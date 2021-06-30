Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is anticipated to report F2Q2021 financial results between July 26 and July 30, after market close. Analysts expect revenues of $98.1 million and earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Although first quarter results were lighter on a year-over-year basis, we expect a strong second quarter performance. Our conviction is based on several factors including: upbeat F1Q2021 results despite the firm’s California restaurants being closed for dine-in services for most of the quarter and only 1/3rd of the company’s restaurants open on a 24/7 schedule, recent trends demonstrating the sustainability of off-premise sales, easier comparables as the pandemic was at its strongest during F2Q2020, and expected pent-up demand for table service family dining restaurants such as DENN, as mobility increases across the country.

In regard to margins, despite increasing exposure to labor inflation as additional employees are hired to support the anticipated growth in customer demand, we anticipate some margin expansion over the next quarter due to: labor leverage, relatively muted commodity inflation, lower marginal costs linked to fixed expenses, and decline in Covid-19 related spending. Over the back end of the year, we expect retail sales growth to gather momentum and reflect in higher margins, leading to significantly higher: earnings and free cash flows.

Longer-term, it is noteworthy that just prior to the emergence of the pandemic, DENN was positioned for a turnaround following the successful implementation of several strategies including, refranchising of restaurants to improve margins, overhauling of the menu to increase focus on value, remodeling of restaurants to the more inviting Heritage image, updating of menu offerings to improve the taste and quality of the food, and adding mobile order and pay systems as well as delivery services. Moreover, the firm had planned a rapid expansion of its global restaurant footprint to accelerate growth. Those plans were put on hold as the pandemic surfaced and DENN as a predominantly dine-in-focused restaurant scrambled to adapt to social distancing protocols by improvising its “Denny’s On Demand” platform to better suit the environment.

In our opinion, based on several factors including, its efforts to develop the off-premise business through “Denny’s On Demand” and the launch of virtual brands, the shrinking in family dining capacity as numerous smaller restaurants have permanently shuttered due to financial hardship, and the availability of prime real estate at bargain terms, it appears that DENN is exiting the pandemic in a better position than it was before. We believe these developments along with the initiatives enacted over the years to turn around the business, and the planned rapid growth in the number of restaurants, have better positioned the company to effect a rebound.

Therefore, on a secular basis, we expect significant increase in global revenues driven by comparable sales growth and rapid increase in the size of the restaurant footprint. In that regard, it would not be surprising if a majority of new unit development is located in international geographies, which given the high margins associated with foreign royalty revenues would prove highly favorable for DENN. Based on revenue leverage associated with the potentially sharply higher retail sales, we expect boosts in restaurant margins and operating margins. Accordingly, due to the flow-through effect from the anticipated: top-line growth and margin expansion, profit margins will likely increase, reflecting in a surge in profits and free cash flows, over the long term.

Considering that F1Q2021 results have not altered our long-term outlook on DENN, we remain convinced that the company will handily meet and exceed our conservative 10-year normalized revenue growth rate of 6% and 10-year straight-lined operating cash flows growth rate of 15%, incorporated in our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $21/share for DENN. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “Denny’s: Positioned For Imminent Turnaround And Accelerated Growth” and associated note for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The First Quarter

F1Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, revenues at ~$80.6 million (-16.7% on a year-over-year basis) beat consensus estimates of ~$79 million, and earnings per share of $0.35 (+219% compared to F1Q2020), was above analyst projections of 0.03. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, same-store sales declined by 9.7% at domestic restaurants. Net income for the period was ~$23.2 million, reflecting an increase of 257% over the previous year’s same quarter. Restaurant margin for the period was ~10.1%, a ~15.1% deterioration from F1Q2020. At the end of F1Q2021, operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were ~$10.2 million and ~$5.2 million.

Trends Indicate That Off-Premise Sales Likely Sustainable. We’re enthused that DENN’s off-premise sales including orders associated with its virtual brands, delivery, curbside pick-up, walk-up window pick-up, and designated restaurant area pick-up continue to be a substantial fraction of total sales despite the opening of a majority of the firm’s dining-rooms. Off-premise sales almost doubled from pre-pandemic levels during the height of the pandemic and continued to register average unit volumes in the 8,500/week to 9,000/week range until April.

Moreover, in a significant shift from the norm, a substantial fraction of off-premise sales were driven by the boomers who are typically considered resistant to take-out transactions. Conversely, the under 40 demographic appeared to underperform in regard to off-premise orders, probably likely due to financial hardship linked to job losses and furloughs.

