As we detailed in our piece Two Must-Own Stocks For Retirees, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is the best-of-breed in midstream. That said, the stock remains undervalued today.

Between its skilled management, top-tier portfolio of assets, fortress balance sheet, impressive slate of near-term growth project completions combined with long-term innovative growth opportunities, and strong free cash flow generation, we are highly bullish on EPD's future and think it could potentially double over the next few years. In this article, we detail five reasons why:

#1. High-Quality Diversified Asset Base

As we detailed in our recent piece Enterprise Products Partners: 3 Important Takeaways From Q1 2021 Results, EPD's very strong Q1 results indicated that it remains best-of-breed in the midstream space.

They not only weathered winter storm Uri, but actually saw total gross operating margin boosted to $2.3B compared to $2B in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA was up 13% year-over-year to $2.25B and distributable cash flow increased 11.6% year-over-year to $1.73B.

With such a resilient and increasingly well-diversified asset base across four business segments (NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Petrochemical & Refined Products Services, and Natural Gas Pipelines & Services), including ~50,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products pipelines and storage capacity of 260 million barrels, EPD is a first-class midstream business. They have well-located assets in the major production basins and are also well-positioned to profit from exports through the valuable Houston area.

As a result, it possesses significant network advantages and provides enormous value to the U.S. energy industry given its irreplaceable infrastructure. This should facilitate its resilient economic value regardless of future energy industry volatility.

#2. Growth Projects Coming Online

EPD continues to invest fairly aggressively in its core businesses, with a significant $3.4 billion capital investment backlog that is due to come online in the next few years:

source

It is interesting to note that the vast majority of it is in the petrochemical and refined products space, while a meaningful portion will be in NGLs and Natural Gas, and a mere 1% is for Crude Oil. This highlights the shifting dynamics of the energy industry and EPD's prudent foresight in its project selections.

With this much coming online - say at a 15% EBITDA yield - they could have ~$0.5 billion in additional annualized EBITDA from these projects by the end of 2022. Given their current ~10x EV/EBITDA multiple, that could add an additional $5 billion (6.1%) in value to the company.

#3. Future Growth Potential

In addition to their fairly aggressive current growth pipeline, EPD is also focused on investing in the long-term viability of their business. With the relative demand for hydrocarbons set to decline in the years to come while demand for cleaner alternative energies is on the rise, management is prudently exploring natural and economic ways for the company to diversify its business. On their Q1 earnings call, management spoke to this:

We’re thinking of things like hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage, not just as threats, but as potential opportunities. Angie Murray, our Senior Vice President of Technology Services has taken on additional responsibilities around a deep dive technical analysis of the low carbon technologies currently under discussion ... We have to have a strong technical focus on these opportunities ... The groundwork for our performance today was created 5 to 10 years ago. And what we will become in 5 to 10 years is being created today. Our natural extension of our value chain in 5 to 10 years could very well be things like hydrogen transportation and storage are sequestering carbon and transporting, storing and upgrading the byproducts produced from recycled plastics. While nothing is off the table, demand for fossil fuel and its derivatives will continue to grow and that will remain our foundation.

Adding weight to these efforts is that EPD's balance sheet is probably the strongest in the midstream sector. However, their BBB+ credit rating is perhaps understating this as they have a TTM leverage ratio of just 3.3x (well below their upper target limit of 3.75x) and $5.1B in total liquidity as of the end of Q1.

Additionally, given that demand and volumes for EPD's businesses are expected to increase over the next several years as the economy continues to recover from COVID-19, their forward leverage ratio is actually much lower. We expect that it could fall to 3x by 2022. With a weighted average term to maturity of 21 years with an effective weighted average cost of debt of 4.4%, they have more than enough financial flexibility to be able to invest as aggressively as necessary to position the business for long-term viability and success.

#4. Interest Rates Remain Historically Low

While midstream has made a strong comeback from 2020 lows, it is important to remember that interest rates still remain near historical lows. As a result, midstream still remains one of the cheapest sources of income by a long shot.

At the same time as interest rates are down by nearly 50% over the past several years and EPD's balance sheet and portfolio strength have increased meaningfully, EPD's EBITDA yield on its EV has increased substantially:

Data by YCharts

This provides a major tailwind for EPD's valuation moving forward as - even if macroeconomic and sectoral headwinds return after the momentum from re-opening fades - EPD's ability to generate attractive and stable income in an era of record low interest rates should provide a strong floor to its valuation.

#5. Discounted Valuation

Last, but not least, EPD could very possibly double from current levels over the next several years due to its discounted valuation.

EPD's historical average forward EV/EBITDA is 12.8x, but currently sits at 10x. If they hit a pro-forma level of $8.5 billion EBITDA by year-end 2022 and their valuation multiple returns to its historical average of 12.8x, they will have an enterprise value of $108.8 billion, up from their current level of just under $81.5 billion. Assuming their net debt remains the same over that period, their market cap would expand from $51.6 billion to $78.9 billion, implying 53% upside in a mere year-and-a-half.

Is this unreasonable? Not at all, given that the market has not yet fully restored the business to its pre-COVID levels despite the company being on pace to generate greater EBITDA this year than in 2019, repurchasing units, and its balance sheet and asset portfolio being in even more robust shape. Furthermore, as we illustrated earlier, interest rates have nearly halved over the past two-and-a-half years, which should drive up the relative valuation of stalwart income payers like EPD.

On top of all of that, they are retaining billions of dollars of cash flow thanks to sporting a 1.7x distribution coverage ratio. They are expected to generate nearly $5 billion in free cash flow this year and that number should shoot higher in 2023 and beyond as their current slate of major capital projects will be in full service by then. All of that money can be used to pay distributions, repurchase units, and/or pay down debt, all of which will add to investor returns.

Between now (mid-2021) and 2024 it is quite reasonable to assume that they will be able to generate total free cash flow (including distributions) of $21 billion. Subtracting that value from the net debt and combining it with the previous assumption of $8.5 billion in 2023 EBITDA and a 12.8x EV/EBITDA multiple (which is actually pretty conservative given how low interest rates have become), we get a total equity value of ~$100 billion, which implies roughly 94% upside from current levels. If the EV/EBITDA multiple were to expand to 13x, the equity value would be ~$102 billion, indicating a near perfect double from current levels within 3.5 years.

Investor Takeaway

7%+ yields are rare enough these days, much less ones backed by decades-long distribution growth streaks, stellar management, world-class and well-diversified asset portfolios, 1.7x distributable cash flow coverage ratios, solid near-term and long-term growth prospects, and a fortress balance sheet. On top of that, EPD still trades at a steep discount to its historical average.

As a result, we see strong forward total return potential, which could potentially enable equity investors at current prices to double their money within just 3.5 years.