Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) is building a hub-and-spoke business model for oncology drug development. The company is focused on capital efficiency and building a large and diversified portfolio of drug candidates. However, the pipeline is still early. In our opinion, Cullinan's stock price is around its current fair value. As a result, the stock is one to monitor for a more favorable entry point or wait for the pipeline to mature. Given how scalable Cullinan's business model could become, there might be an argument to place a premium on the company's stock; however, Cullinan has several catalysts coming up in the second half of 2021 worth waiting for.

Cullinan centralizes research and development ("R&D") and other services in a centralized entity. The actual clinical development for each asset ("S") is put into a spinoff in which the centralized company, Cullinan Oncology, owns a piece of. This gives the company the flexibility to finance each drug candidate based on its risk profile and have a new cap table to incentivize management based on a specific clinical outcome. However, the bottleneck for this approach is generating enough worthwhile leads to develop into drugs.

The company requires a candidate to generate a strong immune response or inhibit a given target as a monotherapy before advancing it to clinical development. This part requires a high level of drug development experience to be discerning enough to shut down programs if the data doesn't support moving into or through the clinic. Cullinan's CEO, Owen Hughes, was previously the Chief Business Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Intarcia Therapeutics (INTRA) and worked at a hedge fund within Bain Capital (BCSF). Moreover, Cullinan's Co-Founder and CSO, Patrick Baeuerle was a VP of Research at Amgen (AMGN), CSO at Micromet, and head of small molecule drug discovery at Tularik. Baeuerle also co-founded companies like Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP), Maverick Therapeutics, and TCR² Therapeutics. They have built out a compelling but early pipeline of oncology drug candidates.

Cullinan has 1 asset in phase 1/2 development along with 6 others currently in preclinical stages. Their lead asset, CLN-081, drugs EGFRex20ins. The variant of EGFR is found in around 2% of all NSCLC patients and 10% of all mutations found within the EGFR gene. Beyond CLN-081, the company has candidates in AML, ALL, and other cancer indications. Time will tell how these drugs are developed. Cullinan, the hub, will provide the capital and operational resources to each asset company, the spokes, to ensure an efficient process. Whereas drug development companies either have all their eggs in one basket or have a broad platform that can generate a lot of assets but require high R&D spend, Cullinan is building a business to have a diverse portfolio of drugs ideally with similar efficiencies as single-asset companies. Over the next few years, Cullinan is working toward bringing at least one new drug into the clinic each year. Given the exciting business model but high valuation, in our opinion, right now, Cullinan is a company worth monitoring for its clinical progress and a better price point to enter at.

Cullinan has 7 assets in development with 5 of them disclosed. The drug candidates are interesting and have diverse mechanisms. For the company, what is more important is Cullinan's ability to source more assets like these. The company is building a financial machine to convert preclinical candidates into clinical-stage assets. So how Cullinan discovered these 7 assets is just as important as the assets themselves.

The 5 major assets currently in development by Cullinan are:

CLN-081 - NSCLC

CLN-049 - AML

CLN-619 - pan-cancer

CLN-617 - pan-cancer

CLN-978 - B-cell ALL

CLN-081 was licensed from Taiho Pharma in 2018. Taiho provided Cullinan global rights to the drug candidate, ex-Japan. Cullinan has housed the asset within Cullinan Pearl and Taiho Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Taiho Pharma, actually invested in Cullinan Pearl's Series A. This type of deal allows CLN-081 to access external talent, technology, and other resources for development. Cullinan's licensing of CLN-081 is emblematic of the types of deals the company does and its value proposition to partners. Cullinan acquired CLN-049 from the University of Tubingen and the DKFZ in Germany, CLN-619 from PDI Therapeutics, and CLN-617 from MIT. Cullinan also has internal capabilities to discover their own drugs, but the main part of the business is the ability to find assets found in external groups and license them out. The resources Cullinan has in its hub, clinical expertise, and capital, provides a high-value proposition to partners wanting to license to Cullinan.

