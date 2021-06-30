izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis:

The airline industry comes close to the top of the list of industries negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay at home orders, national and international travel bans, and a significant increase in telecom business conduction devastated airlines across the globe. Airline fleets were borderline grounded, yet airliners still maintained steep hub and fleet lease obligations, payroll, and existing debt obligations to satisfy with operations at a standstill. As expected, revenues and share prices collapsed as operational burdens broadened the horizon.

However, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) appears to be a great value play moving forward and is undervalued assuming normal market conditions. Delta is still down roughly 25% from pre-pandemic levels, yet market conditions and operations are normalizing. Delta's domestic leisure travel is significantly increasing, the company is forecasting a pre-tax profit in the second half of FY21, and Delta also produced positive free cash flow in 1Q21 with operations still significantly hindered. Delta's 1Q21 and 1H21 operational results/forecasts demonstrate that the incremental increases in operations are driving Delta's bottom line up quite significantly. While Delta still faces stiff headwinds, it is poised to produce solid growth based on current and forecasted operational results in unison with the recovering market.

Covid-19 Pandemic Recovery:

Covid-19 plagued the entire World with economic turmoil for over a year. Approaching the end 1H21, companies are just now starting to get a taste of normalcy, with stay-at-home orders/restrictions coming to an end, travel bans being lifted, and large-scale vaccination. According to USA Today there are only eight states that have yet to fully lift Covid-19 restrictions. The eight states that still have restrictions are reportedly going to be lifting restrictions within the near future. Internationally there are still some headwinds in terms of restrictions with the new Covid-19 Delta variant reportedly being the leading cause in new cases across the Globe. Domestic travel for U.S. citizens is pretty much open with exceptions for high-risk areas that have bans/requirements for travel. Foreign travel into the U.S. is still limited, as well as limitations pertaining to U.S. residents looking to fly out of the country. However, national, and international travel is still making progress in terms of restrictions/bans.

As Worldwide vaccinations continue to roll out, Covid-19 restrictions will holistically continue to fade. According to Fortune, roughly 21% of the World has received at least one Covid-19 vaccination. While that figure may not seem impressive, countries with higher flight volumes have higher vaccination rates, aside from Russia. Most European countries, China, Mongolia, Canada, and the U.S. all have vaccination rates of 45% or greater. The data also shows that for the week through June 15th roughly 1.62 billion people had received at least one vaccine, up 687.6 million from the previous weeks figure of 932.4 million. According to Our World in Data there are at least 30 million vaccinations being administered daily around the globe. While the figures and demographics of this data will continually change, at 30 million vaccinations per day-which is a modest estimate-everyone in the World could theoretically receive at least one dose of the vaccine in under seven months. There is still much to be done before Covid-19 is a thing of the past, however, the path is clear and progressing.

Delta's Road to Recovery:

Delta Air Lines has proven to be a strong airline and investment but does have some recovering to do. The pandemic hindered the airline's operations significantly, leaving it with little ability to generate revenue while increasing its debt load. However, Delta's road to recovery will likely be shorter than anticipated.

The first and biggest step of Delta's recovery is out of its hands, as the World needs to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressed above, the recovery is already happening and making great progress. To start, the majority of the World's largest hubs are in countries with the highest vaccination rates. Delta's largest hubs range across the U.S., with its largest international hubs located in Paris, London, and Amsterdam. All of Delta's hubs are in high vaccination areas, pointing to how Delta has increased its domestic leisure travel demand by over 100% in the month of June alone. This will enable Delta to operations to normalize before global vaccination is achieved. Beyond that, roughly 21% of the World's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine with a minimum of 30 million more being administered every day, meaning global vaccination can easily be achieved before 2H22.

This has enabled Delta to adjust guidance reflecting a 20% reduction in pre-tax losses for the quarter ending in June. Initial forecasts were looking at as much as $1.5 billion in pre-tax losses, with new guidance looking at a max loss of now $1.2 billion. The month of June itself is expected to generate pre-tax profit. These figures are particularly optimistic because Delta's forecasts still reflect total adjusted revenue to be down 50% - 52% for the quarter ending in June, yet the company is forecasting a profitable month. I am going to list some figures below to demonstrate how optimistic things are looking for Delta financially moving forward.

FY20 pre-tax loss of ($8,996) billion.

FY20 revenue down 64% from FY19.

1H21 pre-tax loss of ($2.5) - ($2.7) billion.

1H21 revenue down 52% - 54%.

Operations are becoming profitable; pre-tax profit expected in 2H21.

A 10% - 12% increase in revenue has already mitigated pre-tax losses by 70%, not including the potential for profit in 2H21.

Delta can produce pre-tax profits with only 50% of its revenue stream.

These figures also include a significant rise in debt obligations.

Another large component to Delta's significant reduction in revenue came in the form of not selling middle seat tickets on flights. This safety practice instantly stripped Delta of over a third of its total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) while simultaneously increasing expenses. Luckily, the company announced that starting May 1, 2021, it would begin booking middle seat tickets again. This news marked a massive step in the right direction for Delta's operational success.

