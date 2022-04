JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wedgewood Partners’ 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on David Rolfe’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/17/2021. The 13F portfolio value decreased ~3% from $672M to $650M this quarter. The holdings are concentrated with recent 13F reports showing around 30 positions. There are 20 securities that are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Alphabet, Apple Inc., Facebook, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tractor Supply. They add up to 36% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking David Rolfe’s Wedgewood Partners Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2020.

Wedgewood has generated significant alpha since their 1992 inception: 12.36% annualized returns over the 28-year period compared to 10.40% annualized for the S&P 500 Index. David Rolfe also sub-advises Riverpark/Wedgewood Fund (MUTF:RWGIX) as portfolio manager, a mutual fund incepted in 2010.

New Stakes:

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) and Booking Holdings (BKNG): These are the new stakes this quarter. ODFL is a 2.45% of the portfolio position established at prices between ~$191 and ~$241 and the stock currently trades above that range at ~$255. The 1.94% BKNG stake was purchased at prices between ~$1886 and ~$2462 and it is now at ~$2172.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

Progressive Corp. (PGR): PGR is a 3.59% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between ~$87 and ~$101. There was a ~82% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$85 and ~$99. The stock currently trades at $98.44.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG): The 8.86% GOOGL stake is now the largest position in the portfolio. It was a small stake first purchased in 2007 at prices between ~$233 and ~$356. The next two years saw only minor adjustments. There was a ~6x stake increase in the 2010-2013 timeframe at prices between ~$234 and ~$553. That was followed with a ~85% reduction over the 2015-2018 period at prices between ~$500 and ~$1110. Last two years had also seen a ~58% selling at prices between ~$1057 and ~$1827. The stock is now at ~$2520. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is currently the second-largest position in the portfolio at 7.44%. The original stake was purchased in the 2005-2006 timeframe at prices between ~$1.25 and ~$3.50. The position was since sold down but the 2012-2013 timeframe saw a 4x stake increase at prices between ~$15 and ~$25. The next five years through 2018 had seen the stake reduced by ~85% at prices between $18 and $57 through consistent selling almost every quarter. Last two years had also seen another 85% selling at prices between ~$38 and ~$137. The stock is now at ~$136. They are harvesting huge long-term gains. This quarter saw a ~12% trimming.

Note: the prices quoted above are adjusted for the 4-for-1 stock split in August.

Facebook, Inc. (FB): FB is a top three ~7% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $158 and $190. The next three quarters saw minor selling while in 2019 there was a ~50% reduction at prices between $138 and $209. Last five quarters have seen another two-thirds selling at prices between ~$146 and ~$304. The stock currently trades at ~$352.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW): EW is a large (top five) 6.62% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q1 2017 at prices between ~$30 and ~$33. Next year saw the position reduced by ~40% at prices between $38 and $58. That was followed with another ~70% selling over the last two years at prices between ~$50 and ~$82. The stock currently trades at ~$104. This quarter saw a ~14% trimming.

Note: the prices quoted above are adjusted for the 3-for-1 stock split in September.

Tractor Supply (TSCO): TSCO is a large (top five) 6.11% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $62 and $77. Next year saw a one-third stake increase at prices between $51 and $79 while in 2018 there was ~45% selling at prices between $58 and $97. Last two years have seen another ~85% reduction at prices between ~$76 and ~$155. The stock currently trades at ~$187. This quarter saw a ~13% trimming.

Motorola Solutions (MSI): MSI is a ~6% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $141 and $167. Q1 2020 saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$125 and ~$186 while the following quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$126 and ~$158. The stock currently trades at ~$217. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): PYPL is a ~6% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $33 and $39 immediately following its spinoff from eBay. Since then, the position was reduced by over 95% at prices between ~$32 and ~$305. The stock currently trades at ~$293.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): These two positions were established in Q1 2020. The ~5% of the portfolio KEYS stake was purchased at prices between ~$78 and ~$106. Q3 2020 saw a one-third increase at prices between ~$91 and ~$104. The stock currently trades at ~$156. MSFT is a ~5% of the portfolio position established at prices between $135 and $189. The stake was almost doubled in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$200 and ~$232. The stock is now at ~$271. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming in both positions.

CDW Corp. (CDW): The ~5% of the portfolio position in CDW was established in Q3 2019 at prices between $107 and $124 and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $120 and $145. Q3 2020 saw a ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$109 and ~$120. The stock currently trades at ~$176. Las two quarters saw a combined ~15% trimming.

Visa Inc. (V): Visa is a 4.79% of the portfolio position built during the 2008-2010 timeframe at prices between ~$15 and ~$24. Visa had an IPO in 2008 and the first purchases were made soon after. 2013-2014 saw a stake doubling at prices between $39 and $68. The position saw a ~30% selling in 2015 at prices between $64 and $80 and that was followed with a ~70% selling during the 2017-2018 timeframe at prices between $82 and $150. The last two years had seen another ~78% reduction at prices between ~$134 and ~$218. This quarter saw a further ~28% selling at prices between ~$193 and ~$226. The stock is currently at ~$236. They are harvesting gains.

Starbucks Inc. (SBUX): The 4.51% SBUX stake was purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $63 and $75. Last two years have seen a two-thirds selling at prices between ~$58 and ~$111. The stock is now at ~$112.

Electronic Arts (EA): EA is a 4.35% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 & Q3 2019 at prices between $87.50 and $103. Q1 2020 saw a ~40% selling at prices between ~$87 and ~$114. Last four quarters have also seen minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$144.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): The 3.45% CPRT stake was established in Q4 2019 at prices between $77 and $91 and the stock is now at ~$133. Q1 2020 saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$59 and ~$105 while next quarter there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$62 and ~$92. Q3 2020 saw another one-third increase at prices between ~$82 and ~$106. There was minor trimming in the last two quarters.

First Republic Bank (FRC): FRC is a 3.14% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$101 and ~$119 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$186. Last two quarters saw minor trimming.

Note: they believe FRC is an exceptional growth company, although they are in the stodgy banking sector.

Alcon Inc. (ALC): ALC is a 2.94% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 soon after its spinoff from Novartis. The leader in ophthalmic surgical devices started trading at ~$55 per share and currently goes for ~$70.60. Last five quarters have seen a ~45% reduction at prices between ~$43 and ~$76.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): The 2.38% SPGI stake was established in Q4 2019 at prices between $236 and $275 and the stock currently trades at ~$411. Q1 2020 saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$192 and ~$311. That was followed with minor trimming in the last four quarters.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B position has been held continuously since 1998, except for a brief period in 2010 when they sold it following a spike in the share price. The 2011-2014 timeframe saw the stake rebuilt to a huge ~4M share position at prices between $66 and $152. The position has since been sold down. The 2015-2016 time-frame saw a ~75% reduction at prices between $125 and $165. Since then, the position was reduced to a very small 0.80% of the portfolio stake at prices between ~$160 and ~$278. The stock currently trades at ~$276.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY): BMY is a 0.74% of the portfolio position that came about as a result of the acquisition of Celgene Corporation. BMY acquired CELG in a cash-and-stock deal ($50 cash, one share of BMY, and one CVR for each share of Celgene held) that closed in November. Wedgewood had a 394K share position in Celgene for which they received these shares. The stock currently trades at $66.27. Q1 2020 saw a one-third selling at prices between ~$46 and ~$67 while next quarter there was a ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$55 and ~$64. This quarter saw a ~80% selling at prices between ~$59.50 and ~$66.75.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to David Rolfe’s US stock holdings in Q1 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Wedgewood Partners’ 13F filings for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.