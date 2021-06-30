Quanergy: Another Lidar SPAC Hits Crowded Market
Summary
- Quanergy announces a deal with a Chinese sponsored SPAC to go public.
- The lidar sensor sector will now have 7 public companies.
- The stock is one to avoid as general SPAC weakness and a crowded space is unlikely to lead to much investor appetite until long after the deal closes.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
The lidar space was already crowded with a handful of companies going public via SPACs in the last year. The addition of Quanergy to the list via a deal with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC) makes for a very busy space despite the big promises of the lidar space. My investment thesis is more Neutral on this SPAC due to recent weakness in such stocks.
Crowded Market
Ever since Luminar Technologies (LAZR) announced a SPAC deal back in 2020, the space has seen up to 7 players go public via SPAC deals. A lot of the market focus is on the lidar sensors for the automotive space due to the autonomous driving potential, but the markets outside of automotive are more promising.
Quanergy offered up a IoT market forecast for the TAM to reach $7.5 billion by 2025 and more than double to $16.7 billion by 2030. The automotive lidar TAM is only $10.6 billion by 2030. The non-automotive markets of mapping, security, smart cities, and industrial automation offer a far more compelling market opportunity without the same focus of the public lidar sensor companies.
Source: Quanergy SPAC presentation
Despite the company focusing attention on the opportunity in the automotive market with their OPA technology, Quanergy is much more focused on IoT end markets. The company predicts their 2025 customer base will only be 18% focused on the automotive sector.
Source: Quanergy SPAC presentation
The automotive target compares favorably to Ouster (OUST) at only 17% and makes the company far different than Luminar and Innoviz (INVZ) with over 90% of their long-term revenue coming from the automotive sector. Though Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) talks a bigger IoT story than presented by a company with 80% revenue dependent on automotive, the sector is clearly tilted towards the automotive sector while the business opportunity tilts towards non-automotive categories.
One concern with Quanergy is the limited revenue estimates. While the sector as a whole doesn't forecast much in revenues through 2023, the non-automotive lidar companies have quicker revenues ramps while Quanergy just forecasts the following annual revenue totals:
- 2021E - $7 million
- 2022E - $27 million
- 2023E - $90 million
- 2024E - $255 million
- 2025E - $549 million
The company appears behind the sector despite promising best-in-class 3D perception technology. With all of these lidar sensor companies promoting leading technology, the ultimate distinguisher will probably end up with customer deals. The company with the best technology doesn't always win making large partnerships key as these lidar programs are multi-year deals.
China Connection
One major headwind for this SPAC is the ownership position of the SPAC sponsor. CITIC Capital is affiliated with CITIC Limited, China's largest conglomerate and member of the Hang Seng Index. The connection with a Chinese firm now holding a 5% portion of the stock could negatively impact the perception of the lidar company.
Source: Quanergy SPAC presentation
With Quanergy shareholders controlling over 70% of the stock and the IPO shares accounting for another 20%, investors might quickly look past the SPAC sponsorship connection to China. The stock already trades below $10, so the market isn't impressed by the business combination plans whether due to the Chinese connection or just a general lack of interest in yet another lidar sensor SPAC.
Unfortunately, a lot of SPACs now trade closer to $10 before the deal closes and the target company goes public. In fact, most of the lidar stocks spent periods of time far below $10. Ouster hit a low of $7.55 before soaring on inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Velodyne Lidar dipped to $8.97 on signs the market didn't appreciate the opportunities in the non-automotive sector while even Aeva Technologies (AEVA) fell to a low of $7.05 on general sector weakness.
Quanergy spends a lot of time on the business combination presentation promoting the technology as ideal for the automotive sector, but the company doesn't promote meaningful sales in this category. The numbers would support the company is late to the lidar sensor game and might face a tough hill trying to replace existing lidar sensor incumbents at most of the auto manufacturers already with programs locked in.
For the sector, the stock isn't expensive at 2x 2025 sales targets of $549 million and 5.6x 2025 projected EBITDA of $191 million. The combined 2025 revenue estimates for these companies are starting to add up to billions, so investors must keep an eye on whether enough revenue opportunity exists to pass around to 7 different lidar sensor makers.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Quanergy appears late to the game, but investors in the space should definitely watch the technology and deal flow. With a lot of the early lidar SPACs breaking below the key $10 threshold, the stock doesn't have much appeal until the deal closes and the company provides more color on customer deals.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a Limited 30-day Money Back Guarantee to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.