Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Volkswagen’s stock price increased after the company's revenue started to pick up in the second half of last year. However, the valuation is expensive, at least if seen historically. And we think that Volkswagen may face challenges to maintain its top-line growth in the foreseeable future. Potential headwinds to the top-line growth include decreased appetite in several markets, structural changes that resulted in weak car sales in China, and intense competition in the Chinese EV market.

Founded in 1937, Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAF) is a German multinational car manufacturer, which owns several prominent brands such as VW, Audi, ŠKODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche Automotive (passenger cars), Scania, and MAN (commercial vehicles).

We believe that Volkswagen’s stock price surge…

Volkswagen Group’s stock price had shown extraordinary performance since hitting its bottom in March last year. Since then, the stock has increased by 206%, while at one point in March this year, the stock price stood at US$421/share, which implies an increase of 290% in just a year.

Sources: Vektor Research, Yahoo Finance

...was fueled by the company’s stronger revenue starting from the second half of last year

What caused the stock price surge? After the company's revenue started to pick up in the second half of last year, showing signs of recovery, the stock price increased. Thus, we believe that the stronger revenue has fueled a surge in stock price. Figure 2 shows that Volkswagen’s revenue hit bottom in 2Q20, but the figure started creeping higher in the second half of last year, trying to catch up with the revenue in the pre-pandemic level. In total, however, Volkswagen’s revenue in 2020 still declined by -11.8% (Y/Y).

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

As a result of the price surge, Volkswagen is now trading at a 12-month TTM P/E of 12.4x, above its 3-year +2STD. The P/E band shows us that Volkswagen’s valuation is expensive, at least seen historically. As a result, we are left wondering whether Volkswagen's outlook would justify the company’s valuation. To answer that question, let us briefly discuss the company’s fundamentals.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research, Yahoo Finance

Solid Fundamentals but Not Particularly Enticing

So far, Volkswagen’s revenue has been growing at relatively solid rates. EBIT margin, too, hovered around 6%, despite the newly-passed WLTP test in 2018, a procedure that resulted in “lower vehicle sales and higher sales costs,” the company said.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

In terms of dividends, Volkswagen increased its payout ratio to 29% last year, with the company expecting to reach a payout ratio of at least 30% by 2025. Based on the dividend per share in 2020 and the current stock price, however, the dividend yields only stood at 1.7%, which in our view is relatively low.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

EPS growth looks good, too. From 2016 to 2019, Volkswagen witnessed its EPS grow by a 3-year CAGR of 37%. We believe that solid revenue growth rates, coupled with healthy EBIT margin and low leverage (which is at an acceptable range if compared with peers: Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) and BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY)), have supported the EPS growth. Thus, revenue growth, EBIT margin, and EPS growth look solid, but they are not particularly enticing to justify the company’s valuation, in our opinion.

But what is the outlook for Volkswagen? Can it justify the company’s valuation? In this case, we will discuss the outlook for Volkswagen, mainly from the industry side.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

Decreased Appetite

Looking at Figure 10, we can conclude that the European/other markets, the Asia-Pacific market, and the North American market drove Volkswagen’s revenue growth. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific and the North American markets have increased their contributions to the revenue throughout the years.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

Despite being the sources for growth, do the European and the North American markets still have ample room for growth in the future? We believe they do, but perhaps not as large as they did previously. For example, Figure 12 tells us that the EU passenger car registration growth has been waning since hitting its peak in 2015. Worse, U.S. passenger car sales have been down for years.

Sources: ACEA, Statista, Vektor Research

Besides macroeconomic factors, the vehicle density per population also plays a part in the growth deceleration, in our view. For instance, Figure 13 suggests that more than 80% of the people in the U.S. own a vehicle, while Germany, UK, and France, European countries, see their numbers close to 60%— assuming one car per person. On the other hand, less than 20% of people in China own a vehicle.

Sources: McKinsey & Company, Statista, Vektor Research

This data alone may indicate that the Chinese market has more room for growth than the markets mentioned earlier. Fortunately, Volkswagen has a strong presence in the Chinese market, with a 19.3% market share. The company said, “China, the world’s largest single market and the main growth driver of the Asia-Pacific region for many years…” In addition, China contributed more than 40% of Volkswagen’s total worldwide deliveries—including deliveries by joint ventures. Volkswagen also said in the Annual Report 2020 that:

“In order to leverage the considerable opportunities offered by this market also with regard to e-mobility – and to defend our strong market position in China over the long term, we are continuously expanding our product range to include models that have been specially developed for this market.”

From the statement, we can conclude that Volkswagen has the intention to expand its presence in the Chinese market—both in the passenger car and the EV markets in the hope that there will be “considerable opportunities.” However, we think that there are more headwinds than tailwinds in this market. And there are two reasons to support our initial claim.

1. Structural Changes

Figure 14 shows the resilience of passenger car sales growth in China for years.

