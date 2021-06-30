Niall_Majury/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In a report published on June 15, I discussed a potential mega-order from United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). At the time the report was written there were a lot of rumors in terms of what aircraft types would be part of the order mix as well as the quantity. United Airlines has now confirmed a big order for 270 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). In this report, I have a look at the order and assess the order value and look where the order changes from earlier discussed order combinations.

Earlier expectations

Earlier an order for 100 to 300 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was rumored. It was expected that this would be a mix of Boeing 737 MAX 8, Boeing 787 and Airbus A321neo aircraft. These orders would make sense with the age of some of the aircraft families in the United Airlines fleet in mind. In total, the order was expected to be around 300 units valued $19.2 billion, but I noted the possibility that not all parts of the order would materialize:

Given the size of the possible order, I would not be surprised if only part of the order will actually materialize. Certain parts of an order could either be announced at a later stage or be options when announcing a firm order.

United Airlines confirms order

United Airlines confirmed an order for 270 with Boeing and Airbus, so by units it was 10% off from the rumored numbers but that isn’t a major issue since it was already pointed out that some parts of the rumors could or would not be part of the order.

Source: The Boeing Company

Boeing received an order for 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft consisting of 50 MAX 8s and 150 Boeing 737 MAX 10. With the gravity point of the order closer to the MAX 10 than to the MAX 8 as a replacement for the older single aisle jets, United Airlines takes away one concern and that's the growing large single aisle market would be dominated by Airbus in the fleet. United Airlines also seems very confident in the future as it will be using bigger aircraft, a practice known in the industry as “upgauging.” Absent in the mix was the Dreamliner. With parts of the Boeing 777 and Boeing 767 fleet aging, an order for the Boeing 787 would have made sense. As already pointed out, this would really push up the value of the order and would be considered a huge move. As noted, this part of the rumor did not materialize and that might be good news for Airbus as it could mean the long deferred Airbus A350-900s could still be playing a role for United Airlines in the future even though expectations are low.

Next to ordering 200 Boeing 737 MAX, United Airlines also ordered 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft complementing the 50 units order for the Airbus A321XLR that United Airlines placed in 2019. The quantity exceed the 50-60 units expected earlier.

Table 1: United Airlines order (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In total, we see that the MAX family orders remained at 200 but the MAX 10 was part of the mix whereas this was not anticipated. The order quantity for the Airbus A321neo was 10 units higher than expected, while the Boeing 787 was not part of the mix. This brings the list price value of the orders to $35B whereas an order value of $43.5B was anticipated in case all orders would have materialized. Keeping in mind discounts that are customary in the industry, the value is $15.3B which is $4B lower compared the value that was anticipated earlier.

Conclusion: Massive win for BA

While the order is 10% lower in terms of units ordered and 20% in terms of market value, the order by United Airlines is a telling one and important for both jet makers. With 270 orders United Airlines expressed confidence in the future, further amplified by the upgauging nature of the order. Furthermore, we see that for now concerns that the Airbus A321neo would win the bulk of the large single aisle orders is not quite correct and to Boeing that must be a relief. With the 150 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft ordered, the 120 orders for the A321neo are neutralized. The large single aisle aircraft market is where big wins can be booked in the coming years and we see both jet makers are getting a piece of the pie, where it should be noted that it does seem that overall the Airbus A321neo has the better papers.

At the end of the day, for Boeing this must feel like a massive win as it's looking to regain market share, rebuild relations with customers and rebuild confidence in its products and eyes to raise production rates on the Boeing 737 MAX program.

Also interesting is that there hasn’t been any replacement orders for the aging Boeing 767 and Boeing 777. That's a strong indication that for now the problem with the PW400 powered Boeing 777s is not leading to an earlier departure of the type from the fleet, but it does raise question marks on how United Airlines will be replacing the aging members in the years to come. Will there be a bigger role for the Boeing 787 or a role for the Airbus A350-900 or is United Airlines waiting for something else? What remains is that with this order, United Airlines does address some replacement needs for the single aisle aircraft, but there definitely are more orders needed for a full fleet renewal.