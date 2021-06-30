Myvector/iStock via Getty Images

When we look at the technical chart of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS), we see that shares have possibly arrived at their peak of a double bottom reversal pattern. We state this because shares have dropped well over $2 a share since surpassing $9 a share on the 25th of June last. This means there is every possibility that shares come back down to test their February highs of just over $4 a share. Whether this level remains a solid buying opportunity remains to be seen.

We have been playing the huge run-up in the share price over the past two months by selling naked puts. As we can see from the implied volatility chart below, implied volatility in ATOS has remained well over 200% for quite some time now. This has enabled option sellers to receive elevated premium for out-of-the-money put options at strike prices well below the prevailing share price. Selling naked puts in a stock such as ATOS is attractive as the stock's options are liquid and we are dealing with a low-priced stock. This enables us to defend (by rolling out in time) if the share price collapsed, for example, and those puts were to go in-the-money.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Nevertheless, more risk comes to the table when one begins to roll up their put options to higher strike prices due to a rising share price. Suffice it to say, with respect to our strategy, if ATOS shares were to continue rallying higher from here (even with sustained high implied volatility), there would have to come a time where we would refrain from selling puts. Yes, we could turn to the sale of defined risk put spreads to control risk but that is for another article.

So why are we seeing ultra-high volatility levels at present? Although the share price has had an excellent June to date with respect to share price growth, there have been no breakthroughs with respect to the medicines the company is working on. There is no doubt however that its potential nasal spray to cure Covid-19 along with its breast cancer treatments have significant unmet needs if indeed products gain approval in these areas.

Recent phase 2 data for example in Endoxifen in breast cancer (window of opportunity – pre surgery) was very encouraging in that the trial met its objectives with respect to lower tumor cell activity. Results meant that ATOS remains in the game with respect to announcing a discovery in this particular trial. Suffice it to say, when one takes into account that 12% of women develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes and the multiple ongoing trials Atossa is doing in this space, it is not difficult to understand the sky-high volatility we see in shares at present.

On the Covid side, the company's nasal spray (At-301 – currently in phase 2) continues to garner all the attention due to its potential in preventing the disease or treating it in its early states but another use with a very high unmet need is the following. I actually have a neighbor who contracted Covid last year but has not been able to make a full recovery. Unfortunately, he tires every easily when he does any type of physical exercise. Furthermore, the tiredness usually lasts a couple of days due to obviously his lungs not working properly. Most people who contract Covid make a very good recovery but there certainly is a sizable number of people which suffer from poor lung function post-Covid.

Management is waiting for regulatory approval to open this study (AT-H201) and initiate dosing. Provisional patents have already been filed and vitro tests came back successful. The plan is to combine drugs which have already been approved by the FDA in other areas to see if a breakthrough can be found. We will know something in this space shortly.

What we would caution concerning long investments in Atossa is the following. Implied volatility is high for a reason. Sooner rather than later, shares are going to move very aggressively to the upside or to the downside. However, apart from the delta risk, there is something else here in play, especially for new investors.

Investing in small-cap biotech stocks many times are an “all or nothing game”. If one wins and wins big, then biotech companies will invariably become the “go-to” strategy for our respective investor. Furthermore, many times, more capital is invested in biotech stocks which follow, which obviously increases risk. Think about that next time you are investing in a certain company. Why attitude am I fostering? Is this the right strategy for sustained long-term gains?

To sum up, we acknowledge the significant potential Atossa has both in breast cancer and in its Covid-19 therapeutics. Atossa presently has a market cap of close to $800 million and has no sales, earnings or cash-flow to speak of. We understand that this is par for the course in this industry and doesn't really matter given the potential but we intend to stand pat with our consistent put-selling strategies at risk levels we are comfortable with. We look forward to continued coverage.