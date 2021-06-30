Torrid Holdings Readies $156 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Torrid Holdings has filed proposed terms for a $156 million IPO.
- The firm sells apparel and intimates to plus-sized women in the U.S.
- CURV has rebounded sharply after the 2020 pandemic period and has produced impressive growth while generating profit and envious free cash flow.
- The IPO is worth a close look.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) has filed to raise $156 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides apparel and intimate wear for plus-sized women via an omni-channel approach.
CURV is producing impressive financial results in a large market and the IPO looks to be fairly priced, so is worth consideration.
Company & Customers
City of Industry, California-based Torrid was founded to create a direct-to-consumer [DTC] platform and related omni-channel structure for the design and sale of plus-sized apparel and intimates to women in the United States.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Munoz, who has been with the firm since June 2010 and was previously president of Lucky Brand and held various design related roles at Bongo Jeans.
Torrid has received at least $50 million in equity investment from investors including Sycamore Partners.
The firm pursues an omni-channel approach to attracting and retaining customers but is primarily a direct-to-consumer-centric [DTC] company.
Management says the company is the largest DTC company for plus-size apparel and intimates in North America and served 3.2 million active customers in 2020.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021
|
33.7%
|
FYE January 30, 2021
|
22.8%
|
FYE February 1, 2020
|
24.4%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, swung to a positive 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021
|
1.5
|
FYE January 30, 2021
|
-0.3
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by Credence Research, the global market for plus-sized women's clothing was an estimated $165 billion in 2017 and is forecast to reach $243 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in the demand by plus-sized women for similar levels of luxury as women in other categories have access to.
Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to produce the highest demand through 2026.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Specialty retailers
DTC Brands
Local, National and International Retail Chains
Online clothing retailers and ecommerce websites
Financial Performance
Torrid’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply rebounding topline revenue growth
Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin
Variable but strong operating profit
Sharply increasing cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021
|
$ 325,747,000
|
108.2%
|
FYE January 30, 2021
|
$ 973,514,000
|
-6.1%
|
FYE February 1, 2020
|
$ 1,036,984,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021
|
$ 144,932,000
|
254.0%
|
FYE January 30, 2021
|
$ 330,299,000
|
-16.6%
|
FYE February 1, 2020
|
$ 396,075,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021
|
44.49%
|
FYE January 30, 2021
|
33.93%
|
FYE February 1, 2020
|
38.19%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021
|
$ 25,494,000
|
7.8%
|
FYE January 30, 2021
|
$ 56,824,000
|
5.8%
|
FYE February 1, 2020
|
$ 76,993,000
|
7.4%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021
|
$ 12,925,000
|
FYE January 30, 2021
|
$ 24,537,000
|
FYE February 1, 2020
|
$ 41,869,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended May 1, 2021
|
$ 73,834,000
|
FYE January 30, 2021
|
$ 151,821,000
|
FYE February 1, 2020
|
$ 99,090,000
(Source)
As of May 1, 2021, Torrid had $191 million in cash and $721 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended May 1, 2021, was $210.2 million.
IPO Details
Torrid has registered 8 million shares from selling the shareholder at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.27%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
The company will not be selling any shares in the IPO, with all proceeds going to owner Sycamore Partners. This is an unusual characteristic that I haven't seen before in an IPO. Usually at least some of the IPO proceeds go to the company for its future expansion plans or to pay down debt.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Baird, Cowen, William Blair, and Telsey Advisory Group.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$2,145,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,466,602,000
|
Price / Sales
|
1.88
|
EV / Revenue
|
2.16
|
EV / EBITDA
|
39.61
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.23
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
7.27%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$19.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$210,183,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
9.80%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
108.18%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable to Torrid would be another U.S. direct to consumer apparel company, FIGS (FIGS); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
FIGS (FIGS)
|
Torrid Holdings (CURV)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
2.63
|
1.88
|
-28.6%
|
EV / Revenue
|
24.29
|
2.16
|
-91.1%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
108.84
|
39.61
|
-63.6%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.35
|
$0.23
|
-35.3%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
138.1%
|
108.18%
|
-21.68%
(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary
Torrid is seeking to go public so its primary shareholder may sell 8 million shares, a portion of its shareholdings
The company’s financials show a sharp rebound in revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal year after a meaningful drop in activity during the 2020 pandemic period.
CURV is profitable and free cash flow for the twelve months ended May 1, 2021, was a very impressive $210.2 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate swung into positive territory in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for selling plus-size apparel and intimates is quite large and is expected to grow at a moderate rate through 2026.
Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 31.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is competition from other major online players who have omni-channel capabilities moving more forcefully into this adjacent space.
As for valuation, compared to another DTC apparel company, FIGS, the IPO appears reasonably valued, with lower revenue multiples despite similarly strong performance across major metrics.
CURV appears to be back to strong growth, although there may be some pent-up demand in its most recent reporting period.
Despite that, the company is producing impressive financial results in a large market that it is specializing in and the IPO looks to be fairly priced, so is worth consideration.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 30, 2021.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: My research is focused on fundamental company performance and is not relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which may be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.