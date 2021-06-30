Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Thinking Of A Master Plan?

Let's get the controversy out of the way right upfront. We think Cathie Woods is a genius. Between actual moneymaking ability and marketing ability, insofar as those two things differ, this investment manager has been hitting the ball out of the park for some time now. A pullback in the first half of the year is but a temporary setback in our view. We've written at length about the flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), and its better-performing-less-well-known cousin Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), which in truth is just ARKK with an added helping of Bitcoin courtesy of its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). So. There's our prejudice right there. Ark = Good until proven otherwise. You can read all our prior work on those two funds here and here.

As longtime space sector investors, we were excited to see Ark announce their latest fund, Ark Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX), earlier this year. We weren't alone, as most all space stocks promptly attempted liftoff. Sadly, most all of them aborted well before reaching escape velocity, returning to the launchpad safely but with wounded pride. Work continues refueling them on the pad as we write. The return to Earth was likely caused by the rather strange choice of opening positions in ARKX, which whilst absolutely in line with the stated aims of the fund in its own launch documents (which naturally give the manager wide discretion as to what is permitted to be included in the ETF), were not exactly space stocks as we know them. We commented on this back in March, and though the fund does now have more space-stock content in it, the more exciting names in the sector remain absent.

Here's the top ten holdings in the ETF as of the end of May.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Trimble (TRMB) and Iridium (IRDM) certainly have claims on being pureplay, real space companies; Thales, Boeing, Lockheed Martin also have large space divisions, so, no argument there. And L3Harris (LHX) is a sleeper in our view - we've said for some time that we expect the company to make headway in space, as a way to steal a march on other defense primes in its goal to become, in its own words, the "sixth prime." But holding 7% in one of your other ETFs (PRNT) doesn't seem so bright and notable completely by their absence in that top 10 are any of the potential shining stars in the space industry. We have nothing against the more sedate names, indeed we own many of them in staff personal accounts - that's just not what we're looking for from an Ark ETF.

Missing-presumed-discarded names from that top 10 include Maxar Technologies (MAXR), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Science Applications International Corp (SAIC); but the real missing link here is the lack of any substantial holdings in the space SPAC cohort which has recently started to run up. We cover most all these names and indeed own most all of them in staff personal accounts. We watch with interest whether Ark's timing proves wise. When the SPAC deals were announced - for instance, NavSight Holdings / Spire Global (NSH), or, Vector Acquisition Corp / Rocket Lab (VACQ), we bought in right away in staff personal accounts. Didn't bet the farm. Glad we didn't, because once the SEC started looking at the warrant accounting in some of these vehicles, institutional buyers began whistling and looking at their shoes instead of buying these names, and the stock prices dwindled. We added to many of them as the stocks returned to the $10/share zip code which approximates to the cash held in the SPAC trust account prior to any deal being done. You can't call it book value exactly but there is some margin of safety at that level.

This group of names is now beginning to move up. Here's the space SPAC cohort and ARKX itself since the ARKX launch.

Source: YCharts.com

We think ARKX ought really to have bought into them already, but we trust the manager here and think that Ark probably has a plan. Perhaps they intend to buy after the SPAC mergers complete, which for most of these names will be in the next 2-3 months, in order to avoid completion risk - that's understandable.

For now, we remain at Neutral on ARKX with no positions held. We do own positions in each and every one of the SPAC names listed above, either in the stocks, the warrants, and/or the units (combined stock and warrant creations) and so we duly declare an interest!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 30 June 2021.