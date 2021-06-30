Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

The lidar space was already crowded with a handful of companies going public via SPACs in the last year. The addition of Quanergy to the list via a deal with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC) makes for a very busy space despite the big promises of the lidar space. My investment thesis is more Neutral on this SPAC due to recent weakness in such stocks.

Crowded Market

Ever since Luminar Technologies (LAZR) announced a SPAC deal back in 2020, the space has seen up to 7 players go public via SPAC deals. A lot of the market focus is on the lidar sensors for the automotive space due to the autonomous driving potential, but the markets outside of automotive are more promising.

Quanergy offered up a IoT market forecast for the TAM to reach $7.5 billion by 2025 and more than double to $16.7 billion by 2030. The automotive lidar TAM is only $10.6 billion by 2030. The non-automotive markets of mapping, security, smart cities, and industrial automation offer a far more compelling market opportunity without the same focus of the public lidar sensor companies.

Source: Quanergy SPAC presentation

Despite the company focusing attention on the opportunity in the automotive market with their OPA technology, Quanergy is much more focused on IoT end markets. The company predicts their 2025 customer base will only be 18% focused on the automotive sector.

Source: Quanergy SPAC presentation

The automotive target compares favorably to Ouster (OUST) at only 17% and makes the company far different than Luminar and Innoviz (INVZ) with over 90% of their long-term revenue coming from the automotive sector. Though Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) talks a bigger IoT story than presented by a company with 80% revenue dependent on automotive, the sector is clearly tilted towards the automotive sector while the business opportunity tilts towards non-automotive categories.

One concern with Quanergy is the limited revenue estimates. While the sector as a whole doesn't forecast much in revenues through 2023, the non-automotive lidar companies have quicker revenues ramps while Quanergy just forecasts the following annual revenue totals:

2021E - $7 million

2022E - $27 million

2023E - $90 million

2024E - $255 million

2025E - $549 million

The company appears behind the sector despite promising best-in-class 3D perception technology. With all of these lidar sensor companies promoting leading technology, the ultimate distinguisher will probably end up with customer deals. The company with the best technology doesn't always win making large partnerships key as these lidar programs are multi-year deals.

China Connection

One major headwind for this SPAC is the ownership position of the SPAC sponsor. CITIC Capital is affiliated with CITIC Limited, China's largest conglomerate and member of the Hang Seng Index. The connection with a Chinese firm now holding a 5% portion of the stock could negatively impact the perception of the lidar company.

Source: Quanergy SPAC presentation

With Quanergy shareholders controlling over 70% of the stock and the IPO shares accounting for another 20%, investors might quickly look past the SPAC sponsorship connection to China. The stock already trades below $10, so the market isn't impressed by the business combination plans whether due to the Chinese connection or just a general lack of interest in yet another lidar sensor SPAC.

Unfortunately, a lot of SPACs now trade closer to $10 before the deal closes and the target company goes public. In fact, most of the lidar stocks spent periods of time far below $10. Ouster hit a low of $7.55 before soaring on inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Velodyne Lidar dipped to $8.97 on signs the market didn't appreciate the opportunities in the non-automotive sector while even Aeva Technologies (AEVA) fell to a low of $7.05 on general sector weakness.

Quanergy spends a lot of time on the business combination presentation promoting the technology as ideal for the automotive sector, but the company doesn't promote meaningful sales in this category. The numbers would support the company is late to the lidar sensor game and might face a tough hill trying to replace existing lidar sensor incumbents at most of the auto manufacturers already with programs locked in.

For the sector, the stock isn't expensive at 2x 2025 sales targets of $549 million and 5.6x 2025 projected EBITDA of $191 million. The combined 2025 revenue estimates for these companies are starting to add up to billions, so investors must keep an eye on whether enough revenue opportunity exists to pass around to 7 different lidar sensor makers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Quanergy appears late to the game, but investors in the space should definitely watch the technology and deal flow. With a lot of the early lidar SPACs breaking below the key $10 threshold, the stock doesn't have much appeal until the deal closes and the company provides more color on customer deals.