Most of the value for Cullinan is in CLN-081, its only clinical asset. The business model has value but is harder to pin down. CLN-081 is an irreversible inhibitor of EGFR with an insertion at exon 20. The drug is focused on treating patients with this genetic mutation initially in second-line NSCLC. The company housed the asset within a holding company, Pearl, with phase 1/2 dose escalation studies undergoing. On a side note, a year or so after licensing CLN-081 from Taiho, Cullinan then licensed the drug to Zai Lab (ZLAB) for development in China. In 22 patients, CLN-081 was dosed between 30 mg to 150 mg twice daily. There were no dose-limiting toxicities observed or severe adverse events. Out of the 22 patients, 17 were evaluable, and out of that 17, 6 patients had an objective response and 5 had some sort of response. For 11 out of these 17 patients, 9 had stable disease and one patient had disease progression. This data is early and promising - at the very least, the drug seems to be safe and could have a significant effect on NSCLC patients, but larger studies are still required. Cullinan is guiding an update on CLN-081 in the second half of 2021.

The thesis for investing in Cullinan is not based on any single asset but a portfolio of diverse drug candidates efficiently financed and developed. CLN-049 is a bispecific antibody targeting FLT3 and CD3 to treat AML. CLN-619 is a monoclonal antibody targeting MICA/B to treat advanced solid tumors. CLN-978 is a single-chain T cell engaging antibody that engages CD19 and CD3 to treat B-cell ALL. And CLN-617 is an IL-2 / IL-12 fusion protein to treat various cancer types. Out of the 5 main assets in Cullinan's pipeline, 1 is a small molecule, 2 are bispecific antibodies, one a monoclonal antibody, and the last one a cytokine fusion protein. They all engage different targets to treat cancer. As a result, Cullinan generates diversity based on both the modality and mechanism of action ("MoA") to lower the risk of the overall portfolio. These assets are still preclinical - their data and statuses can be analyzed, but the real value in Cullinan is in its process.

The hub and spoke model has been tried before in drug development. BridgeBio (BBIO) and Roivant are working on some versions of this model as well. However, issues arise on the number of assets that can be fed into these businesses as well as how efficient they really are. Cullinan still has a lot to prove as they move their assets through the clinic. However, biotechnology is in more or less a golden age with a larger amount of investment being put into the industry generating more and more drug candidates. Cullinan's success is premised on management's ability to identify attractive assets at fair, or ideally very cheap, prices. Where 10-20 years ago, drug development was constrained by capital and a company like Cullinan would have a hard time scaling its model. Now with an excess amount of capital, Cullinan has the window to ingest high levels of investment to build a large and diverse portfolio on the backs of other companies' work. With a centralized hub to distribute capital and operational resources, Cullinan ought to have a fixed cost structure as it scales its pipeline from 7 assets to 10 to 20 and beyond.

Figure 2: Cullinan Oncology's pipeline (Source: Cullinan Oncology's corporate presentation)

Figure 3: Overview on Cullinan Oncology's Hub-and-Spoke Business Model (Source: Cullinan Oncology's corporate presentation)

Figure 4: Overview on Cullinan Oncology's lead drug candidate (Source: Cullinan Oncology's corporate presentation)

Figure 5: Patient response data on Cullinan Oncology's lead drug candidate (Source: Cullinan Oncology's corporate presentation)

Cullinan is a hard company to value given how unique and early the business is. Moreover, the company doesn't really have a technology platform that might be able to garner biopharma partnerships and generate future assets. Cullinan's success will be driven by the team's ability to discover and acquire new assets to put into its hub and spoke model. The easiest way to value Cullinan is just based on CLN-081. However, the company's value will significantly update over the next 6 months as more assets enter the clinic. To get the sense of what the lower end of fair value, in our opinion, could be, we just value Cullinan on the potential of CLN-081. With more updates, this valuation method will include other clinical assets.

