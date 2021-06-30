Shipping Spot Market Investment Activity Points To Sustained Freight Rate Performance

Viktor Ketal/iStock via Getty Images

When speaking for real estate, long leases, even with rent hikes, are both a blessing and a curse for landlords. In times of rapid rental growth, being bound to a long lease contract, below-market rent, could undermine one's returns. The same principle applies to the shipping market. While in times of low spot market prices, long charter contracts could save the day, in times of rapid increase in the demand for shipping, shipowners tend to put their vessels in the spot market, or even expand in the dry bulk market, which mostly operates under spot prices. When such actions are widespread enough to be regarded as a trend, they are often interpreted as a bullish sign of the shipping market, as they imply that strong demand and lagging supply will continue. Within this context, below you can see the companies which have taken such actions.

1. Okeanis Eco Tankers (OTCPK:OKENF)

Being listed in the Oslo stock exchange, the company recently moved two of its vessels from the time charter market to the spot market, increasing their exposure by 1.2 VLCC units. According to the company's recent press release, their "... actions will enable OET to optimize and increase its VLCC spot exposure ahead of what we believe will be an explosive tanker market recovery this winter".

2. Costamare (CMRE)

In a previous article of mine about Costamare, I wrote that the company recently agreed to a purchase of 16 dry bulk vessels. As a pure container ship company, this move made sense in the shipping market. However, it is perfectly explained under the hypothesis outlined in the introduction of this article. The company's CEO, George Zikos stated that:

We are pleased to announce the acquisition of dry bulk vessels. We have decided to invest in a liquid sector with strong fundamentals that provide enhanced return opportunities for our shareholders.

3. Safe Bulkers (SB)

The company recently announced the purchase of one, second - hand dry bulk, Panamax vessel. The official justification has to do with fleet renewal, although exploiting favorable market conditions is also the case.

4. Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

The company announced recently the acquisition of three vessels. While they were able to secure 2.5 - year time charters at good rates, for the two of the vessels, the third is trading in the spot market. In addition, today it was announced that Navios Maritime Partners agreed to purchase 5 dry bulk vessels (4 Capesize and 1 Kamsarmax), two of which are brand new, for a total price of $88 million.

5. Grinrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN)

A few months ago, the company sold three tankers for a total of $49.6 million. The proceeds would be used to repay the outstanding credit facility, while the remainder of its fleet would comprise mostly of 15 Handymax and 16 Supramax vessels. In the company's recent earnings call, CEO Martin Wayde told the following:

So what we are doing is we are just averaging up, capitalizing as much as we can on spot, while also having one eye on -- now if you are being offered $15,000, $16,000 on a Handy for three months to five months, you have kind of got to say thank you very much and fix one or two of them out at those levels and keep on averaging up as we go forward.

6. Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping recently acquired two Ultramax vessels. While the company maintains a balanced time charter / voyage ratio, it is quite possible that the newly acquired vessels will end up in the spot market, at least initially.

Your takeaway

It is widely accepted that the freight market will continue to be strong, throughout 2022, despite the temporary decrease of new dry bulk ship orders. The actions of the companies listed above confirm this view, as they suggest a continuation of the strong freight market in the foreseeable future. However, keep in mind that this is manifested in several ways, as each company has its own strategy. Some shipowners may go all - in, in the spot market, while others may opt for a more hedged approach, using spot rates and time charter contracts. The prevailing trend, though, is more than obvious. Shipowners try to benefit from the favorable movements of the voyage market which reveals their consensus regarding market prospects. This can only mean good news for freight rates and shipping company investors.