Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is a long-time holding of mine whose stock has really languished of late. This week Xeris announced that it was acquiring Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) in an all-stock and CVR deal worth approximately $267 million. Both are early commercial stage companies that on their face looked at least somewhat undervalued by the market, so this transaction looks like it could create an interesting and potentially appealing opportunity to invest in the combined entity moving forward. In this article, I recap the deal terms, what each company separately brings to the table, the potential deal synergies, and whether I intend to stay invested and perhaps even add more shares in one or the other of these two companies prior to the deal closing later this year.

Terms of the Deal

On May 24, Xeris and Strongbridge announced this all-stock deal before the market opened, so the $267 million estimated value of the deal is based on Xeris’ $3.47 closing price on May 21, 2021, the last day that markets were open prior to the deal being announced. Strongbridge shareholders receive 0.7840 shares of XERS per SBBP share they own at deal closing, which would be worth about $2.72 at the prior closing price of Xeris stock referenced above. This calculation also includes the total potential value of the contingent value right (CVR) that I’ll discuss in more detail below, because even at $2.72 per share, Strongbridge only has a market cap around $183 million. Xeris’ market cap at that price was around $230 million, so it is the bigger company of the two but not by all that much.

In addition to the 0.7840 shares of XERS, Strongbridge shareholders will receive a CVR that is potentially worth up to $1 per share. Unlike the now infamous Bristol Myers CVR (BMY.RT) though, the payout associated with any one of three separate milestones is not contingent on the other two milestones being achieved. Also interestingly, Xeris has the option to pay these out in additional shares which seems pretty likely given the combined company will still be burning cash for at least a couple more years at a minimum. The result of all this is that current shareholders should end up with about 60% of the post-transaction company with Strongbridge shareholders owning the other 40%.

Figure 1: Transaction Overview (source: xerisstrongbridge.com)

The current Xeris CEO Paul Edick will remain CEO of the new company. He has been Xeris’ CEO since 2017, and he was previously the CEO at Durata Therapeutics which was acquired by Actavis in 2014. Before that, he was the CEO of Ganic Pharmaceuticals and MedPointe Healthcare as well. The companies have already secured voting agreements with major shareholders, so the deal seems almost certain to go through. If it does, the deal should close in early Q4 2021.

Xeris Overview

I’ve written extensively about Xeris before, so I’ll keep this section somewhat shorter. Xeris has a proprietary technology that allows for ready-to-use, room-temperature stable versions of injectable or infusible products that are typically already in use in their target indications. Xeris’ market opportunity for now primarily revolves around Gvoke, the company’s glucagon therapy that comes in both an autoinjector and pre-filled syringe form for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in insulin-dependent diabetics.

Most people know that diabetics are at risk for having high blood sugar and its associated problems, but it’s less commonly known that the insulin used to control high blood sugar can actually sometimes cause extremely low blood sugar. This is a big problem because low blood sugar can occur very rapidly and cause severe problems including seizures, comas, and even death in a worst-case scenario.

Glucagon is a hormone normally produced in the pancreas that triggers the breakdown of stored glycogen in the liver which produces glucose. As a consequence of this rapid glucose creation, glucagon is the most common treatment for severe hypoglycemia. The standard-of-care therapy though until just a couple of years ago was a kit with a powdered glucagon that had to be reconstituted with a liquid diluent before being drawn into a syringe and administered. This has obvious drawbacks including that studies showed somewhere between 69% and 94% of hypoglycemic patients were unable to actually deliver the full dose of glucagon to themselves due to the severity of their symptoms and the laborious process involved.

Because of this, market acceptance of that powdered glucagon kit was very low. Hypoglycemia is the most common adverse reaction seen with insulin use, but only about 641,000 patients fill glucagon prescriptions annually out of the 6.8 million patients that use insulin and are at a high risk of severe hypoglycemia. The American Diabetes Association recommends in its guidelines that all such patients at high risk of hypoglycemia be prescribed a glucagon rescue therapy. This means that the glucagon market could potentially grow 10x without factoring in population growth and without recommendations changing to include patients at a mild or moderate risk of severe hypoglycemic events.

Gvoke then is a clear step forward in convenience, and especially the autoinjector form seems like it would be pretty difficult for a patient to mess up even when experiencing severe hypoglycemia symptoms. Gvoke was approved in September 2019 and got on the market in pre-filled syringe form in late 2019 and autoinjector form in July 2020. The launch really went pretty well with both forms combined having $20.2 million in full-year sales in 2020.

