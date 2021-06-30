EzumeImages/iStock via Getty Images

JBS SA (OTCQX:JBSAY) looks to be returning to growth mode, recently announcing another acquisition, this time through its US poultry subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride (PPC), of Kerry Group's (OTCPK:KRYAY) Meats and Meals businesses in the UK and Ireland. The deal brings a leading provider of convenience food solutions in the UK/Ireland region under the PPC/JBS umbrella for an enterprise value of c. $952 million or an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.5x relative to fiscal 2021 numbers. The transaction also makes sound strategic sense and is largely in line with PPC's and JBS' expansion strategy into higher value-added categories. On balance, I view JBS' inorganic growth strategy as a positive, and assuming further growth does not undermine the strong balance sheet it has built in recent years, the capital return story (dividend and buybacks) remains compelling at current levels.

A Closer Look at the Acquisition of Kerry Group's Meats and Meals Business

Pilgrim's Pride (the US-based poultry subsidiary of JBS) has announced the acquisition of the Kerry Meats (prepared foods) and Kerry Meals (prepared meals) businesses from Kerry Consumer Foods in the UK and Ireland for an enterprise value of c. $952 million. Per company disclosures, Kerry Meats is in the business of branded and private label meats, meat snacks, and food-to-go products, while Kerry Meals is involved mainly in UK ethnic chilled and frozen ready meals. As the consideration represents c. 7% of JBS' pre-announcement market cap and c. 18% of PPC's, it is a fairly significant addition to the portfolio. With both businesses also generating c. $1 billion in revenues during fiscal 2020, it does add considerably to the existing scale of PPC.

Source: Pilgrim's Pride M&A Presentation Slides

Somewhat disappointingly, the company did not disclose fiscal 2020 EBITDA numbers but based on the EBITDA multiple relative to fiscal 2021 numbers, the implied EBITDA likely stands at c. $110 million (equivalent to c. 10% of PPC EBITDA). More importantly, Kerry's assets have a stable, low-double-digit % margin profile, which should help improve visibility into PPC numbers going forward. And with EBITDA margins also consistently at c. 10% in recent years, the acquisition should prove accretive to PPC's current c. 8% EBITDA margins. The acquisition is expected to be completed in FQ4 '21 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Increasing Exposure to Value-Added Food

In line with many of the recently announced acquisitions at the JBS level, the strategic rationale for the Kerry transaction seems sound. Per PPC management, the assets add B2C knowledge and a robust plant-based operation, but besides the usual points around potential synergies and best practice gains, I think the key is that JBS (indirectly through its subsidiary PPC) is adding exposure to more branded and value-added products. Notably, the deal brings market-share leaders such as Denny, Richmond, and Fridge Raiders under the JBS umbrellas - a major positive for the value-add food operations. In tandem, JBS's post-deal processed foods segment margins should move higher to the 15-16% EBITDA range.

Source: Pilgrim's Pride M&A Presentation Slides

In addition to the improved margin profile and lower P&L volatility (Kerry's EBITDA has been relatively stable at the c. 10% level over the past few years), the move also diversifies PPC away from the US. Post-acquisition, the UK & Europe will represent c. 35% of total sales (up from the 25+% as of end-FQ1' 21), providing a key differentiating factor for JBS in the LatAm Protein space. Finally, Kerry also provides exposure to high-growth categories and channels, including plant-based food, online, and direct-to-consumer, all of which should add to the longer-term growth runway.

Source: Pilgrim's Pride M&A Presentation Slides

Transaction Multiple Seems Reasonable; Deal Likely Accretive

Valuation-wise, the implied acquisition multiple of 8.5x EV/EBITDA may seem pricey relative to JBS and PPC, but considering the quality of the acquired businesses (recall the acquisition adds branded product exposure, improved profitability levels, and reduced P&L cyclicality), I view the terms favorably. For reference, BRF SA (BRFS), which I think is a closer comparable to the Kerry businesses (note that the vast majority of its portfolio exposure is to pure commodities like chicken and pork), has sustained a multiple in-line with the Kerry transaction. Meanwhile, Hormel Foods (HRL), which also has an outsized exposure to value-added/branded products, has sustained a higher EV/EBITDA multiple closer to the mid-teens.

Source: Pilgrim's Pride M&A Presentation Slides

By exploring synergies on the cost side, management is guiding toward the transaction turning accretive to PPC by $0.20-0.25/share in EPS in the first year, which is impressive considering this is a fully debt-funded deal. Yet, the leverage ratio also remains targeted to remain sub-3x, which signals management's underlying confidence in PPC's results and perhaps even a potential upside surprise to consensus estimates. Similarly, at the JBS level, I see no major impact on leverage considering the size of the deal, with debt levels likely to remain on track to 1.7x by year-end. Finally, having announced several acquisitions in the past years (mostly involving value-added categories) and undergone successful integrations, I see no hurdles to the integration process this time around.

Final Take

The latest acquisition of Kerry Consumer Foods' Meats and Meals businesses is the largest one this year, representing c. 7% of JBS' (pre-announcement) market cap and an estimated leverage increase of c. 0.2x. Interestingly, it is a slight departure from JBS' prior acquisitions of struggling companies at low multiples, but I do see strategic merit in the proposed transaction. Notably, the addition of the Kerry businesses not only increases subsidiary PPC's scale in further processed meats/prepared foods but also improves the company's diversification and advances its value-added strategy. Overall, JBS' inorganic growth framework is positive, and as long as the growth does not undermine the balance sheet it has built in recent years, continued dividend flow and repurchases should continue to drive a re-rating of the shares.