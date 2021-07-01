krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), the year has been rather slow in terms of defense contract rewards. In the first months of the year contract value dropped by $3.4B, though data from The Aerospace Forum does show that Raytheon Technologies tends to have a slow start of the year every other year. In this report, I have a look at the defense contract rewards in May 2021 and see how those figures fit in the year-to-date figures, as well as year-over-year and sequentially.

Important to realize is that while monthly numbers are interesting to look at, there are many trends, programs, timelines and strategies that drive contract awards and subsequently the contract awards. That is why, we consider various programs and also look at the platform mixes.

A $1 Billion Month

Figure 1: Raytheon Technologies contracts in May 2021 (Source: TAF Defense Contracts Monitor)

In May 2021, Raytheon Technologies received 6 contract awards valued $722 million with $163.1 million or 23% of the contract value being obligated at the time of the award. This included $495 million in the form of indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQs) contracts equivalent to 70% of the contract value. It is important to highlight the IDIQs as these contracts are more optional than firm in nature providing pre-negotiated framework against which task orders can be placed. Month over month, the contract value decreased from $1 billion to $0.72 billion, while the funds obligated at the time of award decreased from $454.2 million to $163.1 million driven by lower volume and lower share of funds obligated.

During the month, Raytheon Technologies received a contract valued $20.4 million for the procurement of six AN/APG-79(V)4 radar systems for the F/A-18 platform. For the Evolved Seasparrow Missile a $9.4 million support contract was awarded. For the Global Positioning System or GPS, Raytheon Technologies received a $68.4 million contract for inventory services and parts. A smaller $16.8 million contract was received for the procurement of Airborne Mine Neutralization System, which as the name already states is a mine clearance system. For the Rolling Airframe Missile, which is a surface-to-air missile, a $112.7 million contract was disclosed for production efforts and the Egyptian government exercising options. The biggest contract, which was in fact not a firm contract but an IDIQ, was a $495 million contract to provide logistics consulting services with a five-year ordering period.

Raytheon Technologies booked $722 million worth of contracts and $163.1 million in funds was obligated at time of award. Compared to a year ago, the contract values were even. However, when excluding IDIQ style contracts because those contracts are more optional in nature, we observed that contracts have been falling in the May month since 2018. Funds obligated decreased from $227.8 million to $163.1 million. So year-over-year, we see that contract values including IDIQs were stable, excluding IDIQs we observed that the contract value reduced significantly while the obligated funds were also lower.

While May contract values seem to be declining during the past years, it is interesting to assess the change in year-to-date numbers; For the first five months of 2021, Raytheon Technologies received $3 billion in contracts compared to $6.9 billion in 2020, $8.6 billion in 2019 and $11.2 billion in 2018 (all numbers excluding IDIQs). Driven by United Technologies contract awards we are observing a somewhat unsatisfying trend of reducing year-to-date figures compared to previous years. Obligated funds dropped from $3.8 billion to $2 billion, marking a year-over-year decline.

Conclusion

May was not a weak month for Raytheon Technologies, but what it also did not blow me away. What I continue to miss is a reversal in the downward trend of obligated funds and contract value while I do believe that Raytheon Technologies has some very nice programs it can capitalize on.

My view on the company remains unchanged:

Raytheon Technologies is a nice name to have in your portfolio as the company continues booking wins in a challenging geopolitical playing field with the bonus that there's a commercial aircraft recovery element to the business of Raytheon Technologies. What I am interested in seeing is whether Raytheon Technologies will catch up in the annual run for contracts or whether it will remain behind and break the trend of increasing contract awards.

While monthly contract analyses are unlikely to change my sentiment, especially since there are so many timelines, platforms, geopolitical elements and technological implementation timelines involved, I believe monthly contract tracking and visualization do provide a solid base to detect trends and show where the backlog is coming from providing detailed insights on where Raytheon Technologies is winning (or not), and we can detect trends or trend reversals in appetite for weapon system orders earlier, which, ultimately, the informed investor can benefit from.