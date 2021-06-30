Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) has filed to raise $156 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides apparel and intimate wear for plus-sized women via an omni-channel approach.

CURV is producing impressive financial results in a large market and the IPO looks to be fairly priced, so is worth consideration.

Company & Customers

City of Industry, California-based Torrid was founded to create a direct-to-consumer [DTC] platform and related omni-channel structure for the design and sale of plus-sized apparel and intimates to women in the United States.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Munoz, who has been with the firm since June 2010 and was previously president of Lucky Brand and held various design related roles at Bongo Jeans.

Torrid has received at least $50 million in equity investment from investors including Sycamore Partners.

The firm pursues an omni-channel approach to attracting and retaining customers but is primarily a direct-to-consumer-centric [DTC] company.

Management says the company is the largest DTC company for plus-size apparel and intimates in North America and served 3.2 million active customers in 2020.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021 33.7% FYE January 30, 2021 22.8% FYE February 1, 2020 24.4%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, swung to a positive 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021 1.5 FYE January 30, 2021 -0.3

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Credence Research, the global market for plus-sized women's clothing was an estimated $165 billion in 2017 and is forecast to reach $243 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in the demand by plus-sized women for similar levels of luxury as women in other categories have access to.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to produce the highest demand through 2026.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Specialty retailers

DTC Brands

Local, National and International Retail Chains

Online clothing retailers and ecommerce websites

Financial Performance

Torrid’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply rebounding topline revenue growth

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Variable but strong operating profit

Sharply increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021 $ 325,747,000 108.2% FYE January 30, 2021 $ 973,514,000 -6.1% FYE February 1, 2020 $ 1,036,984,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021 $ 144,932,000 254.0% FYE January 30, 2021 $ 330,299,000 -16.6% FYE February 1, 2020 $ 396,075,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021 44.49% FYE January 30, 2021 33.93% FYE February 1, 2020 38.19% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021 $ 25,494,000 7.8% FYE January 30, 2021 $ 56,824,000 5.8% FYE February 1, 2020 $ 76,993,000 7.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021 $ 12,925,000 FYE January 30, 2021 $ 24,537,000 FYE February 1, 2020 $ 41,869,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021 $ 73,834,000 FYE January 30, 2021 $ 151,821,000 FYE February 1, 2020 $ 99,090,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of May 1, 2021, Torrid had $191 million in cash and $721 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended May 1, 2021, was $210.2 million.

IPO Details

Torrid has registered 8 million shares from selling the shareholder at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.27%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

The company will not be selling any shares in the IPO, with all proceeds going to owner Sycamore Partners. This is an unusual characteristic that I haven't seen before in an IPO. Usually at least some of the IPO proceeds go to the company for its future expansion plans or to pay down debt.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Baird, Cowen, William Blair, and Telsey Advisory Group.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,145,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,466,602,000 Price / Sales 1.88 EV / Revenue 2.16 EV / EBITDA 39.61 Earnings Per Share $0.23 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 7.27% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.50 Net Free Cash Flow $210,183,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 9.80% Revenue Growth Rate 108.18% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable to Torrid would be another U.S. direct to consumer apparel company, FIGS (FIGS); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric FIGS (FIGS) Torrid Holdings (CURV) Variance Price / Sales 2.63 1.88 -28.6% EV / Revenue 24.29 2.16 -91.1% EV / EBITDA 108.84 39.61 -63.6% Earnings Per Share $0.35 $0.23 -35.3% Revenue Growth Rate 138.1% 108.18% -21.68% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

Torrid is seeking to go public so its primary shareholder may sell 8 million shares, a portion of its shareholdings

The company’s financials show a sharp rebound in revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal year after a meaningful drop in activity during the 2020 pandemic period.

CURV is profitable and free cash flow for the twelve months ended May 1, 2021, was a very impressive $210.2 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate swung into positive territory in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling plus-size apparel and intimates is quite large and is expected to grow at a moderate rate through 2026.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 31.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is competition from other major online players who have omni-channel capabilities moving more forcefully into this adjacent space.

As for valuation, compared to another DTC apparel company, FIGS, the IPO appears reasonably valued, with lower revenue multiples despite similarly strong performance across major metrics.

CURV appears to be back to strong growth, although there may be some pent-up demand in its most recent reporting period.

Despite that, the company is producing impressive financial results in a large market that it is specializing in and the IPO looks to be fairly priced, so is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 30, 2021.