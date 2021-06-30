CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

Clean energy. Or renewable energy. Even green energy. These are now familiar and widely used terms. And even beyond climate change, there are many reasons to re-shape the way we generate energy. Think, for example, of the finite nature of fossil fuels or the air pollution caused by burning traditional energy sources. As always, there are opportunities and risks in every change for us as citizens, but especially as investors.

Of course, the field of "renewables" is certainly easiest to play with an ETF, especially since the industry’s competitive structure is (still) extremely dynamic. The really fat returns are of course to be found in select individual stocks - with the corresponding risk that, despite all the detailed analysis, one does not bet on the winners of tomorrow. Whether the Toronto based company Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) is a possible winner of tomorrow I have examined in more detail below.

Is it just me or why have I never heard of Northland?

To be honest, NPIFF was a rather new name in the renewable space to me, in particular given its operational size. That is why I wanted to check if this is just my sentiment or can be generalized. According to Google Trends, global search volume for “Northland Power” falls significantly behind its peers Orsted ((OTCPK:DOGEF), Denmark) and Arcadis ((OTCPK:ARCVF), Belgium). Thus, it seems not just to be me who missed this company…

Google Trends: global search activity

Source: Google Trends.

So, who is Northland?

NPIFF describes itself as “global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources” (source: company website). Today, NPIFF indeed holds a well-diversified portfolio in terms of technology and geography. But that was not always the case. The company started out in 1987 focusing on energy generation from clean gas and biomass. Its business operations stayed limited to Canada. Around 2010, NPIFF started to expand into “real” renewables (onshore wind; general remark: my information relies on company publications if not stated otherwise).

Source: author, data from company publications.

Then, in 2013, NPIFF went international developing offshore wind projects in Europe. Only in 2019, NPIFF started to become a real global Independent Power Producer (IPP) pivoting into jurisdictions in Asia and Latin America. Today, the company has an operational portfolio of 2.7 GW whereof 2.3 GW represent NPIFF’s economic interest (i.e., the remainder is held by third parties).

NPIFF - geographical global footprint with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia

Source: company.

NPIFF not only provides investors with global exposure to renewables, but also offers a unique competitive position in the offshore wind universe. The company ranks fourth in terms of offshore capacity installed on a global scale being one of few IPPs in the space (aside from Orsted and Arcadis which I used in my Google Trends analysis above).

Global competitive landscape in offshore wind power

Source: company.

Clearly defined growth strategy around offshore wind

Since its inception, NPIFF has proven to be extremely flexible as far as its business model is concerned, covering and jumping in at all stages of the value chain. Yet, the company’s sweet spot is the development of renewable energy projects from scratch. NPIFF sees itself as a long-run owner harvesting stable and visible cashflows on the back of long-term (20+ years at inception) and often government-backed Power Purchase Agreements ("PPA"). Additionally, due to the current ESG wave, corporates are increasingly showing interest in long-term PPAs themselves, too. This helps NPIFF to diversify its offtake mix.

Given the massive resources (time and money) required to get a large-scale renewable energy project up and running, it is no surprise that the company's strategy uses 2030 – nine years from today – as its time horizon. This strategy circulates around offshore wind energy as the central building block. The clear growth focus is on this technology given its scaling potential especially in countries and regions with land constraints.

Until 2030, management sees two phases. In the first half of the current decade (until 2025), NPIFF plans to pursue and execute onshore renewable energy projects given their shorter incubation period. The company’s pipeline contains around 650 MW until 2025 (as of February 2021). These projects will unlock near-term cashflows which then can be allocated to the development of offshore projects. Given their offshore character, these are usually more complex and resource heavy. Yet, the company’s development teams are already actively executing those opportunities (still being early- to mid-stage development projects) though, the management expects them to come online in 2026 to 2030 (= second half of decade).

The chart below illustrates the two-stage expansion outlined above. By 2030, capacities are expected to increase by a factor of 6 which translates into a 20% CAGR. The CAGR 2020 through 2025 stands at 13%. As there are no additions planned in natural gas, the exposure to this technology will diminish over time. Note that the management will rely on both organic growth and M&A activities to achieve these goals.

Note: data exclude acquisition of Spanish Portfolio (540 MW of onshore wind and solar) which is expected to be closed in 3Q21.

Executing these opportunities, management will basically continue to re-invent NPIFF. While in 2014 the company was operating exclusively in its home market Canada relying on a 1.4 GW portfolio, by 2030, NPIFF is expected to be represented all over the world possessing assets within the most relevant renewable technologies. Additionally, management sees opportunities in storage and renewable fuels (e.g., hydrogen).

