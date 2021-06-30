SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

It's amazing that with container ship lease rates breaking new all time records each week, the single largest container ship lessor Atlas Corp/Seaspan (NYSE:ATCO) has traded sideways since February and remains below its 2019 highs. Not only does this defy initial expectations, after closer inspection it completely defies all logic as well. I can only guess at the factors holding ATCO stock down, and will attempt to both demonstrate that concerns are largely unfounded and that current analyst estimates are wildly low and long overdue for a re-rating upwards along with a corresponding upward movement in the share price.

I believe the catalyst for the move upward has already arrived with the positive news flow over the past week and detailed 6k released Monday afternoon which will trigger new estimates once digested by analysts.

Container ship lease rates are at all time highs and continue to set new records each week

Below is a 10 year chart of Harpex container ship leasing rate index showing rates paid to lease container ships over the last decade:

(source: Harpex)

Container ship leasing rates have gone parabolic since the second half of last year due to a surge in demand for containerized goods that has outstripped supply chain capacity including available ship capacity. As you can see from the chart above, rates are now at 3x their highs from any point in the last decade and accelerating higher in recent weeks.

Not only are ship lessors earning astronomical rates on their ships right now, they are also signing contract durations that are many multiples of the typical contract lengths signed this time last year. The smallest ships which used to get 6-12 month contracts are now seeing typical contract lengths of 3+ years and midsize ships which used to fix on 9-12 month contracts are most often getting 3-5 year contracts instead.

ATCO shares remain below 2019 highs despite strongest EVER charter market

While every other peer company has long since surpassed their pre-covid highs on the strong market ATCO remains stubbornly below this level:

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charts)

Although the vast majority of ATCOs revenue comes from long term charters, ATCO had a minimum of 45 of its 130 ships scheduled to roll off charter between 2021 and 2022 at the start of the year. The 6k released Monday reveals that all but 10 of these ships have had new contracts signed or extended since the beginning of the year with 15 of these happening in June alone. Needless to say, ATCO has now secured MUCH higher rates on a good portion of its fleet.

ATCO charter rolls to provide significant earnings boost

ATCO tends to be very tight-lipped about the terms of their small ship charters listing them simply as "market rate" so I had to make a best estimate of what the earnings impact of their latest charter rolls is likely to be. Lack of detailed charter info may also be a contributing factor to the very dated analyst estimates.

As of December 31, ATCO reported the following charter rate averages and durations by size which we will use as our starting point: (source: ATCO 20F)

Based on the latest information that all but 10 ships rolling off charter through 2022-end have already been rechartered, I was able to estimate the difference between the above average rates disclosed and current market rates to calculate how much more these ships will be earning once their new contracts start. For my model I factored half of the 2500-3500 teu ships rechartering at $25k, all of the 4250-5100 teu ships rechartering at $30k and 10 of the larger ships that were due to recharter earning a very conservative $10k higher than their current rate. Here is the result:

(source: Authors model based on charter roll data and estimates of market rates achieved)

As the old charters expire, all of these pre-negotiated charters at higher rates will go into effect steadily pushing up revenues each quarter on a fixed cost base resulting in the increment dropping straight to the bottom line.

On the May 4 conference call, ATCO's CEO Bing Chen said the following, "for 4,250, currently, what we've been signing is between three to five years. At five years at the rate about $27,000 per day". My sense from Mr. Chen's comments is that ATCO has been targeting longer charter durations. These new contracts are all likely to be for a minimum of 3 years so we can expect the higher earnings contribution from these vessels to last into 2024 for the earliest expirations and as late as 2027 for 2022 rolls.

Higher fleet earnings will pay for ATCO's breakneck growth in the coming years

ATCO is not just a value story. It is a massive growth story that has seen it grow to twice the size of its nearest competitor in recent years:

(source: DAC Q1 presentation)

ATCO has a solid history of achieving regular 15%+ yearly revenue growth and already has contracts signed for new ships set to deliver representing revenue growth of $560M per year (+40%) relative to 2020 and fleet growth of 47% on a teu basis.

(source: ATCO Q1 presentation)

And the growth doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon with new ship deals seemingly announced weekly including this just announced deal for 6 more neo-panamaxes and some additional large deals rumored still in the works.

None of ATCO's competition has been winning contracts with the liners for newbuilds as the others can't compete on a cost of capital basis leaving ATCO in a league of its own. With the newbuilds already contracted ATCO is set to be 3x the size of its nearest competition by 2023 and well on its way to 4x.

