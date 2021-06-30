Vostok/Moment via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) released its first-quarter 2021 results on May 5, 2021.

The company posted revenues of $64.99 million in line with analysts' expectations. The adjusted EBITDA was $27.2 million or $0.04 per share compared to $21.2 million or $0.02 in 1Q'20.

CEO Andrew Wray said in the conference call:

Q1, 2021 washes out of solid Q1 with over 40,000 ounces produced in the quarter, volumes mined in line around 4,500 tons a day, as we indicated grade slightly below reserve grade of 3 grams versus reserve grade of 3.1. And also, as you can see, there on gold sold a slight lag to the timing issue in terms of sales versus production.

As I said in my preceding article, the investment thesis is now exclusively on the Wassa mine. Running only one producing mine is an extra risk for a long-term investment as we have experienced the recent delay in the commissioning of the paste plant.

Thus, I will not recommend GSS as a long-term investment. I believe it is important to trade short-term GSS until a time when the company can diversify.

Golden Star Resources - 1Q'21 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Golden Star Resources 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 67.37 85.63 74.24 68.79 64.99 Net Income in $ Million 0.83 7.77 -67.26 6.52 9.01 EBITDA $ Million 18.99 32.80 30.76 32.74 31.72 EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 0.07 -0.61 0.06 0.06 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 3.55 20.20 18.89 17.45 10.30 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 12.48 14.20 8.64 14.75 9.81 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -8.93 6.00 10.25 2.69 0.49 Total Cash $ Million 41.91 45.05 48.29 60.81 66.06 Total Long term Debt in $ Million (including current) 105.33 102.60 96.98 104.29 100.60 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 121.0 124.9 114.1 159.6 112.56 Production 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Production gold 50,000 50,600 48,400 40,900 40,100 *AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 1,201 1,186 1,230 1,069 1,100 Gold Price 1,477 1,626 1,813 1,579 1,669 (1)

Source: Company release. Fun Trading files. * AISC and Gold price on Wassa standalone.

(1) From Presentation

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $64.99 million in 1Q'21

The first quarter of 2021 revenue was $64.99 million, down 3.7% from the same quarter a year ago and down 5.5% sequentially. Please look at the table above for the historical data.

Source: Q1'21 Presentation

CEO Andrew Wray said in the press release:

the cost metrics were slightly above target and about where we'd expect them to be over the remaining quarters of the year.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash generated from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow from the first quarter of 2021 was a profit of $0.49 million, and trailing yearly free cash flow was $19.43 million.

The total cash for 1Q'21 was $66.06 million, and long-term debt, including current, was $100.60 million. The net debt was down to $34.54 million in 1Q'21 with a net debt/Q1 EBITDA of 0.4x

On May 31, 2021, Golden Star completed upsizing and restructuring of its senior secured credit facility into a revolving credit facility.

The capacity of the Facility has been extended to $90 million, representing a $20 million increase. With $60 million of the Facility currently drawn, Golden Star has $30 million of available liquidity from the upsized Facility.

Source: Presentation

At The Market Equity Program ($50 million)

2,628,719 shares of common stock had been sold under the Sales Agreement as of March 31, 2021, generating net proceeds of $8.6 million.

From April 1 to May 5, 2021, a further 558,910 shares were sold, generating net proceeds of $1.8 million.

3 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Total production in 1Q'21 was 40,100 Au Oz, with 38,900 Au Oz sold. The production for the first quarter is the production from Wassa mine exclusively. Mining rates of 4,499 tonnes per day were in line with guidance, and the 3.0 grams per tonne grade was in line with the reserve grade.

AISC was $1,100 per oz for the first quarter compared to $1,201 per ounce in 2020.

4 - Full-year 2021 guidance revised lower on May 31, 2021

The 2021 guidance has been revised lower after a delay in the commissioning of the paste plant, which will impact 21% of the company's planned ore tonnes for 2021. Below is an overview of the paste backfill system.

Source: Presentation

The company said on May 31, 2021, the following:

"This impact has been worsened by the lower than planned development meters, as reported in the Q1 update, primarily due to operator availability caused by COVID-19 related issues.

The resolution of both issues is on track for completion in 2021. However, resequencing the mine plan for this year means that the volume of ore available will be lower than initially planned at a slightly lower grade due to the loss of the higher-grade secondary stopes.

Production guidance is now reduced to 145-155K Au Oz , and the all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") is now increased to $1,150-1,250 per ounce .

The capital expenditure guidance range is unchanged at $45-50 million.

The $14 million exploration budget for the year is in line with the previous guidance, albeit with an increase in the allocation of spend to the up-dip and down-dip, in-mine drilling targets that have delivered positive results so far this year."

However, Golden Star Resources said the impact would be contained to 2021, and the longer-term growth potential of the Wassa mine is unchanged.

Commentary and Technical Analysis

I have witnessed a few setbacks over the years with Golden Star, which push me to be extra careful.

The commissioning delay at Wassa, followed by a lower production 2021 guidance, was difficult to swallow.

But, immediately ensuing this first setback, the company announced another new amending agreement related to the sale of Golden Star's 90% interest in the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine with Future Global Resources Ltd and its major shareholder, Blue International Holdings Ltd.

These successive issues are quite concerning, and despite a relatively attractive stock price now, I am still not willing to recommend a long-term investment. However, if GSS continues to weaken, it could be considered a trading opportunity.

Technical analysis

GSS forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $3.35 and support at $2.75.

The stock price is highly correlated to the gold price, and the recent weakness coupled with lower guidance negatively affects the stock price.

The trading strategy that I suggest is to sell for profits above $3.35 and buy/accumulate between $2.90 to $2.75. RSI at 31 is now approaching an oversold level, and it suggests that lower support will be found soon.

However, there are plenty of deals in the gold miner segment right now, and I do not see much interest in trading or investing in GSS at the moment.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

This writing is for informational purposes only.