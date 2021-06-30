jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been hit hard by various news about stagnating performance in its aviation unit, lower than expected prospects for its renewables segments as well as some antitrust issues with sales of its various GE Capital segments. These factors and more have turned off major investors from looking at GE and have caused their share price to plummet nearly 75% off their all-time-highs.

However, in most recent news, United Airlines (UAL) has placed its largest ever aircraft orders with 200 Boeing (BA) 737 MAX jets and 70 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321neo jets for over $30 billion, all of which use GE engines, which it develops with a 50-50 CFM joint venture with Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY). In more good news, the current infrastructure bill which is making its way through the halls of the US Congress has significant investments into renewable energies like wind and solar and electric vehicle charging stations, which is set to boost GE's renewables business segment.

After evaluating the company's overall health and performance and establishing any earnings and sales credits these recent moves will bring, I believe that General Electric might be worth a look after years of stagnating performance and much better opportunities found elsewhere.

Finally, some good news - Aviation

As mentioned earlier, one of General Electric's major growth concerns emerged over the past few years in their aviation segment where generic growth concerns over airlines orders as well as specific scandals like the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and others have tampered growth expectations. When the pandemic hit, those growth concerns multiplied as airlines were seen as one of those hurt most and the decline in cash flow won't allow them to purchase or upgrade their plane fleets and/or engine servicing. These concerns were not just temporary, as these cash concerns will likely have a long-term effect on their purchasing capabilities.

However, United's recent 270 jet, $30 billion purchase announcement as well as the fast rebound of the Boeing 737 MAX order flow is set to be a major tailwind for their aviation segment orders as they provide engines for those jets through a joint venture. There's no specific indication to such, but it's not out of the question that other airlines will use the rebound in travel as well as government assistance program funds to do the same and I believe we will continue to see an increase in orders of new jets by the major airlines which have not done so in quite some time compared to the cheaper airlines out there which are newer on the scene.

Finally, some good news - Renewables

The other segment which has had some elevated concerns in the past few years has been the company's renewables division. With subsidies being eliminated on the federal level and a push for renewed fossil fuel deregulation as well as various macroeconomic concerns of investments, this segment had rosy expectations which quickly turned negative and GE's future sales streams were revised downwards.

Now there's been a reversal in these sales streams as well, as the federal government is prioritizing spending on renewable energies like wind, solar and hydro, which are core offerings of the company's renewables segment. These new spending initiatives will certainly trickle into the company's sales streams as they continue to be a major player in components and infrastructure of wind turbine farms, solar farms and both new and servicing of hydroelectric power generating facilities around the country.

Still good news - Healthcare

The company's healthcare segment is continuing to perform well, as expected in a fast growing industry with an expanding population base. The long-term efforts to move towards a universal healthcare system in the United States will further aid the company's equipment sales as more individuals will join the various healthcare marketplaces, while prices per treatment and the cost of physicians and other medical services are picked up by the companies that General Electric supplies and they remain unbothered.

Is it healthy enough to survive?

Yes.

The major balance sheet concern that I've raised in the past is the company's debt load and maturities. Now, however, that concern has virtually evaporated as the company matured, restructured or spun off a significant portion of its long-term debt. After holding almost $250 billion in debt in 2011, it now holds just over $66 billion in long-term debt. As a result, the company went from paying over $2.5 billion in interest expense in 2017 to just over $1.2 billion in interest expense in the most recent year. A further maturity and restructuring of debt will aid the company's cash flow generation and conservation in an effort to speed up production of its various offerings and eventually return shareholder value.

The company also enjoys a healthy cash stockpile, with $19.9 billion in cash & equivalents as well as an additional $6.7 billion in short-term investments, resulting in one of the highest ever cash positions in the company's history.

This, quite simply, will allow the company to invest in any business segment where they see significant cash flow and sales generating opportunities without taking on more debt once or if interest rates start climbing again. This gives them a significant leg up over smaller companies which are emerging in the renewables industry which would have a hard time meeting large scale projects as well as to produce new GE engines for the surging Boeing 737 MAX orders or any further revolutionary aircraft projects.

Expectations are rosy but fall short of potential

Analysts have done some upwards revisions to General Electric's sales and earnings expectations over the past few months but have mostly remained the same. They have certainly, as of the time of writing of this article, not included the new 270 aircraft order as well as other potential orders to follow into current projections.

After years of declining revenues, which include several spinoffs and restructurings, analysts expect some reversal in the coming years. They expect sales to decline 3.3% in 2021 to $77 billion, followed by a 6.5% increase in 2022 to $82 billion and an additional rise of 7.5% in 2023 to just over $88 billion. These will be the first time the company experiences sales increases in the better part of a decade, excluding spinoffs, etc.

When it comes to profits, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $0.25 for 2021, a silly comparison to 2020 with a 2,415% increase year over year. They expect the company to report a 105% increase in 2022 EPS to $0.51, followed by a 46% increase in 2023 EPS to $0.75. There are then a smaller number of analysts who expect the company to report a 20% and 14% rise in EPS for 2024 and 2025, respectively. For these years, I expect both the newly found growth streams as well as further debt and cost reductions efforts to significantly outperform these growth expectations.

Investment conclusion - Bullish!

Given the aforementioned figures, the company is currently trading at a multiple of 52x 2021 earnings and 25x 2022 earnings, a relatively low multiple considering the EPS growth rates expected for those years.

I expect the company to be fairly valued at roughly 20x earnings for the next 5 years, presenting a significant premium to their current 12x to 17x multiples. This presents good value even before we recalculate earnings and sales growth potential as a result of improved segment performance.

I've become bullish on the company's long-term prospects.