Since the June 16 FOMC meeting, things have gotten a bit choppy. Chair Powell and a slew of Fed speakers communicated that the labor market is not as strong as they would like, inflation is still transitory but will be watched closely, and most important of all, the likely acceleration of tapering to late 2022/2023. On the surface, this did not surprise most analysts. But the shift in tone sent a signal to investors to reassess the macroeconomic trends and rerun their discounted cash flow models.

Bond yields had a mini-spike in the immediate aftermath of the meeting but came back down to prior levels in the following week. Credit spreads and yield curves tightened, and risk-on resumed. The market seems to calculate that short rates may rise but debt outlook fueled by this wave of monetary and fiscal stimulus will keep long-term tightening very difficult.

The US Dollar rallied off the bottom and stabilized above the 200-day and 50-day moving averages while the stock market indices (except cyclical-heavy Russell) made new highs, led by sector rotation into growth and tech stocks. I have argued a few weeks ago that the dollar likely would benefit from capital inflow due to the relative growth advantage to Europe (more cyclical oriented) and it is happening now.

The VIX resettled into the mid-teens, a likely new floor. Precious metals crashed through major support levels, reacting strongly to higher short-term yields and the rising dollar. Copper and grains had a major correction but are holding and rebounding. Oil ignored all that and kept on marching higher due to the still-strong physical market and the artificial support from OPEC+. What’s next now that the dust has settled?

First, oil. Without a production response from the American shale, OPEC+ these days is acting like the central bank for the oil market. Having cut production but maintained production capacity, the cartel, led by the Saudis, are in firm control of the marginal barrel. They can fine-tune the supply in response to demands while keeping prices in a range tight enough to neither crash the prices nor encourage shale producers to drill. By slowly ramping the quotas of its member states, OPEC can offset the natural decline of other producers and ride this wave for the foreseeable future. Seen in this light, it is unlikely that oil will travel far outside of the $60-$80 range.

Gold and silver on the other hand had taken a big hit. Apparently, this mild and transitory inflation believed by the market is no match for the renewed appetite for growth and stronger dollar/higher yields. Moreover, when growth assets are running hot and the treasury market is experiencing healthy demands, the appeal of gold as an inflation hedge has been greatly diminished. Investors don’t care about a safe haven at the moment. Were COVID to flare up again or stock markets to crash, precious metals will get a bid. Bitcoin may be the "online gold" but it is still highly correlated to speculative money and moves like a risk-on asset.

With higher interest rates and a pause in the reflation trade, the commodity bull cycle is taking a breather. Grains and base metals enjoyed a healthy bull run since the COVID threat in the developed world subsided and hope of new infrastructure spending took hold. The confluence of a smaller infrastructure bill in Congress and China's crackdown of commodity prices have dampened the sentiment to some degree.

However, the electrification drive and infrastructure spending that will be led by America and Europe, along with worldwide government stimuli should carry the momentum for the likes of copper, corn, coffee, and hogs. Commodity supply is currently short across the board and the supply response lag time varies (copper mines take longer than crop rotation, for example). While I question the ability of governments to increase and sustain fiscal stimuli, steps are being taken to reform taxation to fund the largesse. This may not be the dawn of a commodity super-cycle, but one does not need a multi-year bull run to profit from this major trend.

I think of the fundamentals, technical, and sentiment as the current, the waves, and the wind in windsurfing. The wind was taken out of the commodity sail and the waves are choppy for now. But the macro current is still intact. Commodities are merely taking a break.