Figure 2: Gvoke Market Opportunity (source: xerisstrongbridge.com)

Baqsimi from Eli Lilly (LLY) is a nasally administered glucagon powder that is a major competitor in this space. It looks just like a typical nasal spray that you would get for allergies at any pharmacy, and it only has to be administered into one nostril by depressing the plunger down until a green line is showing on the device. This may be more appealing to patients who dislike injections, but I don’t personally think people will view an injection as negatively in an emergency context as they might in other settings. Everyone knows about EpiPens, so the concept of a rescue pen is nothing new which should help Gvoke. Baqsimi did have a head start on Gvoke though, launching in the summer of 2019, and Lilly has capitalized on this by generating $76.1 million in Baqsimi sales for the full year 2020.

That said though, the entire US market for glucagon products was only $264 million in 2020, and a big pharma company like Lilly didn’t bother with a product like Baqsimi for that small of a market opportunity. Xeris estimates that the glucagon market could expand to as much as $3.8 billion over the coming years as more patients are willing to use these easier therapies, and I believe Lilly is clearly thinking something similar. Because of that, I actually view it as a good thing for Gvoke that there’s a competing therapy being marketed by a big pharma company like Lilly. The only way Gvoke or Lilly’s product Baqsimi will really be successful is if more insulin-dependent patients start actually following the recommendation to carry a glucagon rescue therapy. It’s obviously in Lilly’s best interest to spend a lot of time and effort in expanding this market to build Baqsimi sales, but this will also have the add-on effect of expanding the potential market for Gvoke, too.

Xeris also recently received an EU approval for Gvoke, which is called Ogluo there, and the company estimates that Ogluo will be commercially available there by Q4 of this year. Xeris is also developing additional glucagon products for indications in post-bariatric surgery hypoglycemia and exercise-induced hypoglycemia. Xeris has already completed a Phase 2 trial in both of these potential indications, and the company recently submitted a Type C meeting request to get clarification on what the FDA wants to see in a Phase 3 trial for post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Xeris also recently received written feedback from the FDA on the exercise-induced hypoglycemia clinical program that was not favorable, and Xeris now says it is going to “re-evaluate the pathway and target indication.”

Beyond that, Xeris has two programs that it is looking to out-license. The first of those is a pramlintide-insulin combination therapy using the company’s XeriSol technology that is intended to treat high blood sugar. Xeris has already completed a Phase 2 trial in the indication and has received guidance from the FDA on what a Phase 3 program would need to look like. The other program Xeris is looking to out-license is an injectable version of diazepam which is a benzodiazepine used to treat various different seizure disorders. That program has only completed a Phase 1 trial to date.

Strongbridge Overview

Strongbridge is the one of these two companies that I was far less familiar with until I started the research for this article. Strongbridge already has one therapy on the market which is Keveyis, an oral treatment that is the first and still only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis (PPP). PPP is a rare, genetic, neuromuscular disease where a mutation in certain genes causes a defect in muscle ion channels. Muscle contractions are actually triggered by the flow of ions into muscle cells. These genetic mutations impair muscle cells’ ability to regulate this flow of ions which is what then leads to the muscle weakness and paralysis that is the cause of PPP. The two most common forms, both of which Keveyis is indicated to treat, are triggered when blood potassium levels get either too high or too low.

Strongbridge says the total addressable US market for PPP is about $500 million, so one might have expected Strongbridge to capture a pretty large share of that given it has the only approved therapy at present. That said though, Keveyis has been on the market since April 2017, and yet, it only had $30.67 million in 2020 net sales. This makes me think peak sales will likely be far lower, even without factoring in the potential exclusivity issues I’ll discuss below. For example, even if Keveyis were to take 10 years to hit its peak, which is far longer than the roughly six-year average in the industry, then that would suggest Keveyis is only on track for about $75 million in peak sales in 2026. Guidance for 2021 is $34 million to $36 million, which is around 15% year-over-year growth.

Figure 3: Keveyis Overview (source: Strongbridge’s May 2021 Investor Presentation)

One of the CVR milestones I referenced above is related to patent protection for Keveyis. Strongbridge has filed 12 active patent applications related to Keveyis, but to date, none of those have been granted and listed in the FDA's Orange Book. Currently, Keveyis’ orphan drug exclusivity would run out in August 2022, so it’s critical that at least one of these patents comes through. Strongbridge shareholders will receive $0.25 per share if at least one patent is issued and listed in the FDA’s Orange Book by 2023 or if Keveyis achieves at least $40 million in sales in 2023 (which would presumably mean it was not yet facing generic competition).

