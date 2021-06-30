lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) looks fairly undervalued still for a mid-$60s or better long-term Brent environment. At long-term $65 Brent I estimate that Berry could be worth around $8.25 per share. At $65 Brent, it may also be able to generate $125 million in positive cash flow per year (not including hedges).

The California regulatory situation remains a long-term concern. However, the current proposal to ban hydraulic fracturing by 2024 does not appear to affect Berry's thermal diatomite or sandstone inventory. California is looking at phasing out oil extraction by 2045, but that would still give Berry plenty of time to extract value out of its assets.

California Regulations

Governor Newson is currently proposing to ban hydraulic fracturing by 2024 and is looking at ways of phasing out oil extraction by 2045. Berry noted that the 2024 ban does not materially affect its operations and as defined, will not affect its thermal diatomite production. There is uncertainty about how much of California's production will be affected by the 2024 ban, with fracking said to account from anywhere from 2% to double-digit percentages of California's oil production.

Berry's sandstone locations are also not affected by Newsom's proposed legislation and are less likely than its thermal diatomite inventory to be affected by other legislation.

Source: Berry

Berry indicated that it has over 30 years' worth of sandstone inventory remaining, although California regulations will likely eventually limit its ability to develop all its sandstone inventory unless Berry increases its development pace.

2021 Outlook At Near $70 Brent

At close to $70 Brent for 2021 (current strip), Berry may now be able to reach $639 million in revenues before hedges. Berry's 2021 hedges may have negative $136 million in value though, resulting in it generating $503 million in revenue after the effect of hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Millions Oil 9,258,225 $65.00 $602 NGLs 146,000 $26.00 $4 Natural Gas 5,989,650 $4.60 $28 Hedge Value -$136 Net Electricity & Other $5 Total Revenue $503

Source: Author's Work

This would result in a projection that Berry could generate $38 million in positive cash flow before dividends and around $25 million in positive cash flow after dividends.

Expenses $ Millions Lease Operating Expenses $183 Transportation Expense $7 Taxes, Other than Income Taxes $47 Cash G&A $60 Cash Interest $28 Capital Expenditures $125 Plugging & Abandonment $15 Dividend $13 Total Expenses $478

Source: Author's Work

Notes On Valuation

I've been using a 3.5x EBITDAX multiple to value Berry, and that would result in a valuation of a bit under $9 per share for Berry at $65 Brent. This is also based on its projected year-end 2021 net debt (approximately $294 million) and subtracts the value of its 2022 hedges at $65 Brent. At last report Berry only had a modest amount of 2022 oil hedges, with 3,000 barrels per day hedged at $60 Brent.

If one subtracted $15 million in plugging and abandonment costs from Berry's EBITDAX in the valuation calculations, that would reduce Berry's estimated value to around $8.25 per share at $65 Brent, which I believe is a reasonable target.

Conclusion

Berry's net debt should be reduced to around 1.0x unhedged EBITDAX (at $65 Brent) by the end of 2021 and it may be able to generate around $120 million in positive cash flow (not including dividend payments) in 2022 at $65 Brent as it only has approximately 12% of its oil production hedged for 2022.

I estimate that Berry should be worth $8.25 per share in a long-term $65 Brent environment. The California regulatory situation remains something to monitor, although it currently looks like Berry should be able to continue to extract value out of its California assets (California accounted for 84% of its oil and gas revenues in Q1 2021) for quite some time still.