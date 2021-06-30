Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

My investment thesis for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) in 1 sentence: it's a $300M company trading for $120M. That's how I see the stock.

This company's $300M value is not based on crazy future growth plans. This company already creates strong free cash flows, and doesn't even need to grow to be undervalued. It appears that the company's fair value just hasn't been recognized by the market yet, which kind of makes sense since this is a microcap company. Microcap companies have less analyst coverage, and they're often too small for big institutions to invest in, so these kinds of opportunities exist for smart investors.

I think this could be a great opportunity for you and me.

I stumbled on this company when I was looking through the list of all the companies that had been delisted from the Russell 3000 index. At first, I thought this company was garbage, and I was almost tempted to cross the stock off the list. But when I saw that the company was making $15M-20M consistently in FCF, it had grown at a high rate, and it had a great balance sheet with over $40M in current assets and about $40M in debt - I gave the company a second look.

I did a quick DCF valuation of the company and saw it was probably worth at least double what it was trading for today. You can probably imagine how stoked I was. I did a bunch of research, I made some models, and I wrote a little to share this stock with you.

You might be wondering if I've invested in this stock pick, and I actually just invested today. Over 10% of my account has been invested in this stock (which isn't a whole lot of money, but who's counting?). So right now, I just invested in this stock because I believe in the opportunity.

I'll try to keep this article clean and common sense for you, and I hope you enjoy.

Competitive Environment

What kind of industry is BG Staffing in? Is it cyclical? Do they have a moat?

These are all important questions to ask about a company. The first one I want to address, which might be most important to making a final investment decision, is that it's very difficult for a staffing company to be able to form an economic moat.

There are low barriers of entry in this industry, because ultimately, any mom and pop shop can start a small business based around providing a specific job. Additionally, if you're an employer looking to hire workers, you probably don't care what staffing company you hire workers from - you'd just like to get good workers for good prices.

Even though there aren't really moats in this industry, staffing companies can create a size advantage. This industry is prone to consolidation, as companies look to become bigger.

BG Staffing has 3 segments that do business across America. BG has expanded their Real Estate segment to 36 states, their Light Industrials segment to 17 states, and their Professional segment nationally. The company has a certain size advantage over a lot of the industry.

As a service company, BGSF measures their gross margins as a way to look at profitability, because the gross margin looks at how much the business keeps after factoring out what they have to pay employees. Here's a look at the gross margins for BGSF and some of its competitors:

Source: Seeking Alpha

According to Daryl Davis, companies in the temporary service industry tend to have gross margins around 10%-40%. Companies that have lower gross margins (closer to 10%) probably provide more common services. There's less of a markup for staffing companies when workers fill minimum wage service jobs like cleaning, landscaping, general maintenance, etc., simply because more people can do these unskilled jobs.

Then, companies that hit 40% gross margins usually provide higher end services like technology, engineering, or life sciences. These jobs are much tougher to find trained professionals for, so staffing companies are able to make higher margins on their employees. Robert Hall International, the company with the highest gross margins in this chart, hires out employees that work in the accounting, bookkeeping and audit services fields, which are more specialized jobs. That probably helps them to exceed 40% gross margins.

Over the past 20 years, BG Staffing has averaged around 27% gross margins. That suggests that they operate on the more specialized service side of things. But some of their segments do much better than 27%. Here's some pretty interesting results from their most recent 10-K:

Source: Both from 2020 10-K

Even though the company averages about 27% gross margins, its Real Estate segment has seen over 35% gross margins. This is really profitable for the staffing industry.

Additionally, employees for BG's Real Estate segment probably do low-skill property maintenance kind of work. This is really incredible that the company makes such high margins from really unskilled work.

The company's Real Estate segment is one of their most impressive segments because of its high margins and high growth.

Here's a little look at the FCF margins of BGSF and some of its competitors:

Source: Seeking Alpha

BGSF is the little orange line, and it looks like they've averaged right around 5% margins. This isn't leading the industry or anything, but it's still pretty strong. BGSF seems to be doing well in its industry.