NPIFF - global expansion continues to diversify the business and de-risk the operating cash flows

Source: company; data for 2030 deviate from those in the bridge above as the former includes identified projects only.

In the 2020s, Asia will set the tone for new investments in renewables

In offshore, NPIFF tries to be present right from the beginning in new markets. A good example to underpin this approach is Asia. On the one hand, most of Asian countries are still at the footstep to move green. On the other hand, Asian governments will push to catch up and have the necessary funds available. Bloomberg expects roughly half of the required investments into renewable energy to take place in Asia (see chart below). This offers significant development opportunities for NPIFF and alike. Right now, NPIFF’s pipeline contains three major projects in Asia (Taiwan, Korea, Japan) totaling up to 2.6 GW of gross capacity.

NPIFF runs three offices in Asia (Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei) following its local approach, which has proven to be successful in the Americas and Europe. These premises allow NPIFF to build local expertise and to leverage on local partnerships to accelerate market penetration.

Renewable energy transition to require 3.4T USD in investments until 2030

Source: company (data from BNEF).

Pipeline requires funding in the size of current total assets

Management expects gross funds of 15bn CAD to 20bn CAD to be required within the next five years for the visible part of NPIFF’s pipeline (4-5 GW). This range translates into 10bn CAD to 14bn CAD when narrowed down to NPIFF’s net capital investment (i.e., the remainder is financed by third parties). To put things into perspective: As of March 31, 2021, NPIFF’s total assets stood at 11.1bn CAD.

The company plans to rely on a mix of funding sources as illustrated below. Non-recourse debt sits at the center of these sources. NPIFF’s track record – since 1997, the company has raised over 11bn CAD in project finance transactions – and its ability to secure high-quality projects with long-term contracted cashflows surely help the company obtain favorable terms in times where there doesn’t seem to be a lack of money chasing renewable energy investment opportunities.

Furthermore, NPIFF can unlock additional funds selling down select partial interest in projects as the company achieves financial close and thus substantially de-risk those assets, making them interesting for more risk-averse investors (so-called “cash/capital recycling”).

Last but not least, in March 2020, Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed the company's credit rating of BBB (stable outlook).

NPIFF - illustrative capital funding plan (2021 through 2025)

Source: company.

Equity situation improved in recent years on the back of Northland’s offshore-centered strategy

While the interest coverage ratio is floating around a solid 2.2x, NPIFF managed to improve its gearing significantly in recent years (see chart below). This improvement was not driven by paying off existing liabilities as those have rather remained constant in absolute terms. The reason for an improved net-debt-to-equity ratio lies in the company’s equity which increased by 71% (FY17 through 1Q21 period). While the company issued new equity, NPIFF’s net income to common shareholders grew big enough to remain positive even after subtracting dividends to both common and preferred shares. Accordingly, the loss carried forward on the balance sheet has been significantly reduced since 2017 (-19%), which directly benefits the equity position attributable to shareholders.

Source: author, data from company publications.

This implies two important aspects: (i) the strategic shift towards (more) offshore wind in 2016 was the correct choice and (ii) NPIFF is continuously creating more leeway for future dividend raises. Regarding (ii), we need to bear in mind that capex related to the company’s expansion plans is not immediately expensed (only once it is capitalized). Hence, its immediate effect on the company’s net income/loss is limited.

Source: author, data from company publications.

Profitability hit by distribution and transmissions company acquired in Colombia in 2020

Over the last five years, NPIFF grew its topline at a CAGR of 17% (incl. acquisitions). The drop in margins in 2020 and LTM is related to the purchase of EBSA, a Colombian distribution and transmission company with tight(er) margins (which is normal for this business model).

Source: author, data from company publications.

The “EBSA effect” also can be seen in more complex profitability parameters such as ROE and ROCE which diminished in 2020 (and LTM). Before this add-on acquisition, profitability developed nicely showing the value creation potential of offshore wind to shareholders. The good thing of wind energy is its theoretically 24/7 availability, particularly offshore. Solar on the other hand is limited by nature being dependent on sunlight and season (summer v winter). Wind’s superiority does not stop there (source: Verde Energy):

The most efficient solar panels can capture and convert about 23% of sunlight into energy. Not bad, but wind turbines turn roughly 50% of captured wind into energy.

Source: author, data from company publications.

