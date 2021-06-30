wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been an impressive run for the Retail Sector (XRT), with the ETF smashing the S&P-500's return on a relative basis, up 39% in 2020 and 50% year-to-date. One of the top performers in the ETF has been American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), which recently broke out to a new all-time high. The stock's impressive performance can be partially attributed to Chief Creative Officer Jen Foyle, who has done an incredible job with AEO's Aerie segment, with Aerie growing sales by 89% in Q1 vs. 2019 levels. However, while the stock has a bright future, it's no longer cheap at nearly 1.6x sales. So, while I see stock American Eagle as a solid buy-the-dip candidate in the retail space, I would not be chasing the stock here above $37.20.

American Eagle reported its Q1 2021 results in late May and had a blow-out quarter with a record Q1 revenue of ~$1.03 billion, a 16% increase from Q1 2019 levels. This was despite a similar store count in Q1 2021 (1,078 vs. 1,055) and COVID-19 related headwinds, with most stores open but not yet operating at full capacity in all regions. The exceptional Q1 results were helped by another quarter of rapid growth at the company's Aerie segment, where revenue soared by 89% vs. Q1 2019 to ~$298 million. With OFFLINE still in its infancy and the company now focused on improving revenue and margins at the legacy American Eagle segment, the company is confident in significant growth ahead. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

Beginning with Aerie, the segment's growth continues to be astounding, as shown in the chart above, increasing from less than 20% of sales in Q1 2019 to nearly 30% of sales in Q1 2021. This translated to 158% growth vs. Q1 2019 levels, with the company noting that strength was broad-based with nearly every category up double-digits. Notably, Aerie's operating earnings soared by 700% in the period, and operating margins came in at 23.5% vs. 5.3% in Q1 2019. The goal is to get Aerie to $2 billion in annual sales. This certainly looks doable with Jen Foyle at the helm, with the segment growing online sales by 158% while store revenue increased by a very respectable 36%, with one-third of this gain from new store openings.

(Source: Company Website)

During the quarter, the company opened 6 new stores, which included one OFFLINE by Aerie store, which is focused more on comfortable activewear. The company noted that the leggings business continues to remain strong, with fleece, tanks, and sports bras also seeing strong demand. Importantly, the high demand for Aerie products has translated to pricing power, with fewer promotions helping to boost operating margins. In addition to continued traction with OFFLINE by Aerie, CCO Jen Foyle noted that Intimates and Swimwear also performed well.

Based on the better than expected results, the company plans to open 60 Aerie stores and 30 OFFLINE by Aerie stores, with these being both stand-alone and side-by-side locations. As noted by CEO Jay Schottenstein, Aerie was expected to be a $2 billion company in 2023, but this could be achieved within the next 12 months. Based on a current revenue run rate of ~$1.19 billion on an annualized basis, this would translate to material growth from here going forward, suggesting that the company expects Aerie sales to improve even further sequentially.

Moving over to the American Eagle [AE] brand, sales were up only slightly vs. 2019 levels to ~$728 million, but this is a win for a brand that has struggled to grow previously considering the COVID-19 headwinds. Notably, the brand saw one of its best merchandise margin rates on record. Assuming that AE can return to growth while Aerie continues to gain stride with the help of OFFLINE, the company has a very bright future ahead with the potential for further margin expansion and more than $6 billion in annual revenue by 2024. Currently, the company's goal is $5.5 billion in revenue in 2023, with an operating margin expansion of more than 200 basis points to 10.0%.

Finally, on the digital front, American Eagle reported solid results here as well. Digital revenue came in at 40% of total sales and up 57% vs. 2019, with this driven by a 158% increase from Aerie and 20% digital growth for AE. American Eagle has worked to redesign its Mobile App and is working to improve its website while also spending time enhancing curbside and in-store pick-up to make buy-online-pick-up-in-store more seamless. In terms of deliveries, they have improved by 1.5 business days despite the supply chain headwinds for the industry, an impressive feat. Let's take a look at the financial results:

As shown in the chart below, Q1 was unusually strong and a record for the company, up materially from the disrupted Q1 2020 results and more than 16% vs. Q1 2019 levels. In addition to higher revenue, American Eagle also posted impressive margin expansion, with gross margins coming in at 42.2%, up from 36.7% in Q1 2019 and 37.0% in Q1 2018. This combination of higher revenue and material margin expansion drove a $0.01 beat on quarterly earnings per share, with quarterly EPS coming in at $0.48. FY2021 annual EPS estimates are currently projected to come in at $2.05, translating to an earnings breakout year.

Earnings breakouts are very bullish developments, occurring when a stock sees annual EPS hit new highs after a multi-year consolidation. Notably, American Eagle's earnings breakout is expected to be followed up by double-digit growth in FY2022 and FY2023, with estimates sitting at $2.28 and $2.52. Given the improving growth outlook and ambitious goals for Aerie, it's difficult to think of a time when the fundamentals have been brighter for the stock. However, while the recent report was exceptional, American Eagle is looking like it's close to fully valued here short term.

Last year, I shared the above chart and pointed out that American Eagle looked like a buy under $13.80, with the company trading at less than 0.65x sales. The stock has since performed well, but its valuation has now increased to more than 1.57x sales at a share price above $37.00. As we can see, the stock has had a tough time with a valuation above 1.20x sales in the past, with the stock typically seeing sharp corrections. One could argue that an improving margin profile and Aerie growth should command a higher multiple than previously, which is fair. However, even if we account for a 20% higher multiple for the previous range (1.44x sales vs. 1.20x sales), the stock still looks close to fully valued here.

Finally, from a technical picture, American Eagle is now extended above its moving averages, which is the opposite of September when it was just breaking out above its long-term downtrend line. While the stock could head higher from here, there is a much higher risk buying the stock more than 50% above its weekly moving averages, with American Eagle now more susceptible to corrections. So, while the higher dividend and blowout Q1 report suggests reasons to be bullish long-term, the stock looks to be fully valued here short-term.

American Eagle had an incredible quarter and is set for an impressive year ahead, and the future remains bright with Aerie and OFFLINE both growing steadily and AE now the focus, with a goal of returning this brand to growth. However, with American Eagle trading at nearly 1.6x sales and more than 18x FY2021 earnings estimates, I think some of this growth is priced into the stock short-term. This suggests a less favorable reward to risk outlook here and not to chase the stock above $37.20. If the stock were to continue higher and rally above $39.00 before September, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.