Investors seeking international diversification may consider looking at the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU), an investment vehicle that tracks a basket of large and mid-cap stocks based in the Eurozone. What differentiates EZU from some of the other European ETF alternatives is that it only focuses on the European-based countries that use the Euro as their currency; thus, the likes of Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Turkey, UK, Sweden, etc. will not see their constituents being considered.

The case for EZU

Firstly, from a GDP perspective, the Euro area may not come across as the most alluring region to be exposed to, but you could do a lot worse; as per the IMF report that came out in April 2021, Euro area GDP growth for 2021 was expected to come in at 4.4%, lower than the world average at 6%, and lower than what is expected in our shores (the US is expected to grow at 6.4%). Yet still, growth expectations are not bottom of the pile; regions such as Japan, the Middle East, Central Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa are all expected to throw up GDP growth numbers that are a lot lower than what's expected in Europe. Besides, whilst the IMF is yet to come out with its latest update, earlier this month, the ECB revised the Euro area growth outlook for 2021 to 4.6%.

Also, since we're already halfway through this year, investor focus will start shifting to 2022 growth levels, and if you look at the Euro area over a two-year time frame, the variance in the growth rates between the two years, is expected to be a lot less volatile than what is expected for the world average, the US, or even the high-growth emerging market cohort; between 2021 and 2022, the Euro area GDP growth is expected to pick up by 10bps, hitting 4.7% but for EMs, the US, or even the world average, a YoY sequential drop off is expected to be a lot more, ranging from anything between 160bps to almost 300bps. So broadly, one gets the sense that the growth fabric in Europe is a lot more stable and consistent compared to some of the other regions around the world.

As mentioned in The Leaders-Laggers section of The Lead-Lag Report, one of the reasons why expectations are lagging the US is because the Euro region has been slower to open up, but I suspect going forward, we could see the momentum baton being passed on, with Europe making up for lost time. Why so?

Well, I believe a lot of this will have to do with inflation expectations and how the two central banks plan to reign this in. The way I see it, the ECB has far greater elbow room to keep loose monetary conditions in play relative to the US Fed. For instance, the latest May inflation report for Europe showed just a 0.3% monthly gain, or a 2% annual increase (The ECB expects inflation to be maintained at around this level and then expects it to decline to 1.5% and 1.4% over the next two years). Key ECB officials have also been on record stating that ending the ongoing bond-buying scheme or shifting to a hawkish policy "would be premature".

Conversely, with the US Fed, it looks as though things are a lot less flexible with inflation running at 5%; I'm not sure how long the Fed can be forced to stay immune to the risks of inflation running at these levels, and we've probably seen some evidence of their fears at the FOMC meeting when they unveiled their dot plot signals, suggesting that two rate hikes are likely before 2023.

All in all, it looks all but certain that the US Fed will be forced to tighten much before the ECB. This could be bad for the EUR/USD Pair, which admittedly, also won't reflect too well on EZU's prospects (considering its Euro focused portfolio), but alternatively, one ought to look at the bigger picture, where loose monetary conditions are likely to stay in place much longer, which should embolden Euro area consumers to loosen their purse strings. Little wonder that the most recent Eurozone consumer confidence number hit its highest level in more than 3 years!

Source: Twitter

Readers of The Lead-Lag Report would note that a few months back, I had highlighted how elevated the Euro area savings levels were, relative to history; the most recent reading which came out in April showed that the number was closer to 20% and is incidentally the second-highest number since the beginning of the time series in 1999. With ultra-loose monetary conditions in play and vaccinations fast picking up steam, I think it's reasonable to expect all this excess savings to be diverted to consumer spending which will be good for EZU as the consumer discretionary sector accounts for the largest weight in the ETF. It is believed that so far, accumulated excess savings in the Eurozone on account of foregoing activities like holidays, dining out, travel, etc. currently account for 2.7% of GDP!

Source: Twitter

One also ought to consider the relative valuations of the two markets; on a CAPE basis, European equities currently trade at a whopping ~66% discount to American stocks making them very attractive indeed. This can also be validated by imprints on the relative strength charts, where European equities look enormously oversold relative to the S&P500.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Conclusion

Investors who are looking to rotate away from the overheated American markets may consider looking at EZU; you'd be interested to know that we've already seen some evidence of this rotation in recent weeks with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) witnessing significant outflows of over $2bn with EZU gaining close to ~$1.5bn in the process; this gives you a sense of what the smart money is thinking. In addition to all the other factors discussed in this article, also do consider that the income profile of EZU too is quite useful with a current yield of 2.22% which is much better than what you get with IVV and other European peers in this space.