While this milestone could certainly be met, for my modeling, I factored in that the company would not be able to maintain sufficient Keveyis revenue or get a patent listed in time. When discussing intellectual property in its 2020 10-K, Strongbridge said it is primarily relying on the orphan drug exclusivity to protect Keveyis, although it is still prosecuting these patents. Keveyis has been on the US market since August 2015. I can’t think of any similar cases off hand where a company has been able to get a patent granted this late in the game that ended up conveying meaningful additional exclusivity to its product. The only way I see Strongbridge shareholders being successful on this particular CVR is if there simply isn’t generic competition that enters the market soon enough to substantially decrease 2023 sales. That is certainly a possibility given that things at the FDA seem to still be moving a bit slower and that there are no pending ANDAs for generic competitors yet as best I can tell, but I'm not personally going to count on the lack of generic competition entering the market.

Strongbridge’s bigger opportunity by far lies in Recorlev, an oral, once-daily medication to treat Cushing’s syndrome. Cushing’s is a disease of excess blood levels of the steroid hormone cortisol that is often caused by a benign tumor on the pituitary gland. Increased circulating levels of cortisol cause lots of problems including excessive weight and fat gain (including the signature “buffalo hump” on the neck), high blood pressure, and diabetes. Recorlev is a steroidogenesis inhibitor that treats Cushing’s by actually decreasing the amount of cortisol produced.

Chemically speaking, Recorlev is levoketoconazole which is the left-handed enantiomer of ketoconazole, a very commonly used drug for Cushing’s although this use is all off-label. Enantiomers are pairs of molecules that are mirror images of each other. Ketoconazole is made up of the enantiomeric pair levoketoconazole and dextroketoconazole. By removing the dextroketoconazole, Recorlev is made solely of levoketoconazole which has arguably better cortisol inhibitory activity than ketoconazole and also a better safety profile. In vitro testing showed that Recorlev had twice the cortisol-inhibitory enzymatic activity of dextroketoconazole, which means it would also have higher inhibitory activity than ketoconazole which again is just these two enantiomers in combination. Also notable is the difference in potential liver toxicity with a little over 18% of patients showing significantly elevated liver enzymes on ketoconazole in this published study versus only around 10% on Recorlev.

Figure 4: Recorlev Market Opportunity (source: xerisstrongbridge.com)

Recorlev has already had its NDA filed, and the FDA has set its PDUFA target action date as January 1, 2022. I view Recorlev as very likely to get approved, both because of the safety edge over the already used ketoconazole and also because its efficacy looked good in trials. In its open-label SONICS Phase 3 trial, 30% of Recorlev patients saw completely normalized mean urinary cortisol levels, while 46% saw at least a 50% decrease or complete normalization. In the randomized, controlled LOGICS Phase 3 trial that tested for maintenance of response versus placebo after all patients had initially been on Recorlev for up to 19 weeks, those staying on Recorlev showed a 54.5% advantage over placebo in maintaining a treatment response in urinary cortisol levels. Secondary endpoints in both trials relating to things like blood sugar, weight loss, and various cardiac markers all looked good as well.

The other two CVR milestones relate to Recorlev sales. For the first Recorlev milestone, Strongbridge shareholders will receive $0.25 per share if Recorlev hits $40 million or more in net sales in 2023 which should be the drug’s second year on the market. For the second, Strongbridge shareholders will receive $0.50 per share if Recorlev hits $80 million or more in net sales in 2024.

My view is that there’s a good chance Xeris will be able to hit these Recorlev milestones on time. First, analyst estimates from prior to the merger suggest Recorlev revenues that would exceed these new CVR targets. If you look at the low-end estimates seen in Figure 5 for 2023 and 2024, I doubt more than about $40 million to $50 million of that at the absolute most is attributable to Keveyis. That means at the low-end, analysts think Recorlev is likely to generate almost exactly what is required for the CVR, $40 million in 2023 revenue and $80 million in 2024. If the average rather than the low-end proves to be closer to true, Recorlev revenues could beat the CVR targets each year by $20 million or more.

