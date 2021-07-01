AZEK Company CEO Jesse Singh - Sustainable Outdoor Living (Video)
Jul. 01, 2021 9:30 AM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)1 Comment
Summary
- The AZEK Company designs and manufactures outdoor building products with the primary focus being on residential sales.
- CEO Jesse Singh talks about increased demand for homeownership and outdoor living, paying down debt, and driving significant investments.
- High price of timber, more recycled materials, global commodity supply chain complexity.
The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) designs and manufactures outdoor building products with the primary focus being on residential sales which make up about 84% of sales and 95% of EBITDA. CEO Jesse Singh, formerly of MMM, talks about weathering through the Pandemic and economic downturn, increased demand for homeownership and backyard living experiences, continuing to expand sustainable investments, and reflecting on the high price of timber and global supply chain complexity.
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com