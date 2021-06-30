TERADAT SANTIVIVUT/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite currently being under the regulatory spotlight, Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) represents a compelling investment opportunity for new investors, with an attractive entry price, margin of safety and market-beating return potential.

On June 9, Securities and Exchange Chairman Gary Gensler announced that the SEC was pursuing a holistic review of market structures in order to ensure that markets were "as efficient as possible". One of the specific issues mentioned as in scope for this review was the practice of payment for order flow, wherein a market maker, in essence, compensates brokerage firms for routing their order traffic through the market maker's systems. On its face, this practice has the potential to introduce conflicts of interest, as brokerage firms are incentivized to route orders through the market maker offering the highest compensation, which may not be the market maker best serving the interests of the users initiating said orders.

Unsurprisingly, in the wake of Chairman Gensler's announcement, Virtu Financial's stock price declined substantially on the anticipation that additional payment for order flow (PFOF) regulations would dampen Virtu's revenue and earnings moving forward. Specifically, Virtu's stock price went from a closing price of $31.46 on June 8 to $29.04 on June 9, and has further declined into the mid-$27s in recent days.

Source: Google Finance

I believe that this reaction is overblown, and has created a price dislocation that new investors in Virtu Financial can take advantage of to capture outsized returns in the coming years.

Enduring Tailwinds in the Wake of COVID-19

As many authors in previous articles have stated, Virtu Financial has historically attained the best financial results during periods of high volatility, and the extreme market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic was no exception. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Virtu's earnings results:

CY 2018: $1.02B revenue, $1.96 earnings/share

CY 2019: $0.98B revenue, $0.98 earnings/share

CY 2020: $2.27B revenue, $5.77 earnings/share

Naturally, 2020 was a record year for Virtu, far surpassing even the very positive results derived from the volatile market selloff that occurred towards the end of 2018. At current prices, the P/E multiple seems almost laughably low based on 2020 earnings - ~5x. However, the market seems to be pricing in a return to normalization in earnings during the coming years, which explains the continued hesitancy to buy VIRT shares at higher prices.

I believe that Virtu's earnings will remain at an elevated level, albeit not quite at the same level as the results attained in CY 2020, for the following reasons:

Transactional volume on the market has not declined to the previous equilibrium, despite the fact that COVID is arguably now in the rear view. As can be seen on the chart below drawn from the Nasdaq Exchange, month-over-month option contract volumes have increased substantially compared to 2020 while the volume of equity share transactions has only slightly declined. This is despite the fact that the VIX has more or less normalized to levels seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monthly Volumes

Source: Google Finance

The regulatory risk is exaggerated, as this is not the first time payment for order flow has come under scrutiny by regulators. Indeed, after some controversy surrounding the practice in the 1990s, the SEC decided against outlawing the practice as it was found to increase competition and instead decided to mandate that brokers disclose financial arrangements with market makers to increase transparency. One could argue that with the influx of retail investors into the market relying upon $0 commission transactions, a pricing structure that is only enabled through payment for order flow, the SEC would encounter greater pushback than ever before if this practice were to be limited further or outlawed. Virtu Financial has continually invested in accretive acquisitions, typically for software solutions enhancing execution services, aimed at reducing the lumpiness of the company's earnings. The current trading environment has led to these investments paying handsome dividends that are likely to continue. Per CEO Douglas Cifu on the Q1 2021 earnings call, execution services yielded $153 million in adjusted net trading income for the quarter, driven by a 26% CAGR realized through the acquisition of ITG (Investment Technology Group) in March 2019. Earnings are showing no sign of slowing down, with Q1 2021 yielding $728 million in revenue and $2.04 in earnings/share. For reference, this is only a single penny less in earnings/share when compared to Q1 2020.

Valuation

As previously outlined, historical earnings for Virtu Financial have been lumpy, unpredictable and directly related to market volatility. For this reason, the P/E multiple has historically been somewhat low compared to the market at large, as future earnings could not be easily extrapolated and therefore the investment entailed substantial risk. Even so, the normalized P/E ratio since IPO stands at 15.75x, which implies substantial price appreciation if the thesis of continued earnings growth comes to fruition.

Source: FAST Graphs

Assuming current analyst estimates of normalization to annual earnings of ~$3.00 per share and normalization to a P/E ratio of 15x, a new investor initiating a position in VIRT can expect an annual ROR including dividends of 22.63%. This easily makes VIRT a STRONG BUY at current prices.

Source: FAST Graphs

As a value investor, the greatest drawback is currently the lack of dividend growth, as VIRT has never raised its dividend from $0.24/share quarterly. With that said, the dividend has also never been cut, and as earnings continue to increase it is always a possibility that dividend growth may begin to come into play. This would only serve to further enhance the investment ROR.

Risks

An investment in Virtu Financial is not without risk, and the most prominent risks to the investment thesis outlined here are the same ones driving the current price depreciation:

We cannot be certain that the market has entered a "new paradigm" of higher transaction volumes resulting from the influx of retail investors, and the coming quarters and years may indeed show a steady degradation of transaction volumes and volatility.

The SEC may very well conclude that the practice of payment for order flow needs to be outlawed, in which case a significant revenue stream for Virtu Financial would be constrained. Additionally, this would all but ensure a tapering of transaction volumes as the business model of $0 commission transactions offered by brokerages would quickly become unsustainable.

With that said, I would argue that these risks are currently priced in and that VIRT possesses enough of a margin of safety that significant losses for a new investor would be very unlikely.

Conclusion

The recent pullback in Virtu Financial's market price provides an excellent entry point for new investors, as the current price assumes that the perceived regulatory risks come to fruition. If the SEC effort proves to be mostly thunder and no lightning, Virtu Financial has the opportunity to continue to reap the rewards of a market that is more active than ever, which ultimately will lead to handsome rewards for shareholders.