True Earnings

One of the interesting things when you look at a lot of value investments is it can be a little difficult to decipher their true earnings. I've found that a lot of companies report net income that's way worse than their true business results.

Companies are incentivized to "rough up" their net income numbers, because they pay taxes on their net income. In the past, I've found a lot of companies that look like junk, but when you look at their free cash flow and true owner's earnings, the companies are quite impressive.

I say this because BGSF seems to have really poor net income, but they actually have fairly high and fairly consistent owner's earnings.

The bottom line shows BGSF's net income over the past 10 years:

Source: Morningstar

You can see the company's net income looks pretty unpredictable and generally pretty gross.

But when you look at the company's free cash flow, it's an entirely different story. I view free cash flow as a more accurate measure of how much a business makes, because free cash flow measures how much cash a business actually takes in.

Here's a look at how much free cash flow BGSF makes. You can see FCF in the bottom line:

Source: Morningstar

That looks much more smooth and much more predictable. And, free cash flow has grown considerably over the past 10 years.

To get a better sense of how much money the business makes each year, I calculated what Warren Buffett likes to call "Owner's Earnings" for the business.

This is basically a measure of how much true profits the business made, when you add back non-cash charges, and changes in working capital. Here's my estimations of the past 10 years of owner's earnings:

Source: Author

What does this all mean?

I think it's fair to assume that BG Staffing will make at least $15M-20M in annual business profits going forward. With the business's market cap at only $120M, this business looks very attractive. That's anywhere from a 12.5% to a 16.7% free cash flow yield - and this will only increase as the business grows.

Business Growth

I looked at what revenue growth might look like for each segment, to get an idea how much the business would grow over the next 5 years.

The revenue projections were based on looking at past revenue, and making conservative estimates for the future. This kind of strategy isn't ideal, but it's great for getting a rough estimate of future growth.

I also added in gross profit numbers just so you and I can see it. But these aren't included in the final valuation.

Here're growth projections for BG's Real Estate segment:

Source: Author

Right off the bat, I'd say that this is probably BG's best segment. They've grown organically at a high rate, and they earn very high gross margins. I projected 10% annual revenue growth, as a conservative future estimate. I don't think it would be unreasonable for them to see years of 20% annual growth, but I wanted to stay conservative with the estimates.

Here's a look at BG's Professional segment:

Source: Author

This segment contributes the most gross profit today because it has the most revenue. I projected a low, 3% annual revenue growth, because this segment grows organically and through acquisitions.

Additionally, I projected improving margins. Again, the gross profit numbers don't factor into the final valuation, so this section doesn't really matter. Margins could improve because it seems that bigger temporary staffing businesses are able to make higher gross margins.

And here's a look at BG's last and most unimpressive segment, Light Industrials:

Source: Author

This segment has seen some ups and downs, so I just projected 0% revenue growth. Hopefully, the segment exceeds 0% growth, but even if their revenue shrinks, I don't really care all that much, because we still made super conservative estimates for BG's Real Estate and Professional segments.

These conservative revenue projections will factor into the final valuation because all the revenue figures get summed up to project the company's final revenue.

Profitability

Another pro for BG Staffing - they're a super profitable company. The Staffing and Employment industry is known for being a high margin, high profitability industry, with little capital investments necessary. This makes businesses in these industries really attractive for investors.

Here's a look at BG's historical return on equity and return on capital. Only, there's a little twist - I substituted my calculations of unlevered Owner's Earnings for net income, because that more accurately reflects the business's profits.

Source: Author

When we factor in Owner's Earnings, instead of net income, we can see that this is an extremely profitable business. They've averaged over 30% return on equity and over 20% return on invested capital over the past 5 years.

Great businesses can consistently make over 15% ROE and 10% ROIC. BG Staffing crushes those numbers. With higher profitability, the business makes high cash flows from their revenue, so they'll have more money to invest and grow the business, and more money to pay out to investors like you and me.

One important thing to note about my calculation of Owner's Earnings is that it's unlevered, so it excludes the business's interest payments. But with only about $1.5B going towards interest payments and Owner's Earnings hovering around $20B, there isn't much of a difference between levered and unlevered Owner's Earnings.