Figure 5: Strongbridge Revenue Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

The second reason though is simply due to the landscape of the Cushing’s market as well as a couple of recent product launches in the space. At present, over 80% of Cushing’s patients are still treated by off-label medications like ketoconazole, which alone had 27% of the market in 2020. If Recorlev were eventually able to take just the market share of patients on ketoconazole and priced similarly to Korlym at about $192,000 annually (~$16K per 28-day supply), then peak revenues would be around $400 million. In an eight-year ramp to peak sales, one would expect Recorlev to achieve around 21% and 37% of peak sales in years two and three, respectively, which translates to about double what is needed. That leaves a decent margin of safety for Recorlev to achieve these CVR targets. Pricing is also likely to fall more in the $200K to $400K per year range based on Strongbridge’s payor survey data suggesting willingness to cover the therapy in that range.

Figure 6: Cushing’s Market (source: Strongbridge’s May 2021 Investor Presentation)

One of the therapies that could be Recorlev’s biggest competitor also had decent sales uptake in Cushing’s after launch. That therapy is Korlym, which doesn’t even really treat the underlying disease and yet still expects over $350 million in 2021 sales. Korlym is only approved to treat hyperglycemia caused by hypercortisolemia, and yet its uptake has been strong. Korlym also carries burdensome side effects for women in particular that Recorlev does not, notably vaginal bleeding, pregnancy risks, and endometrial thickening. Korlym has actually been used as drug-therapy to induce abortions under another name, so there are very obvious reasons why women especially might not want to use the therapy. On the whole, I feel pretty good about Recorlev’s chances of meeting the CVR targets that would net Strongbridge shareholders $0.75 total.

Deal Rationale and Potential Synergies

This deal makes a lot of sense to me because Xeris didn’t have anything in the pipeline that was a clear next step to build major revenue behind Gvoke, and Strongbridge was about to have to start spending substantially more money to build out an adequate sales force to support a potential Recorlev launch early next year.

Figure 7: Chart on the Rationale for the Merger (source: xerisstrongbridge.com)

At the time of the merger, the new entity will have around 110 field sales reps and another 50 inside sales and support employees who will all be targeting endocrinologists, the type of doctor that would prescribe both Gvoke and Recorlev. That will put Recorlev in a much better position to have a successful launch, but it will also help with further commercialization of Gvoke, too. Launches are always difficult, but especially for small companies, so I love seeing this increased efficiency of putting these two products together rather than both having to go it alone.

Figure 8: Combined Pipeline Post Merger (source: xerisstrongbridge.com)

There’s not a whole lot to count on from the pipeline beyond the post-bariatric glucagon indication, but with Xeris management staying in charge post-merger, I feel pretty confident that they could find another synergistic acquisition or in-license deal to bolster things a few years down the road. It would also be really nice to see one or both of the out-license candidates actually get out-licensed because any upfront cash would be very helpful plus eventual royalties in a few years. It's also possible that the recently added early-stage XP-9164 and XP-8121 programs could eventually amount to something as well.

What the Combined Balance Sheet and Financial Picture May Look Like

Xeris had $8.1 million in Q1 sales and Strongbridge had $8.4 million, which puts the combined total at $16.5 million. Strongbridge has also actually given full-year revenue guidance of $34 million to $36 million. Xeris reported having $135.9 million in cash and equivalents while Strongbridge had $73.9 million. Additionally, by my estimate, it looks like we can roughly expect a combined $165 million or so in operating expenses this year, but then the companies also guided that there are likely $50 million in synergies that should come out of the expense total by the end of 2022. Q1 net losses were $18.4 million for Xeris and $11.8 million for Strongbridge. I would expect the full year loss to be less than the roughly $120 million annual rate this would imply though because Gvoke sales should continue to grow to offset this.

OrbiMed and Ikarian are both invested in Strongbridge which likely speaks well of at least how two typically savvy funds view Recorlev’s market prospects. Also, another pretty big healthcare fund, Deerfield Management, owns a significant stake in Xeris. Xeris also has pretty good insider ownership with the CEO and CSO each owning over 400K shares, and Xeris also had several open market buys throughout 2020 and early 2021 with no open market sells. Strongbridge also has very high insider ownership with the CEO owning nearly a million shares.

Valuation of the Combined Entity

I have previously thought both of these companies looked undervalued as separate entities. So upon hearing about the merger, I suspected the combined entity would still look undervalued as well. I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis using my best estimates of what the combined entity’s business will look like.

