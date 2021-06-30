hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In my recent article on ABB (ABB) I spoke of this Swedish-rooted company and where I saw the overall valuation thesis being presented by the company and its forecasts. Industrial companies are great - in fact, 17-18% of my portfolio is specifically exposed to them. Unfortunately, the purchase multiple and valuation is key to making good returns.

In my original article, I foresaw the company trading flat based on its valuation. This has come to pass.

I'll show you why you don't necessarily are able to make market-beating returns here.

ABB - How has the company been doing?

So, I presented an original case for why this company is, fundamentally speaking, a very appealing business. That baseline case has not changed. ABB is one of the world's largest and most important manufacturers of robotics and heavy electrical equipment as well as automation. It's a global Fortune 500 company and has been for nearly 25 years. It's also nearly the largest employer of all of Switzerland.

Predictably, as we've seen a reversion and normalization of COVID-19, with positive results for most industrials, the same is true for ABB. The company reporting its 1Q21 and expectations for 2Q21 are positive, with a strong reversion on a YoY basis.

There is strong revenue growth, with three business areas reporting increases. The company has also reorganized, creating an e-mobility division for its company as part of its electrification segment. The first quarter also saw margin increases across every single business area of more than 100 bps YoY.

Based on order and revenue growth, the cratering witnessed about a year ago is in recovery.

Geographically speaking, given the company's global operations, most of the growth is coming out of some very key segments. NA and South America are essentially flat, with the exception of a 45% growth out of Mexico. Much of the growth is coming from China, which saw a 24% YoY order increase. In the EU, most countries are flat, with the exception of growth in Italy, and 114% order growth in Switzerland. So while some geographies have reversed, there's plenty of room for reversal in other nations and parts of the geographical segments.

The company holds its 4 reportable segments, Electrification, Motion, Process Automation, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. All of these reported massive increases in operational EBITA YoY. Demand for the company's products and services came in from improved demand in buildings/residential, data centers, food/beverage, e-mobility, water, basic materials & chemicals, and machine builders. In short, as some of the pent-up demand from COVID-19 unwinds, this company is seeing significant positive trends.

The company also gives us an outlook and forecast for the recovery year of 2021. Expectations are for an operational EBITA improvement of 14%, reversing the negative of 2020, with order and revenue growth above that even of 1Q21.

Every industry seems to be growing back towards normalcy, and the company expects growth from virtually all segments going into 2Q20.

The company's new E-mobility segment is also an interesting addition for the company. It's a massive growth segment since 2016, and this is also the reason why the company is building its own segment within the electrification segment. The company already has a presence in 85 countries, has sold 400,000 chargers worldwide, including 20,000 DC fast chargers. ABB is also the #1 global in EV charging in terms of revenues. The company acquired a majority stake in the company Chargedot...

...and in the company's portfolio, there is a broad range of AC and DC chargers for all EV needs, as well as digital services including analytics, remote management, billing, and so forth. The company's installed base of chargers now tops 20,000, and over 15% of segment revenue is spent on R&D for new products in services.

In short, the company performed an excellent 1Q21, in line with the reversion seen in the broader market. With a company as tied to macro as ABB is, it would be worrying to not see the trends we're seeing. Positive surprises include the excellent results out of certain geographies, but overall I wouldn't call any of the top-line results the company reported here as surprising or out of the norm.

It's simply one of the world's largest industrials reverting towards normal as the world does the same.

Let's see that valuation.

ABB - What is the valuation?

The slight difference we have is that the company's upside being better-defined, with a 40% EPS growth reversal now being expected during 2021, followed essentially by double-digit EPS growth until 2024.

There are a few issues against investing here. First off, the company is already trading at an average blended P/E of nearly 30X, which is well above any historical norm we've seen. It's a bubble-type valuation based on what an excellent sort of company it is. ABB is A- rated, has very little debt (under 30% to cap), and has strong trends and a strong history. But the first problem is that the company is already expensive. You could consider it in a way that the company is already trading to a significant premium to its 2024 valuation when calculating the P/E based on its 5-year average of 19-20X.

Returns for such an investment based on a 19-20X P/E on a 4-year basis go between 4-6% per year. It's not zero, but it's not market-beating, and with a yield of below 2%, it feels like you're really not investing in something that might give you significant profit.

The second unfortunate trend is the company's clearly defined, 10-20-year tendency of undershooting analyst estimates. Over 60-70% of the time on a 1/2-year 10% MoE-Adjusted basis, the company doesn't hit estimates, but goes more than 10% lower. This brings an element of volatility into what is otherwise a very defensive industrial. There have also been a number of scandals and issues at the company, indicating a systemic issue with some of its organizations and segments. None of these are positives, and while they may be excusable for an undervalued company as part of the risk we're taking, they're not acceptable for a company that trades 100% above what I would consider a fair valuation.

The fact is that ABB is way more volatile than it should be, given its businesses.

Its overall EPS growth over the past 20 years isn't as impressive as one might think, given all of these challenges. This may turn around now, with positive sales expectations, and if the company was about 40-50% cheaper, I would be banging the drum for it.

However, investors seem to have already included in their expectations that the company will succeed in its overall turnaround and deliver the results over the next 3-4 years. The company's historical trends don't exactly speak in favor of such a development - but even if it materialized, today's valuation wouldn't represent any real appealing sort of entry for the company.

Some analysts may disagree with this conclusion...

You may of course also disagree with my conclusion in this article, but now you know that around a year ago, analysts believed the company was worth far less than today. The mean analyst target from S&P Global here indicates a 5.5% undervaluation to a premium of almost 30X P/E.

My price target is 20X P/E at most, and I can't say that I would jump on the company even then, given some of the drawbacks in terms of trends.

This comes to, on a 5-year average basis, to a valuation target of around $30/share, which is an overvaluation at this particular point. Bear in mind that this target includes every single positive expected year until 2024, so an average EPS growth of nearly 15-20% per year.

Because of this, I'm a firm "HOLD" on this company at this price point.

Thesis

In such overvaluation trends, options trading and other possibilities don't exactly offer appealing prospects to me either. The way to invest in ABB to me would be the common share, but it's simply not attractive at this price point.

While the company is one of the largest industrials in the entire world, with an undeniable, attractive portfolio under its belt, it's hampered by its valuation and an EPS yield of less than 4%. The best company in the world won't matter if all you make is less than, or equal to inflation for the next years. Yeah, you might be sleeping soundly, but you're also not making money.

I believe you can do better than ABB today. I want to, and I want you to make better money and that's why I say that this company is a "HOLD".

