric vehicle sales.

Exhibit 2: Consumer and government spending on EVs

Source: IEA

Commenting on Sunrun's market position in this segment, CEO Lynn said:

We are actively exploring ways to help consumers in the grid manage the transition to electric vehicles. We know the country must make the switch to EVs to further reduce carbon emissions and we believe Sunrun will be a key enabler of this transition. Homes with EVs consume approximately double the amount of electricity. Home solar and batteries are needed to meet this increased strain on the electric system. And Sunrun is well-positioned to be a leading provider of these services given our expertise managing and installing at-home energy infrastructure and our national footprint. Electric vehicles create positive flywheel defects. Homes need larger solar systems to support the increased electricity consumption. These larger systems come at a high incremental margin since the cost to increase the size is relatively low. And EVs can be integrated into a comprehensive home energy management system to maximize the economic benefits and resiliency for families. These compounding benefits will accelerate the transition to a distributed grid with home solar, batteries, and EVs even faster than most realized.

Sunrun still has a long way to go to develop competitive advantages that could help it earn economic profits in the long run, but the company seems to be moving in the right direction by positioning itself to benefit from the transition to electric vehicles.

Takeaway

Sunrun is America's leading household solar power company. With competent management and a long-term growth strategy, the company has achieved substantial growth in the last few years. The company has contributed toward environmental protection goals by removing 8.1 million metric tons of carbon pollution since 2007, which goes on to show that investor enthusiasm toward Sunrun is indeed based on good numbers. Although Sunrun faces stiff competition from other renewable energy providers, strategic alliances are likely to help the company deliver good numbers in the coming years. Sunrun is not yet profitable, but the industry outlook suggests that it has a long runway for growth, and we expect Sunrun to post consistently growing profits in the next 5 years. If customers and the government continue to shift to and encourage the use of renewable energy, which is the most likely scenario, Sunrun will be in a good position to report exponential growth in revenue and earnings.