I modeled cash flows for the next ten years, but in all my models I show Keveyis going generic in 2023 with revenues dropping off precipitously for three years before going to zero. This obviously then represents upside to my model if one of the already filed patents gets granted or if no company ends up immediately making a generic version for whatever reason. I used the combination of both companies’ Q1 expense run rates in their entirety for the full year 2021, and then I show $25 million and then $50 million relative reductions in operating expenses in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Figure 9: Results of My Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I view my base case as very reasonable, and yet Xeris and Strongbridge (using the conversion factor to Xeris shares) both trade well below my fair value estimates. Gvoke peak sales in that scenario are just $250 million despite what most analysts see as a strongly growing glucagon market. My estimates in the base case show the total market getting to only around $650 million by 2030, despite the fact that most analyst estimates I’ve seen think we’ll be there in or before 2025.

For Recorlev, based on comparisons to Korlym and its safety edge over off-label ketoconazole, I really view peak sales of $350+ million as very likely, yet in my base case I only factor in peak sales of $264 million. Any outperformance here would certainly be upside. I also don’t count any revenues for Strongbridge’s somatostatin analog product because that is such a crowded space, but success there or anywhere else in either company’s pipeline would clearly be upside to my model. My most bullish case shown here, which in my opinion is still a very reasonable scenario, shows discounted upside nearly 2x where these stocks are currently trading even after a large run-up. I also saw that a Mizuho analyst issued a $9 price target after the merger announcement, which is roughly in line with my most bullish scenario shown here. All of this combined makes me think there’s a wide margin of safety to be had long-term in acquiring either XERS or SBBP right now.

Risks Specific to these Companies and the Merger

The big risks to me are simply execution risks related to commercialization of Gvoke and Recorlev. Gvoke has seen decent uptake so far, but Baqsimi has a head-start and could be more appealing to patients as a non-injectable therapy. On top of that, Zegalogue, the new dasiglucagon hypopen from Zealand Pharma, was just approved in March and could also take market share from Gvoke. Disappointing Gvoke sales could be devastating for Xeris moving forward, and one of the easiest ways to imagine there being long-term downside is the substantial dilution that could eventually be necessary if Xeris can’t ramp Gvoke sales up enough to become a profitable company.

The risks related to Recorlev are roughly the same in my view. Although an FDA approval is certainly no guarantee these days, I would be surprised to see Recorlev turned away when there’s already a less safe, very similar version of it being used by patients. Xeris’ ability to build sales though won’t be guaranteed here because Cushing’s syndrome is also an increasingly crowded space. Doctors may still prefer the cheaper off-label and generic drugs over Recorlev, and newer products like Korlym and Signifor have a significant head start. I view decent sales of both Gvoke and Recorlev as necessary for long-term value creation in the combined entity. So although I don’t view the downside scenario as likely, these are not trivial risks.

Conclusion and Strategy

Post-merger, Xeris Biopharma will have two marketed products in Gvoke and Keveyis, and a third that will likely be approved by late this year or early next year in Recorlev, which to me looks likely to be the most lucrative of the three. Xeris’ management showed some creative thinking in making an acquisition now, but adding in another product that the Gvoke salesforce can market at the same time to the same doctors really leverages the company’s spending and overall opportunity. The combined company will have a strong balance sheet and will be able to cut costs over how the companies would have operated individually. On top of that, both Xeris and Strongbridge shares look very undervalued at present, although it might take several years for sales to build enough to fully unlock that value opportunity.

The big question then is, which company is best to take a position in right now? To me, it seems like taking a position in Strongbridge is the safer bet. Xeris closed today at $4.48, and Strongbridge shares were at $3.09 which equates to a Xeris price of $3.94. This likely means two things. First, while there is always a risk-premium that factors in the potential that a deal might not close, a $0.54 or 12% premium seems high in this case and is almost in a way like getting paid to accept the CVR, which could be worth up to an additional $1.00 per share if all the milestones are met. Now I already said I think the $0.25 one related to Keveyis is unlikely to be met, but that’s still getting the Recorlev ones worth potentially $0.50 that I think are likely to be met for basically nothing. The other important thing to consider is that these CVRs are dilutive to anyone holding Xeris shares prior to deal closing. The company would have to satisfy any CVR liability by either paying out cash or issuing shares to the former Strongbridge shareholders. Either way, value is directly being transferred from XERS shareholders to SBBP shareholders if the CVR conditions are met.

I personally have added SBBP shares post-announcement and intend to hold my position in the combined entity long-term.