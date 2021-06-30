4 Beverage Stocks For Your Radar

Daxus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

By Valuentum Analysts

Dividend growth may never go out of style. For one, there are tremendous compounding benefits to investing in dividend growers over the long haul, "3 Substantial Benefits of Dividend Growth Investing." A focus on traditional cash-based sources of intrinsic value and dividend health is, therefore, essential to avoid tragic dividend cuts in your portfolio.

Net cash on the balance sheet and future expected free cash flows are key components of intrinsic value, but they also can be helpful in assessing the long-term dividend health and growth prospects of a stock. For example, a company with a net cash position and strong future expected free cash flows in excess of dividends paid is in much better position to grow the dividend than a company with a large net debt position and that is barely meeting dividend obligations.

The consumer staples space and beverage companies, more specifically, offer investors a nice selection of dividend growth stocks, including Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Coca-Cola (KO), and PepsiCo (PEP), but the group also includes one of the best-performing stocks during the past two decades in Monster Beverage (MNST). Let's have a look through this list of non-alcoholic beverage giants--in no particular order--to consider how to play the ongoing strength in beverage stocks.

#1: Keurig Dr Pepper - Fair Value Estimate: $34 Per Share; Dividend Cushion Ratio: 1.0

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow model covering Keurig Dr Pepper. Image Source: Valuentum

Keurig Dr Pepper is a leading coffee and beverage company in the US. The firm's expansive brand portfolio includes Dr Pepper, Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Canada Dry, Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's, Clamato, 7UP, Squirt, Crush, A&W, and Schweppes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

The 2018 merger between Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group transformed the company. Keurig Dr Pepper continues to follow through with its deleveraging promises, which we appreciate, a strategy that is supported by its stellar free cash flow generating abilities. By 2021, Keurig Dr Pepper aims to realize $600 million in synergies, and the firm is on track to hit its target. Expected improvements in its cost structure should enhance its ability to generate free cash flows going forward. At the end of 2020, Keurig Dr Pepper had an investment-grade credit rating (Baa2/BBB) though its credit outlook was on negative watch at Moody's at the end of this period.

The merger with Keurig resulted in shareholders receiving a $103.75 per share special cash dividend, and the to-be-formed company expects to pay an annual dividend of $0.60 per share moving forward. Leverage of the new entity is worth monitoring as it is targeting for its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to be at or below 3.0x by the end of 2021. The company is one of a kind with scale in both hot and cold beverages, but execution risk remains moving forward. Extracting synergies will be key in achieving its deleveraging target, and the company's financial leverage is reason for pause for the time being. Keurig Dr Pepper resumed dividend increases in 2021.

The company's largest brand, Dr Pepper, is the #2 flavored CSD in the US, and the firm's Snapple brand is a leading ready-to-drink tea. More than 80% of volume is generated by brands that hold either the #1 or #2 position in their category. JAB and its partners, the former owners of Keurig Green Mountain, own ~66% of Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is committed to maintaining its investment-grade credit rating as it targets a net debt to adjusted EBTIDA ratio at or below 3.0x by the end of 2021. By 2021, the firm also aims to realize $600 million in annualized synergies.

Keurig Dr Pepper has exposure to high growth markets such as ready-to-drink coffee and tea, which will be enhanced by innovation and brand consolidation. Point-of-sale reach will be materially enhanced as a result of increased scale, which will bring an unrivaled nationwide distribution network. Keurig Dr Pepper is contending with headwinds arising from higher logistics, inputs, and operating expenses which it seeks to offset via synergies, productivity gains, and strong organic sales growth. Deleveraging activities remain a priority.

The company's shares are currently trading at ~$35 each at the time of this writing, and we could see them rise to more than $40 on a continued strong market backdrop. Its shares may be most attractive to the value investor, among those highlighted in this article. Keurig Dr Pepper's Dividend Cushion ratio stands at parity (1) at the time of this writing, but we're still expecting solid dividend growth from the firm for the foreseeable future. Shares yield ~2.15% at the time of this writing.