We’re highly encouraged by the apparent sustainability of DENN’s off-premise sales as it adds another leg of growth to the company’s business. In addition, although margins associated with the segment are lower than those associated with dine-in transactions (which prior to the pandemic accounted for ~80% of total sales), off-premise sales are vital because customers that place off-premise orders transact more frequently and with higher check values. We expect a sizable fraction of off-premise sales to be sustained post-pandemic as customers likely consider: dine-in occasions as experiential and off-premise occasions as convenience related.

Off-Premise Sales Appear Resilient Despite Incremental Dine-in Sales

Source: DENN’s Investor Presentation, May through July; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2021

Opening Restaurants 24/7 Likely Key To Effect Business Turnaround. Given strong data associated with DENN restaurants that were operating on a 24/7 schedule, it appears that restaurants open at all hours are a key growth driver for the business. In that regard, it is important to note that over F1Q2021, always open restaurants witnessed a decline of ~10% versus F1Q2019, compared to a downturn of ~27% for restaurants operating with limited hours. In addition, preliminary results for April suggest that retail sales expanded by ~11% from pre-pandemic levels at 24/7 restaurants with open dining rooms. Given that at the end of the first quarter only 1/3rd of DENN restaurants were on a 24/7 schedule, there appears a significant growth opportunity as the company navigates the currently challenging labor environment, and hires necessary personnel to operate as many restaurants as possible on an always open schedule.

DENN’s 24/7 Restaurants Significantly Outperforming Its Limited Hours Restaurants Source: DENN’s Investor Presentation, May through July; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2021

Virtual Brands Roll-Out Continues As Planned. DENN expanded its cloud kitchen ventures to a significant portion of its domestic restaurant footprint over F1Q2021. The Burger Den and The Meltdown were operational at 1,100 and 175 of DENN’s U.S.-based restaurants, at the end of the first quarter. Average unit volume for The Burger Den was $900/week, significantly higher than the $650/week expected from the virtual brands during the initial phase, following the roll-outs. Considering, The Burger Den’s footprint size along with margin projections of between ~25% and ~32.5%, the earnings associated with the venture are likely sizable. In addition, given that DENN’s virtual kitchens are basically carve-outs of existing infrastructure including idling labor and existing equipment and have required limited initial capital investment, the profits represent considerable incremental earnings for DENN.

In addition, as a testament to the fact that DENN’s cloud kitchens are leveraging under-utilized operations to squeeze profits, it is noteworthy that during F1Q2021, The Burger Den derived 70% and 75% of its retail sales from the late night/dinner categories and weekdays, both of which are considered relatively slower segments of the core DENN business.

Return To Accelerated New Unit Development On Cards. Immediately before the pandemic surfaced, rapid geographic expansion was a key strategy adopted by DENN to ignite a turnaround. Given the low interest rate environment, abundant availability of prime real estate at relatively easier terms, and reduced full-service family dining capacity, the company plans on resuming new unit development at an accelerated pace, beginning with the launch of 78 domestic restaurants it has in its pipeline. As per management, given the macro and micro-environment and strong unit economics, franchisees are excited about growing their DENN portfolios. In addition, given that 60% of the firm’s new restaurants were launched in spaces that already existed (compared to building new structures), new restaurants are likely to be introduced over a relatively short time period, following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

We’re encouraged that DENN is planning on launching a substantially large number of new restaurants and that almost all of the development will likely be franchisee-led, requiring minimal capital allocation from the firm, thereby ensuring high returns on investment. Given the current macro/micro conditions and business dynamics, expanding the restaurant footprint is the right strategy at the right time, and is likely to significantly benefit the bottom line for an elongated period of time, in our assessment.

Balance Sheet Appears Relatively Weak. At the end of F1Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$14.5 million and $215 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. Including the revolving credit facility DENN secured before the pandemic, it has ~$87 million in funding liquidity available for use. Given restrictions due to debt covenants, the firm is prohibited from issuing dividends or buying back shares until F3Q2021. At the end of the first quarter, DENN had an elevated debt/EBITDA ratio, and is targeting a long-term debt/EBITDA ratio of between 2x and 3x.

Bottom Line

Undoubtedly, DENN is emerging from the pandemic in a stronger position. Its core off-premise segment has grown significantly and it has launched two cloud kitchens. In addition, it is positioned to benefit from reduced capacity in the table service family dining category of the restaurant industry. Therefore, our outlook on the firm has only improved over recent quarters.

Nevertheless, as we noted in our initiation report, investors should expect sustained slow growth from DENN rather than Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) type of momentum in the business. Therefore, we recommend that investors include the firm’s shares as part of their long-term portfolios. We believe they’ll be rewarded substantially.