Sources: CNBC, Statista, The World Bank, Vektor Research

But that was not always the case—at least in the last four years. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers ("CAAM"), the industry growth slowed down in 2018 because of the trade war and the impact from the macroeconomic and consumer confidence sides.

But we think that the causes mentioned above only have a temporary impact. Oliver Wyman, a consultancy, said—through its report called Why China’s Passenger Car Sales Stalled—that “structural changes” and “negatives of car ownership” have been responsible for the weak car sales.

In general, the consultancy said that the expansion of public transportation and the increasing popularity of ride-hailing services and used cars lead to the so-called structural changes, which resulted in weak car sales. In addition, road congestions and high air pollution and emissions also provided few incentives for new car buyers. If this is indeed the case, we think that the impact may be long-term rather than short-term to the industry.

2. Intense Competition

EV is becoming more popular in China. The government’s subsidies, introduced in 2010, appear to fuel the growing popularity. The sales of EVs appear to depend on assistance from the government. After the government cut the support in June 2019, for example, the sales of new energy vehicles ("NEVs"), which include battery electric vehicles ("BEVs") and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles ("PHEVs"), dropped by 4.7% (Y/Y) and 15.8% (Y/Y) in July and August, respectively, CAAM data suggest.

On the bright side, despite lower subsidies, as of November 2020, NEV sales reached 1.1 million units, up by 3.9% (Y/Y). In November alone, the figure grew by a staggering 105% (Y/Y). EV-volumes, a media, indicates that China remained the biggest EV market globally, contributing around 41% of total global plug-in vehicle sales in 2020.

Sources: EV Volumes, Vektor Research

The Chinese government decided to extend the EV subsidies from 2020 to 2022 and reduce the subsidies by 20% this year and by 30% next year, as cited in Fastmarkets. We do think that the lower government subsidies could impact EV sales in China, but data convinced us that the dependency on subsidies might not as high as the one couple of years ago, as suggested by the surge in EV sales last year.

But what about the competition? Despite having such a strong presence in the passenger car market, Volkswagen has only 3-4% of market share in the Chinese EV market. Nevertheless, the company expects the figure to reach double digits this year, said Stephan Wöllenstein, the CEO of Volkswagen Group China—cited in Daily Sabah.

Sources: EV Volumes, Vektor Research

According to Reuters, Volkswagen said in 2020 that it plans to invest a whooping €15 billion in the electric mobility until 2024. Furthermore, the two plants of Modular Electric Drive Matrix ("MEB"), a technology platform designed explicitly for EVs in Foshan and Anting, have started their production by adding a production capacity of 600 thousand units.

This year, Volkswagen launched its first-locally built EVs, namely VW ID.4X, produced by the joint venture with SAIC Motor, a Chinese state-owned automotive manufacturer. The EV price ranges from 199,900 to 272,900 yuan, suggests electrive.com, a media. Bloomberg said that the ID.4 Crozz, a variant built by Volkswagen and FAW Group Co., was priced at 199,900 yuan after subsidies. These options are much cheaper than Tesla’s Model Y, priced at 339,900 yuan with no support eligible for the EV.

Nevertheless, InsideEVs notes that in April, the ID.4X and ID.4 Crozz registered 922 units and 722 units of sales, respectively, equivalent to a combined 0.9% of market share. Despite Volkswagen’s significant investment, we understand that the competition is quite challenging. Barron’s said that unlike in the U.S., in China, EV players have been investing in the expansion for years, citing Xiaomi and Didi Chuxing as players who recently jumped into the industry—with Xiaomi investing US$10 billion over the next 10 years.

All in all, we are saying that Volkswagen may face more headwinds than tailwinds in the Chinese market. The structural changes and the intense competition from domestic and international players in the EV market could limit Volkswagen’s movements. We are not implying that the growth opportunities in the European market, the North American market, and the Asia-Pacific market will be next to none. However, we think Volkswagen will face challenges to maintain its top-line growth in the future.

Our Thoughts

The stock is expensive, with a P/E above its 3-year +2STD. If, for example, this year’s EPS returns to EPS in 2019 at €27/share, a P/E of 7.2x—3-year mean—will translate to a share price of $232/share. The more optimistic view will see the share price at $298/share (P/E of 9.3x at 3-year +1STD). Hence, we reiterate our position that we are not yet convinced to justify the company’s valuation.

Bottom line, we believe that the positive sentiment stemming from the company's stronger revenue in the second half of last year has fueled the stock price surge. But the company is now facing challenges. For example, short term, the global chips shortage, which hampers vehicle production, causes a headache for carmakers this year. In addition, long-term, possible headwinds for growth such as decreased appetite in several markets, structural changes that resulted in weak car sales in China, and intense competition in the Chinese EV industry could play. Still, we think it is worthwhile to look at how Volkswagen will maintain its top-line growth and expand its margins further despite the challenges.