Image Shown: The top end of our fair value estimate range for Keurig Dr Pepper is $41 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

#2: Coca-Cola - Fair Value Estimate: $41 Per Share; Dividend Cushion Ratio: 0.7

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models covering Coca-Cola. Image Source: Valuentum

Coca-Cola is the world's largest beverage company. The firm owns and markets four of the world's top five nonalcoholic sparkling beverage brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite. Coca-Cola is getting ready to launch hard seltzer products under the Topo Chico brand in the US. Coca-Cola was founded in 1886 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. It boasts a number of competitive advantages: its brands, financial strength, distribution system, and global reach. Coca-Cola decided to directly enter the domestic energy drink market by launching its Coca-Cola Energy offering nationwide in 2020.

We are big fans of Coca-Cola's business model and ability to generate significant free cash flows. The firm "refranchised" its bottling operations in the US and we like the strategic pivot. Additionally, Coca-Cola has been steadily divesting its international bottling operations over the years. It plans to list its Coca-Cola Beverages Africa business as an independent bottler via an IPO as part of its broader bottler refranchising pivot over the past few years. These efforts along with various other initiatives support Coca-Cola's margin expansion outlook, in our view.

The steady demand for Coca-Cola's products and nearly incomparable brand recognition allow it to generate strong and consistent free cash flows, which have allowed it to increase its dividend for 55+ consecutive years. Coca-Cola's dividend policy calls for the firm to pay out ~75% of its free cash flows as dividends. The beverage giant consolidated its vast brand portfolio and refranchised large chunks of its bottler business over the past few years, strategies that management aims to continue pursuing going forward. Coca-Cola also aims to grow its coffee and energy drink business. We are expecting continued dividend increases for the foreseeable future.

That said, the single biggest risk to Coca-Cola's dividend program over the long run is its large net debt load. Coca-Cola has a solid handle on that burden for now given that the beverage giant is a tremendous generator of free cash flow. Historically, Coca-Cola has been highly acquisitive and potential M&A activity needs to be monitored alongside its balance sheet. Additionally, Coca-Cola's share repurchase program competes for capital against its dividend program. Coca-Cola remains committed to rewarding income-seeking shareholders and we doubt that will change anytime soon

Shares of Coca-Cola are trading at ~$54 each at the time of this writing. Based on the fair value estimate range analysis below, that means they are not cheap. It should come as no surprise to investors as Coca-Cola has been a favorite of dividend growth investors for decades. Many disciples of Warren Buffett also have large stakes. Though the risk to the downside may be slightly more elevated for Coca-Cola than other stocks, we still think the company will battle through and be a solid total return performer in the coming decades. For more information on how we derive fair value estimates and fair value ranges, please consider reading the book Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Shares of Coca-Cola yield ~3.1% at the time of this writing.

Image Shown: The high end of our fair value estimate for Coca-Cola is $50 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

#3: PepsiCo - Fair Value Estimate: $135 Per Share; Dividend Cushion Ratio: 0.7

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models covering PepsiCo. Image Source: Valuentum

It's hard following Coca-Cola in this line-up, but PepsiCo is no slouch. The company is a global food/beverage giant with a plethora of respected brands. Its portfolio includes the namesake Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Quaker oatmeal, and Cap'n Crunch, among others. PepsiCo generates a little over half of its revenues from snacks and little under half of its revenues from beverages. Most of its revenues are generated in developed markets, though PepsiCo has a long growth runway in emerging and developing markets. North America accounts for ~60% of its sales, for example. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in New York.

We're huge fans of Pepsi's brand portfolio, but competition remains fierce. Coca-Cola is its primary beverage competitor, while food and beverage rivals include Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Kellogg (K), General Mills (GIS), and Mondelēz (MDLZ). PepsiCo has a scale advantage in North America, however, and has ~23 global brands that each brings in $1 billion in sales annually. Still, PepsiCo aims to generate long-term organic revenue growth of 4%-6% annually, aided by its marketing initiatives, and we think that is achievable. Investments in automation and the digitization of its supply chain and selling operations are expected to help expand the company's core operating margin over the coming years.