Not only is ATCOs scale unmatched, it is the only container ship lessor focused primarily on >10,000 TEU ships while the rest of the container ship lessors have fleets comprised almost exclusively of 10,000 TEU and smaller giving ATCO a functional monopoly in the largest sizes and a fairly wide moat:

(source: ATCO Q1 presentation)

With such rapid growth planned, investors may be concerned about additional equity needs to fund capex requirements, especially seeing as the share count has historically risen in lockstep with revenue. There is reason to believe that this time may be different as ATCO should be able to fund the growth organically from its much improved balance sheet and the cash flows earned from the record high rates it is getting on its recently and soon to be rechartered ships.

(source: ATCO Q1 presentation)

In Monday's press release ATCO revealed that it has been able to achieve 90%+ financing on 13 ships representing a total purchase price of $1.4 billion. This is encouraging and suggests that they will likely be able to get similar terms on the rest of their newbuild fleet meaning that less than 10% of the remaining purchase will need to be funded with equity.

The 6k released Monday gives the total purchase price of all future newbuild and secondhand purchases at $5.6 billion. At 90% financing, ATCO will need to come up with approximately $560 million of equity in the coming years to finance this. This seems easily achievable with ATCO already generating $200M of cash from operations each quarter which will be ramping to around $260M of operating cash per quarter by the end of 2022 after ships roll onto new contracts.

Current analyst estimates for 2022 and beyond are way too low

The charter market has been moving fast with rates more than doubling since the 1st of the year and ATCO has also been moving fast signing new contracts for future dates. What may have been somewhat reasonable analyst expectations at the beginning of the year are now very wrong:

(source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates)

The average earnings estimate for 2022 is comical at less than that of 2021 earnings. ATCO has already signed contracts to roll more than a quarter of its fleet onto new contracts at double and triple the prior rates. If all of the recently announced newbuilds were to earn a return commensurate with ATCOs historical returns on the rest of its assets as I expect, future earnings would look like the following:

(source: Authors model based on charter roll data and estimates of market rates achieved)

I have calculated what I believe to be conservative estimates of $1.93 EPS in 2022 after the effect of the charter rolls, increasing to $2.68 in 2024 after the full effect of the newbuild deliveries. My 2022 estimate is higher than the current high analyst estimate of $1.86 and significantly higher than the $1.27 average. Not only have earnings expectations materially improved, the contract backlog has increased from an average of 3.7 years on Dec 31 to 4.2 years on May 31 and has since improved materially again based on 15 more forward contracts signed for at least 3 year periods in June. I calculate the average contract length backlog to now be in excess of 4.5 years on the existing fleet and upwards of 7 years when including the newbuild fleet. Now that the data is out and we know that ATCO has fixed all but 10 ships through 2022, I expect analysts to update their models and come to similar conclusions.

Ironically, despite analyst earnings estimates being far too low, ATCO currently trades well below the current low analyst price target of $15:

(source: Nasdaq)

As analysts update their earnings estimates to reflect ~50% higher earnings expectations in 2022, I also expect them to update their price targets to be more in line with the current high target of $20 per share which represents a 45% increase over today's share price.

Personally, my own price target is much higher at $30 which represents a roughly 12x 2023 earnings multiple consistent with its historical valuation and deserving of a high growth company that is decidedly the industry leader with a widening moat and rapidly expanding contract backlog.

Quick note on APR energy

ATCO has another business segment focused on mobile power generation that is largely immaterial to this thesis as it currently contributes to only 10% of ATCOs EBITDA and will become even less material with the rapid growth in the ship leasing segment at Seaspan. Any improvement from APRs lackluster performance will simply be a nice tailwind to the larger thesis here.

Risks to thesis

ATCO could decide to raise capital through by issuing additional common shares which would limit the upside

My model is based on estimation of rates based on market information at the time contracts were signed as ATCO does not disclose detailed terms. If ATCO signed contracts materially below market levels my estimates will be wrong.

ATCO has 10 remaining charters expiring in 2022 and 25 in 2023 that will be subject to market rates at the time the next charter is negotiated. Although I expect ATCO to continue to forward contract these ships to lock rates while they are high, and expect rates to continue to surprise to the upside, if rates soften materially before new contracts are signed, it will be a drag on earnings post 2022.

Best of class value and growth poised for a breakout

The oddity of ATCO continuing to trade below its 2019 pre-covid levels, well below analyst price targets, and well below its intrinsic value won't last long. The underlying charter market continues to surpass expectations on both the rates and durations of contracts achieved. Now that ATCO has disclosed that it has taken advantage of the strongest charter market ever to forward contract a quarter of its fleet at much higher rates, I expect expectations and analyst estimates to quickly adjust to the new reality of much higher and much more stable earnings going forward.

Not only is ATCO very cheap here relative to its historical valuation, it is also the type of industry leading high growth stock with a significant moat you want to put in your portfolio and just forget about for the next decade while you collect an ever growing dividend.