Balance Sheet

BGSF has a great balance sheet. They have $46M in current assets, and only $26M in current liabilities. Plus, they only have $42M in total debt and capital leases, but they have a book value of $65M. Additionally, $37M of their total debt is long term, which means most of their debt isn't due soon.

All in all, the company has a great balance sheet with lots of cash equivalents on hand. Plus, the company's balance sheet is extra safe, because the company could pay off all its debt with just about 2 years of free cash flow.

Capital Allocation

With all the cash the business generates, here's a look at where the business spends its cash:

Source: Author

It's really interesting to see that BG pays very little in capital expenditures. This means it takes very little business investment to keep the business going.

You might have noticed in the dividend tab that the company cut its dividend. They used to have a 7% dividend yield back when they paid high dividends, but they cut their dividend to shareholders.

Even though a dividend cut tends to have a negative connotation, I think it was probably smart for management to cut the dividend. In 2019, it looks like they paid out about 75% of their FCF as a dividend which seems pretty unsustainable.

BG Staffing is such a profitable business that I'd rather they retain as much earnings as they can, because they can probably reinvest the capital at a high rate of return. So I don't mind the company cutting the dividend, and I'm not concerned whether they choose to grow the dividend or not.

I boxed in the acquisitions line and the debt repayment line. Acquisitions seem to be a big part of the growth strategy for BG's Professional and Light Industrials segments because since 2010, BG has made 12 acquisitions. It's important to watch the company to make sure they're not overpaying for acquisitions.

Also, I boxed in the debt line because it seems like the business has used debt in the past to finance some of their acquisitions. Sometimes, BG issues debt to pay for acquisitions; other times they'll pay down big chunks of debt. Overall, BG's debt position is not really a concern, but it's still important to keep in mind.

Business Valuation

Now here's the business valuation where we can see what this stock's worth. I used the Discounted Cash Flow model to find what kind of cash flows the business can create, and I figured out what we should pay today.

I used the handy dandy WACC Calculator to estimate the company's discount rate. WACC measures weighted average cost of capital - which is basically what returns the company must see.

Source: Author

Even though I estimated the company's WACC to be about 6.8%, I used an 8% discount rate for the valuation. It's better for us to use a higher, more conservative discount rate, because this is a microcap company.

Here's my DCF valuation model. I boxed in some of the important numbers in red, so you can see them easier.

Source: Author

This model projects about $15M-20M in annual Owner's Earnings, which is a conservative estimate, and it projects about a $338M terminal value, based on perpetual revenue growth of 2%.

Based on those results, here's what the stock's worth:

Source: Author

With the stock trading at $12 per share, this model projects that the stock has about 125% upside, and a fair value of around $28 per share.

At these prices, the model projects that this stock will see a 31% IRR over the next 5 years.

Personally, I only like to invest in companies that show an IRR better than 22%, because that means we can get a stock with a 15% IRR at a 30% margin of safety.

Today, the stock trades at only 45% of its intrinsic value. In September of 2018, the stock traded above $29 per share, so it does not seem unreasonable to think that over the next 5 years, the stock will return to this level, and we can make over 100% returns.

Risks

Now of course, this analysis would not be complete without looking at the risks and thinking about all the ways this analysis could be wrong.

One of the biggest risks that this company faces is that it may never reach its fair value. This is an undercovered microcap stock. Even though the stock does have institutional ownership, this stock is still too small for big funds to buy.

Another risk is that my estimation of the company's fair value may be wrong. It's reassuring that the company should create about $15-$20M annually in free cash flow.

It's important to acknowledge that there are risks with this stock. Fortunately, the stock seems to be trading at a significant margin of safety.

Recap

So right now, I just invested in this stock because I believe in the opportunity. Although I could be wrong, and I have been very often in the past, this stock seems like a no-brainer to me.

Thank you very much for reading, and I hope you've enjoyed. If you have any thoughts, questions or ideas, please comment below, and have a great rest of your day.