It is hard not to like the reliability of Pepsi's business model, and such stability drives its impressively consistent free cash flow generating ability. PepsiCo is a Dividend Aristocrat that has increased its dividend for 45+ consecutive years, and we are expecting the streak to continue, though at a slower pace than in the recent past. The company expects that both the global beverage and global snack markets will grow by mid-single-digits annually in the medium-term, and the company's international growth runway is immense. PepsiCo is digitizing its supply chain and investing in automation to boost its operational efficiency and improve its cost structure.

Pepsi's fundamental strength is hard to poke holes in, and the firm's prowess in North America is augmented by its exposure to potentially higher-growth emerging markets, though higher volatility in the latter is not uncommon. The company's large net debt load weighs negatively on its Dividend Cushion ratio, which stands at 0.7 at last update, though Pepsi's ability to generate sizable free cash flows in almost any operating environment continues to impress. PepsiCo historically has spent considerable sums buying back its stock which competes for capital against its dividend obligations.

All things considered, investors can expect PepsiCo to continue returning copious amounts of cash to shareholders. Shares of the company are trading at ~$147 each, and the top end of our fair value estimate range is north of $160. Though Pepsi's shares are trading above our point fair value estimate of $135, they may still be worth a look on the basis of the high end of the fair value estimate range. The company also boasts a very nice ~2.9% dividend yield.

Image Shown: The high end of our fair value estimate for PepsiCo is $162 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

#4: Monster Beverage - Fair Value Estimate: $80 Per Share; Dividend Cushion Ratio: NA

Image Shown: An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models covering Monster Beverage. Image Source: Valuentum

Monster Beverage is a leading marketer/distributor of energy drinks. The company makes Monster Energy brand energy drinks, Java Monster brand coffee+energy drinks, and other beverages. Its products are sold in 110+ countries on 6 continents. It was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in California.

Coca-Cola holds a ~17% stake in the firm, and Monster will benefit from access to Coca-Cola's bottlers and international distribution network, which it is in the process of implementing into its operations. Monster put up record sales and profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we love the firm's balance sheet strength. Monster has a very nice cash position and no debt on its balance sheet. Such financial flexibility bodes well for a firm working to innovate and expand.

Boy is Monster one of the best innovators. First breaking onto the scene with its "green" energy drink years ago, the company has been able to create new and better-tasting offerings with its same energy blend. Very few companies in the beverage arena have been as successful as Monster, and its unique taste won't be easily replicated by others. Brand recognition is phenomenal and will only strengthen as millennials age and new generations are introduced to energy drinks.

That said, Monster Beverage faces heightened risk regarding product safety, given legal complaints alleging that the firm's beverages may not be safe. It continues to contest such claims, however. The firm also faces headwinds related to proposed taxes on sugary drinks, which may be gaining steam across the US. We don't think people will stop drinking sugary drinks anytime soon, however. The U.S. experimented with Prohibition with alcohol almost 100 years ago, and taking people's freedoms away just doesn't jive with the American spirit.

There are some long-term risks to the Monster Beverage story, in any case. The company continues to experience competition from new entrants in the energy drink and energy shot categories. Distribution and import costs (aluminum cans) have impacted margins recently. The firm's products compete with Red Bull, Rockstar, No Fear, and Amp, while its Java Monster line competes with a number of Starbucks' products. Product innovation, as in its Ultra line extension, will remain key, but we continue to be impressed with Monster's ability to deliver time and time again.

Shares of Monster are currently trading at ~91 each, and in a strong market backdrop, we could see them fetching as high as $100 per share on the basis of our fair value estimate range. Monster is the only one on this list that doesn't pay a dividend, but its total returns during the past two decades speak for themselves. We like Monster a lot and point to it as our favorite capital appreciation idea consideration within the beverage arena.

Image Shown: The top end of our fair value estimate for Monster Beverage is $100 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

Consumer staples equities tend to be recession-resistant, and the line-up of beverage names in this article has delivered through thick and thin. Our favorite beverage valuation play is Keurig Dr Pepper, which is trading at the biggest discount to the high end of its fair value estimate range. Perhaps the best dividend growth ideas may be Coca-Cola and PepsiCo on the basis of their long-term dividend track record, though we note that Keurig Dr Pepper has the best Dividend Cushion ratio. Hands down, our favorite consideration for long-term capital appreciation is Monster Beverage. We think investors have a nice grouping of considerations on this list. Happy investing!