The benefits of ending the middle seat prohibition can already be seen in the company's free cash flow and guidance, as Delta posted 1Q21 free cash flow of $710 million and is forecasting a 2H21 pre-tax profit. That is an increase of $871 million in free cash flow on a year-over-year basis with limited travel demand as well as still not selling middle row seating. Delta's TRASM is going to realize a significant benefit moving through 2Q21 and the rest of the year with middle row seating now available to consumers. Delta's TRASM dropped 30% from FY19's 16.97 cents to 11.87 cents in FY20. These figures coincide with the loss of 1/3 of Delta's available seats for sale. It's safe to assume Delta's TRASM will increase roughly 30% - 40% as it begins reporting figures with middle row seat sales. This should also add an additional 25% - 33% to Delta's total revenue figures, which would allow Delta to report total revenue declines of less than 30%. In short, Delta produced positive 1Q21 figures with reduced demand and no middle row seat sales. This paints a positive outlook for Delta when considering demand is increasing significantly with available middle row seating.

Delta's biggest hurdle will be dealing with the large amounts of debt the company had to take on because of the pandemic to avoid liquidity issues. Delta's FY19 non-current liabilities came in at $28,970 million. Delta's FY20 non-current liabilities came in at $54,535, nearly doubling its long-term debt obligations in a matter of a year. Delta can generate over $3 billion in free cash flow in a healthy market and will need to be allocating a healthy amount of capital to paying down debt in the years to come. Delta will likely have to sacrifice dividend growth and investment activities to achieve reasonable debt levels as quickly as possible.

(Image Source: DAL. 12.31.20. 10K. Pg. 45.)

In all, Delta still has some hurdles to overcome on its way to recovery from the pandemic. Operationally, Delta is proving be fine in terms of stabilizing revenue and growing its bottom line. The effects of the pandemic are coming to an end and the market is normalizing. Delta will have to work to bring down its elevated debt levels, however, I do not believe temporary setbacks will result in a deterioration of long-term shareholder value.

Delta Air Lines Valuation:

Delta was seemingly undervalued in the pre-pandemic market. Delta's FY19 free cash flow per share came in at $5.34. A price to free cash flow multiple of 15 would have had Delta fairly valued at over $75 per share, yet it was trading at high points just north of $60 per share. Furthermore, Delta's debt levels were very reasonable in FY19, with a long-term debt to total asset ratio of 0.22. Delta's FY19 EPS came in at $7.30, which would have also painted a fair value of $73 per share with P/E ratio of 10.

Delta's FY20 results obviously appear grim. Free cash flow per share came in at ($8.95), long-term debt to total asset at 0.46, and EPS at ($19.49). However, these are the result of a mass loss of business, increased expenses, and more debt obligations. That being said, it is safe to assume a normalizing market will produce operational results similar to previous years. I am going to provide a valuation for Delta based on free cash flow and earnings with a 20% discount from FY19 to account for increased debt load, rising fuel prices, and consumer uncertainty. It's also worth noting that Delta's FY20 free cash flow was particularly depleted in relation to its $9.2 billion in investing outflows, primarily related to acquiring more shares of LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAQ).

As mentioned above, Delta's free cash flow per share for FY19 came in at $5.34. With Delta producing a free cash flow per share of $4.00, it would be fairly valued at $60 per share with a P/FCF multiple of 15. I'm using a P/FCF multiple of 15 in this valuation because the mean P/FCF multiple between FY17-FY19 for Delta comes to 21.64. This estimate seems on the modest side as I'm using a free cash flow figure more than 20% below FY19's as well as a much lower multiple. Still, we get a fair value of $60 per share, representing roughly 39% upside from current prices.

Delta's EPS for FY19 came in at $7.30. Assuming Delta can produce $5.84 in earnings in a stable market, it would have a fair value of $58.40 per share with a P/E ratio of 10. Again, I am using a P/E ratio of 10 because that is its mean P/E ratio between FY17-FY19. This valuation is also relatively modest and offers roughly 35% upside from current levels.

I believe the financial results used in the valuation above can easily be achieved by the end of FY22. Considering the data regarding Covid-19, the operational ramifications the pandemic has had on Delta could completely dissipate by the end of FY21. Furthermore, the valuation has taken other headwinds into account, such as the increase in debt obligations, rising fuel prices, and the fact that the demand for travel may be lower than normal, even through FY22. Overall, I believe Delta's share price is a result of fear and temporary setbacks. Under stable market conditions, Delta should see its share price back to levels around $60 per share by the end of FY22.

Note: All financial data can be found on gurufocus.com if not already cited.

Conclusion:

Overall, I am bullish on Delta Air Lines. The airline has a strong brand and a track record of successful operational results and expansion. I anticipate that the airline sector will experience a normalized market soon with the Covid-19 pandemic coming to an end. The World has already made great strides in curtailing the virus. More and more people are getting vaccinated every day, and restrictions/bans are rolling back. With pre-pandemic market conditions, it is reasonable to expect pre-pandemic operational results from an industry-leading airline like Delta. Even with reduced operational forecasts, Delta is undervalued when considering healthy travel market conditions. Based on the analysis above I am putting a $60 FY22 price target on Delta Air Lines.