CLN-081 targets a variant of EGFR that represents around 10% of all mutations in the gene. For only NSCLC, the first indication being pursued, there are around 2K to 5K patients in the US with the specific mutation and around 2K in Europe. The patient population across other cancer indications is much larger for this variant though. The valuation model assumes an FCF margin of 35%, discounting the company's ability to generate this cash flow from CLN-081 over the lifetime of the product. The model also assumed a drug price of $80K. From this work, Cullinan Oncology in my opinion is trading at a little above the fair value implied by the model. This work doesn't account for the broader pipeline or business model. However, the company is working to expand to larger patient populations in AML and ALL, which should have a positive impact on this valuation over time.

Figure 6: Valuation of Cullinan Oncology (Source: Author's valuation work, using base data from CGEM's 10-K)

Cullinan's valuation is driven by both the success of its pipeline as well as maintaining a stable cost structure within the hub over time. The entire premise is that large-scale drug development can become very costly and hard to manage in one entity due to talent, incentives, and a whole host of other human factors. So the hub and spoke model is meant to deploy teams and resources on an asset level to make the use of capital more effective and it easier to shut down programs if the data is not promising. Cullinan needs to work to ensure that this efficient process is maintained as the pipeline develops and grows. Long-term, the company has a shot to use its diversified, and hopefully uncorrelated, pipeline for securitization on capital markets.

Figure 7: Long-term vision for Cullinan's lead drug candidate, CLN-081 (Source: Cullinan Oncology's corporate presentation)

Cullinan has well over $400M of cash on its balance sheet and a wide range of events over the next year that can move the stock price. The company is expecting to register CLN-081 for a phase 2b study in the second half of 2021 and report updated clinical data this year too. Beyond this work, Cullinan is submitting investigational new drug ("IND") applications for 6 other assets in 2021 and 2022. The update on CLN-081 will likely have a major impact on Cullinan's stock price but it is hard to tell if news from any one program is likely to have a massive impact on the company's value over time as it diversifies its pipeline.

The company is likely to announce new licensing deals over the next year to expand their portfolio and NewCos. Management has also hinted at engaging in research collaborations and partnerships to expand their business model purview. Given how early everything is here and the current valuation of Cullinan, the stock is worth watching until CLN-081 is brought to a pivotal study and the pipeline grows to get the company to their goal of at least one IND enabling study each year.

Figure 8: Overview on the key parts of Cullinan's business (Source: Cullinan Oncology's corporate presentation)

The company has a lot of interesting and diverse risks. The challenges of clinical trials and potential failure is present. Cullinan also has financial risks - can they efficiently finance and manage their business model? There are risks around incentives for each spoke company and challenges with constructing a large and diverse pipeline of drugs. With a large cash balance right now, the financial risk is low for now. Cullinan still needs to build a large enough pipeline and advance each asset through the clinic while avoiding agency problems. Overall, Cullinan has done a good job to get the business off the ground. The next 1-2 years will be pivotal to validate their ability to get into the clinic and scale.

Ultimately, Cullinan is a compelling drug development business worth watching. The potential for the economies of scale a hub and spoke business can get is substantial. This could give the company the ability to develop a large pipeline of drugs and finance them individually. This flexibility makes Cullinan more resilient to changing market conditions and more opportunistic than peers. For example, Cullinan can use the hub's discovery engine to develop internal programs before moving them into a spoke. After an asset is discovered, internally or externally, the company can structure each spoke differently. One spoke NewCo can be the consequence of an in-licensing deal with a partner. The spoke can be 100% owned by Cullinan initially and be used to reset a cap table for new investors and management to come on board. A lot more different transaction types can be explored by Cullinan that cannot be used by other drug development companies. Moreover, this model gives Cullinan the power to raise capital at both the parent and subsidiary levels. As long as the company is good at lifecycle management of each drug, Cullinan should be able to scale over the next 5 years.

