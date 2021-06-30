bopav/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

While QQQ has strongly outperformed SPY over the past 10 years, there is nothing in the structure of these ETFs that guarantees this trend will continue. In fact, a convergence of the top holdings in each ETF and a trend towards hot new tech stocks being listed on the NYSE may cause the performance gap between these ETFs to narrow.

Background

The QQQ (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:QQQ) is an ETF that tracks the NASDAQ 100, an index of the 100 largest non-financial stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The ETF describes itself as "access to some of today's most innovative companies" and includes the famous FAANG stocks as well as other top tech companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Source: QQQ Product Details

Despite its branding, there's no formal requirement that companies listed on the NASDAQ be heavily focused on innovation or technology. As shown above, only half the ETF is allocated towards Information Technology stocks.

This is somewhat misleading since companies which are often thought of as tech may be classified otherwise. For example, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is classified as Communication Services and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is classified as Consumer Discretionary. Nevertheless, the ETF also contains some less traditionally innovative companies like Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

Source: QQQ Product Page

QQQ is often compared against the S&P 500 Index ("the market"), which is tracked by ETFs such as SPY, VOO, and IVV. It contains the 500 largest U.S. based companies, subject to a few additional rules around issues like profitability.

As shown in the chart above, QQQ has strongly outperformed SPY over the past 10 years, returning 20.27% per year as opposed to 14.26% per year from SPY.

As such, many investors have started to turn to QQQ as an "easy" way to beat the market. The QQQ has the most assets under management of any ETF besides the few that track the S&P 500 (SPY, VOO, IVV) and the Vanguard Total Market Index Fund (VTI). It is also one of the most traded ETFs after SPY, and (along with VOO) holds a 5 star Morningstar rating.

Company Average annual return (last 10 years) QQQ Weight SPY Weight AAPL 33% 10.85% 5.83% MSFT 29% 9.76% 5.58% AMZN 33% 8.37% 4.07% GOOG 26% 7.51% 4.02% FB 26% 4.11% 2.35% TSLA 61% 3.96% 1.46% NVDA 49% 3.65% 1.37%

Source: The Author

The above chart contains the top holdings of both ETFs, excluding the NYSE-listed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) which is slightly larger than Nvidia but slightly underperformed the market with a 13.78% average annual return.

Comparing these holdings, we can see that all of these stocks outperformed both SPY and QQQ but were more heavily weighted in QQQ and thus helped QQQ generate stronger returns. These stocks' heavier weighting in QQQ is a result of QQQ only containing 100 stocks as opposed to the 500 in SPY.

The performance gap is also widened by QQQ containing some international stocks, most of which are also strong performers that have beaten the market (e.g. Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) which has returned 58% per year since going public in 2015).

A Converging Landscape

While the above companies are the biggest ones around now, in 2012 the picture was quite different. Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon were already huge but Facebook, Nvidia, and Tesla were not even among the 50 biggest companies.

Four of the six biggest companies at the time were Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Company Average Annual Return (last 10 years) XOM 1.84% IBM 2.11% CVX 4.76% GE -0.2%

Source: The Author

These four companies woefully underperformed the market over the last 10 years. They were huge parts of SPY 10 years ago, but were not included in QQQ. Note that this was just a result of these companies being on the NYSE exchange, and had nothing to do with their sectors or innovativeness.

After the massive tech bull run over the last 10 years, SPY and QQQ today share many of the same top holdings, as shown in the earlier table. Winners do tend to keep winning, so as long as these companies continue to win then their heavier weighting in QQQ gives QQQ a good chance to continue to outperform SPY. However, SPY is now much more concentrated in the same well-performing companies as QQQ than it was 10 years ago, so the difference may not be as large.

On the other hand, if big tech were to begin to underperform - perhaps as a result of higher valuations, behemoth size, and/or antitrust issues - then QQQ's heavy concentration in these companies might cause it to underperform SPY.

Tomorrow's Innovators

While most agree that today's top companies are still some of the best innovators around, we've seen that a lot can change in 10 years... especially in today's high tech world. It may be that some of the future tech mega caps are today's large and mid-caps, regardless of big tech's future performance. In fact, there is already a growing list of smaller tech companies which have been outperforming big tech over the past few years.

Company Average Annual Return (last 3 years) AAPL 44.91% MSFT 41.54% AMZN 27.98% ROKU 114.36% TWLO 90.61% SQ 57.29% TDOC 42.06% SNAP 70.45%

Source: The Author

Whether these companies ultimately represent the future or not is beside the point (although they arguably are solving issues that are as big as the ones solved by the "original" big tech). The point is that these up-and-coming companies - and many other potential winners of tomorrow - actually share something rather unexpected in common: they are all listed on the NYSE stock exchange (except for Roku).

It's a happy accident that virtually all of the top large cap tech performers of the past decade (including some not yet mentioned like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)) were listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

There is no guarantee that tomorrow's top performers will also be listed on the NASDAQ; as a result, many of these companies may be included in SPY but not in QQQ. If that happens, then it will be a boost to SPY, both overall and relative to QQQ.

Conclusion

Rather than stress about which index is preferable going forward, I simply own both. I started with an equal position in each, and when I add to my position I add in a way that maintains their current ratio. For those who find this approach too complicated, it's my view that you can't go wrong with either one, and I expect them to generate relatively similar returns going forward.

Beyond that, as a very long term investor, I also own some individual stocks and ETFs which are more explicitly focused on innovation and thus are in my opinion a better option for achieving the "investment in innovation" that the QQQ claims to provide. These include the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ). These ETFs are smaller positions but nevertheless ensure that I have more concentrated exposure to the potential mega cap innovators of tomorrow, regardless of whether they're listed on the NASDAQ exchange or even any U.S. exchange.