Based on EV/FCFF, Northland appears to be fairly priced

Since debt financing is a central pillar of NPIFF’s business model, I choose FCFF (free cashflow to the firm) as my go-to valuation metric to understand how much cash can be distributed to both debt and equity holders. Given NPIFF’s high activity on the debt market, FCFE (free cashflow to equity) turned out to be pretty volatile due to the inclusion of net borrowings.

Even though management suggests an own free cashflow metric, I am opting for a more standardized calculation. The main reason to do so is its comparability across peer companies.

For the purpose of valuation, I would like to work with normalized figures to investigate if NPIFF’s stock is fairly priced. Hence, I will break out construction capex from my FCFF calculation (as well as M&A spend). My argument to do so is that it is a one-off item (even if NPIFF is potentially constructing constantly).

Below you find the free cashflow reconciliation for LTM (per 1Q21):

Source: author, data from company publications.

Relying on an EV/FCFF multiple, we face the below situation. I differentiate between FCFF before one-offs (construction and M&A) and FCFF after construction (i.e., before M&A). Moreover, I added an EV/EBITDA multiple to put things into perspective.

The chart suggests that NPIFF is currently valued at 12.2x FCFF before one-offs. The historic average (2016 through 2020) stands at 11.7x. Thus, NPIFF right now seems almost fairly priced. To return to its historic multiples, stock price would need to decline by 8% to around 38 CAD (everything else equal).

One additional remark on the chart: the blue line, showing FCFF after construction and before M&A, is pretty volatile. This indicates: (i) the “one-off” characteristic of construction activities, (ii) the importance of construction spend for the business model and (iii) the project-driven operations.

Note: average stock prices for full year periods used except for last close (June 25, 2021); multiple for “last close” is calculated using LTM fundamentals.

Monthly dividends for common stockholders but current yield close to all-time low

The company’s shares are traded since 1997. Apart from its common shares, NPIFF has preferred equity outstanding (Series 1, Series 2, Series 3).

The company’s equity has a significant free float of around 91% (source: MarketScreener). The main positions belong to BMO Asset Management (4.5%), Norges Bank (2.2%), Vanguard (2.2%), CI Investment (2.1%) and BlackRock (2.0%). The management/ insiders hold 7% (source: Yahoo Finance).

Unlike benchmarks such as the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) and Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), for example, NPIFF’s stock price has developed moderately over the past twelve months. Accordingly, unlike the two ETFs mentioned above, but also in comparison with many individual stocks, no comprehensive correction has been observed in NPIFF share price since the beginning of the year. Despite everything, the share price of NPIFF has also benefited from the general stock market boom since the pandemic hit (see 5Y chart).

NPIFF - share price development LTM

NPIFF - share price development last 5 years

Source: Seeking Alpha (both charts)

Since 2011, NPIFF pays a monthly dividend, which could be an attractive feature for investors chasing constant income streams. This holds true for the common shares, while the preferred stocks are paid off quarterly. The current yield stands at 2.8%, having marked an all-time low (2.2%) at the beginning of 2021. To put things into perspective, the average yield was at around 4.9% looking at the period between 2016 (when NPIFF pivoted into offshore) and before the pandemic hit in early 2020.

NPIFF – dividend yield development

Source: Seeking Alpha

Summary and conclusion

NPIFF offers investors global exposure to the renewable sector in general and to offshore wind in particular. The company’s track record, combined with management’s strategic approach to secure low-hanging near-term cashflows which then can be invested in (more) attractive projects, makes sense and adds extra value (=credibility) to the well-packed project pipeline. Being (already) profitable is another positive argument (not self-evident).

Valuation seems to be fair at this point in time. Given the strategic time horizon (until 2030) and the “boredom” of its business model, NPIFF is more attractive to long-term investors who are willing to wait until the pipeline materializes and shareholder value gets unlocked. While waiting, (income) investors will appreciate the high visibility of NPIFF’s cashflows as these allow the company to pay monthly dividends. If the preferred shares are the better pick requires additional analysis.

In my opinion, NPIFF is an interesting add-on to each portfolio which seeks to benefit from the renewable trend and wishes to gain individual stock exposure beyond ETFs. Despite its partial exposure to politically rather difficult regions (Taiwan, Colombia), the upside seems to prevail. The current valuation might allow for engaging in a first position. If the stock price comes down a little further, you might consider adding. And prepare to hold NPIFF for the long run.

NPIFF is included in the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

What is your take on NPIFF?